Croatia World Cup 2022 results, squad list, fixtures and latest odds

Tamara Prenn
·2 min read
Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic was delighted to see his side hit some of their best form at times in their 4-1 World Cup Group F win over Canada, but he says there is still work to do in the last game against Belgium if they are to progress.

After a dull scoreless draw with Morocco in their opening game, the Croatians roared back from the concession of an early goal to win 4-1 and though a draw with Belgium will get them to the last 16, Dalic said his side will be going for the win.

"We made a small step here, but we are far from our ultimate goal...we must not accept the option of having only one point at the end the match with Belgium," he told a news conference. "We should not be carried away by euphoria."

Croatia 2022 World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livakovic, Ivica Ivusic, Ivo Grbic

Defenders: Domagoj Vida, Dejan Lovren, Borna Barisic, Josip Juranovic, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa, Josip Stanisic , Martin Erlic, Josip Sutalo

Midfielders: Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Marcelo Brozovic, Mario Pasalic, Nikola Vlasic, Lovro Majer, Kristijan Jakic, Luka Sucic

Forwards: Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric, Bruno Petkovic, Mislav Orsic, Ante Budimir, Marko Livaja

Who is their best player?

In a team studded with international standouts, such as Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic, Marcelo Brozovic of Inter Milan, and Tottenham's Ivan Perisic, Luka Modric remains the brightest in the firmament.

A master of midfield alchemy and Champions League titleholder with Real Madrid, Modric, 37, is his country's most capped player, with 152 international appearances.

He backed up his pre-tournament status with a man-of-the-match performance in Croatia's opening game against Morocco, though Telegraph readers' best performing player was team-mate Marko Livaja, who was rated 7.8 out of 10.

What are Croatia's fixtures?

Group F

November 23: Morocco 0 Croatia 0

November 27: Croatia 4 Canada 1

December 1: Croatia vs Belgium                        

What is Croatia's World Cup record?

Croatia have qualified for all but one of the World Cup tournaments held since their independence, in 2010, and their appearances are bookended by their standout finishes: third place at France 1998, which made them the highest-finishing debutants since Eusebio's Portugal in 1966, and runners-up in Russia 2018.

Modric was awarded the Golden Ball for best overall player of the tournament, with his performance in Russia contributing to his Ballon d'Or win later that year.

Latest odds

In what is sure to be Luka Modric's last World Cup, can Croatia top the group? See all the latest group winner odds

Croatia are currently a best price of 66/1 to win the World Cup.

