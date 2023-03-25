Croatia vs Wales live: score and latest updates from the Euro 2024 qualifiers - REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

08:11 PM

19 min: CRO 0 WAL 0

Amapadu is doing a good job shielding the back four but is in danger of being overwhelmed by Croatia's movement. Good work on the defensive cover from James manages to thwart Juranovic latching on to a deep, left-wing cross as he shaped for the flying volley. James managed to follow the flight while back-pedalling and flick it away with the back of his head.

08:08 PM

17 min: CRO 0 WAL 0

Good save from Ward, diving to his left to turn Kramaric's thumping 20-yard half-volley wide. Neat knock on from Perisic. It wasn't a good save because he had to stretch for it but the bounce in front of him was awkward and he adjusted well to slap it clear. Modric again makes a Horlicks of the corner.

08:06 PM

15 min: CRO 0 WAL 0

Better from Wales. Roberts bullocks down the right and wins a corner. They can't do anything with the overhit cross but it's a start.

08:04 PM

13 min: CRO 0 WAL 0

James looks understandably rusty. Moore, for the first time, manages to receive the ball back to goal on halfway, hold off Sutalo and then flick a pass round the corner for James. It's not straight to him but in his general vicinity and he gets there ... only to hook his return straight to Brozovic.

08:02 PM

10 min: CRO 0 WAL 0

Wales simply can't get out of their half so Ampadu tries a different tack, spraying it long for James who is brushed off the ball, Croatia counter and Juranovic pelts forward to flash a cross over Ward and, mercifully, just ahead of Livaja.

07:59 PM

7 min: CRO 0 WAL 0

The corner comes to naught, Modric failing to beat the first man and Kovacic is penalised for a foul on Morrell as they battled aerially to win the clerance.

07:57 PM

5 min: CRO 0 WAL 0

Wales defend the corner but are finding Croatia's full-backs, pushed high on both sides, leaves them very little breathing space to play. This time Perisic, out on the left, makes the interception, bombs down the touchline and stands up a near-post cross that Livaja heads on and Wales bundle it behind for a corner.

07:55 PM

3 min: CRO 0 WAL 0

Bad mistake from Roberts at right-back, drilling a diagonal, looking for the inside-right channel ay Sosa who steals in and whips it quickly infield to Modric. The captain takes a touch, settles himself and then puts his laces through a right-foot shot that Ward saves, parrying it square rather than behind. Wales scramble it out for a corner.

07:52 PM

1 min: CRO 0 WAL 0

Croatia are playing in their away kit because Wales don't have a third kit. Both home (red) and away (white) clash with Croatia's home shirts. Wales defend an opening thrust, a long ball up the left, with Danny ward coming out to claim.

07:50 PM

Blue vs white

Stadion Poljud in Split looks pretty packed tonight. I always defer to Johan Cruyff in stadiums such as these: 'Sign for AS Roma? I would never play for a team with an athletics track.'

Wales are on white, Croatia in their away dugs, black and blue checked flash on a navy short.

There will be a minute's silence for former Croatia manager Miroslav Blazevic before we start.

07:44 PM

The teams are out

Croatia salutes its retired World Cup heroes Ivan Strinic (49 caps) and Dejan Lovren (78) before the national anthems.

07:43 PM

Thanks to Greg Wilcox

For holding the fort. Here are a few words from Luka Modric in his interview with S4C.

It is important for us to start well because Wales and Turkey are the biggest rivals in the group. It will be crucial for us to get three points but it is not going to be easy. Wales may be struggling with form but they are always a dangerous team. They have young players coming up with new energy. Gareth Bale was important but now players will have to give more, without Gareth there to resolve everything.

07:33 PM

Wales are ready

07:21 PM

Those teams in good, old-fashioned black and white

Croatia XI to face Wales: Livakovic, Juranovic, Sutalo, Gvardiol, Sosa, Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic, Kramaric, Livaja, Perisic. Subs: Stanisic, Ivanusec, Barisic, Pasalic, Majer, Labrovic, Musa, Orsic, Grbic, Erlic, Vlasic, Vida.

Wales XI to face Croatia: Ward, Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, Neco Williams, Ampadu, Wilson, Ramsey, Morrell, Daniel James, Moore. Subs: Broadhead, Thomas, Cooper, Lockyer, Luke Harris, Cabango, Burns, Jordan James, Bradshaw, Adam Davies, King, Fox.

Referee: Joao Pinheiro (Portugal)

For Wales Robert Page has picked Danny Ward even though the goalkeeper has lost his place in the Leicester team. Kieffer Moore will lead the attack with Aaron Ramsey playing just behind him.

The hosts have Luka Modric at the heart of a exciting and talented midfield three with Inter Milan's Marcelo Brozovic and Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic.

07:08 PM

The home fans are ready

07:08 PM

Here's the Croatia XI

07:06 PM

Here's the Wales XI

04:32 PM

No Bale but new model Ramsey

For the first time since the road to Euro 2008 began in 2006, Wales start a qualifying campaign without Gareth Bale who has hung up his boots following the Qatar World Cup and has been succeeded by one of his predecessors as captain, Aaron Ramsey, the Nice midfielder who will be employed in a new role by Rob Page.

Ramsey, his manager says, can become Wales' Luka Modric by operating effectively in a deeper midfield role. You may think Qatar was the last dance for the great Croatia captain but he just keeps rolling along. Indeed Modric still dictates games for Croatia and Real Madrid at the age of 37.

"I was watching Sky Sports News after the World Cup for Modric but he didn't retire," Page joked ahead of Wales' opening Euro 2024 qualifier against Croatia in Split on Saturday. But Page is serious when he talks about Ramsey evolving his game at the age of 32.

Ramsey built his reputation at Arsenal as a goal-scoring midfielder knowing when to perfectly time runs into the opponents' penalty area. But Page says Ramsey, who is enjoying a good season at Ligue 1 Nice, could be utilised differently in a campaign that sees Armenia, Croatia, Latvia, Turkey and Wales competing for two places available for the tournament in Germany.

"Aaron can play a multitude of positions," Page said. "He played against a very athletic three in the World Cup against USA and looking at the distance covered, he matched them, he wasn't left behind. We also used him in a deeper role in a two, he can do both. The frustration Aaron has at times is if he is not getting the ball he drops deeper and deeper, so it is keeping him disciplined.

"But he's also the one capable of threading those passes to whoever we are going to play up front to run onto."

Wales could not have asked for a tougher start in Group D to try and shake off their World Cup blues.

Wales scored only once – a Bale penalty – and finished bottom of their group in Qatar, and Page has turned to youth with Chris Gunter, Joe Allen and Jonny Williams also retiring from international football in recent months.

By contrast, Croatia once again defied huge odds at the World Cup to show that a country with only 3.9 million people can be a member of football's elite. The 2018 World Cup finalists finished third in Qatar – and the Croatia players will get a heroes' homecoming in Split with commemorative scarves handed out to each supporter to wave and greet them.

Page said: "What they have done in the World Cup is no surprise because in major tournaments they do deliver.

"We have to be at our very best and we will. Some of our best performances were with youth against Holland and Belgium.

"We qualified for the World Cup and then had to go out to Holland three days later. The gamble that was forced upon to play some of the younger players, that was arguably one of our better performances.

"We will respect them because they are a very good team, but we have to try to be as positive as we can to get a result."