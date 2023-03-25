Croatia vs Wales live stream: How can I watch Euro 2024 qualifier on TV in UK today?

(PA)

Wales face arguably the toughest game of their group as they begin qualification for Euro 2024 away to Croatia today.

The match in Split pits two of Group D’s favourites against each other with Turkey the other side tipped to challenge for the pair of automatic qualification tickets to next year’s tournament in Germany.

Robert Page faces a tough test to get his Welsh players to match the heights of a generation that is largely finished now, with Gareth Bale retired. Furthermore, injuries to Ben Davies and Brennan Johnson have not helped their build-up.

Where to watch Croatia vs Wales

TV channel: In the UK, the game is being broadcast live on Viaplay Sports. Coverage gets underway at 7.35pm GMT for a 7.45pm kick-off. A subscription costs £14.99 a month, or £11.99 a month if you opt for a 12-month contract.

Live stream: Viaplay Sports subscribers can stream the game live on the Viaplay website.