Croatia World Cup 2022 results, squad list, fixtures and latest odds

Croatia can be hugely proud of eliminating tournament favourites Brazil on penalties to reach the World Cup last four but they are now in a state of limbo, coach Zlatko Dalic said on Saturday.

Croatia, runners-up in 2018, stunned Brazil by coming back with a late equaliser in the second half of extra time on Friday before knocking them out in the penalty shootout after two Brazilians failed to convert their spot kicks.

"When you kick out of the World Cup a team like Brazil which surely were the biggest favourites, then you must be both happy and proud," Dalic said.

"I am tired but happily tired and... one should enjoy this moment, but not too much as today we already have to start to prepare for Argentina."

Croatia, with a population of just over 3.5 million, have been punching above their weight on the international stage for years but Friday's result was among the biggest upsets in the tournament given Brazil's recent form and Dalic's ageing squad that had also needed penalties to beat Japan in the last 16.

"At this moment, we are not anywhere, neither here nor there," Dalic said. "If we crashed out of the group stage, we would have gotten over it, if we were eliminated in the quarter-finals we would have gotten over it too.

"But we have come to this stage and now what? Neither here nor there. That is why we have to do all we can to achieve something more because it would be a great shame if after all these worries, efforts and the sacrifices we have made we don't go a step further."

Croatia 2022 World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livakovic, Ivica Ivusic, Ivo Grbic

Defenders: Domagoj Vida, Dejan Lovren, Borna Barisic, Josip Juranovic, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa, Josip Stanisic, Martin Erlic, Josip Sutalo

Midfielders: Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Marcelo Brozovic, Mario Pasalic, Nikola Vlasic, Lovro Majer, Kristijan Jakic, Luka Sucic

Forwards: Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric, Bruno Petkovic, Mislav Orsic, Ante Budimir, Marko Livaja

Who is their best player?

In a team studded with international stars, such as Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic, Marcelo Brozovic of Inter Milan, and Tottenham's Ivan Perisic, Luka Modric remains the brightest in the firmament.

A master of midfield alchemy and Champions League titleholder with Real Madrid, Modric, 37, is his country's most capped player, with 158 international appearances.

What are Croatia's fixtures?

Croatia faced Japan in the last 16 of the World Cup in Qatar and beat them 3-1 penalties. They knocked Brazil out in the quarter-finals on December 9, again on penalties (4-2), to set up a semi-final with Argentina.

Group F

November 23: Morocco 0 Croatia 0

November 27: Croatia 4 Canada 1

December 1: Croatia 0 Belgium 0

Last 16

December 5: Japan 1 Croatia 1 (Croatia win 3-1 on penalties)

Quarter-finals

December 9: Brazil 1 Croatia 1 (Croatia win 4-2 on penalties)

Semi-finals

December 13: Argentina vs Croatia

What is Croatia's World Cup record?

Croatia have qualified for all but one of the World Cup tournaments held since their independence – South Africa 2010 – and their appearances are bookended by their standout finishes: third place at France 1998, which made them the highest-finishing debutants since Eusebio's Portugal in 1966, and runners-up at Russia 2018.

Modric was awarded the Golden Ball for best overall player of the tournament, with his performance in Russia contributing to his Ballon d'Or win later that year.

Latest odds

