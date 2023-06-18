Croatia vs Spain: Nations League prediction, kick off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds

Croatia and Spain meet in the Nations League Final in Rotterdam.

Luka Modric is bidding to lead Croatia to their first major title in what could be his final game for his country.

His penalty in extra-time settled a 4-2 win over the Netherlands in a dramatic semi-final on Wednesday, while Spain beat Italy 2-1 on Thursday thanks to a late goal from Joselu.

Spain lost to France in the Nations League Final in 2021 and can win their first trophy since Euro 2012.

Here’s all you need to know...

Date, kick-off time and venue

Croatia vs Spain is scheduled for a 7.45pm BST kick-off on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

The match will take place at Stadion Feijenoord in Rotterdam.

Where to watch Croatia vs Spain

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live and free-to-air on Channel 4, with coverage starting at 7pm BST.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live for free online via the All4 website and app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Croatia vs Spain team news

Croatia are not expected to make major changes, the trusty midfield trio of Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic and Marcelo Brozovic once again providing the foundation in midfield.

Josko Gvardiol pulled out of the squad ahead of the Netherlands match with injury and Marko Livaja is also not involved after a confrontation with the fans at a training session.

Main man: Luka Modric once again starred in the semi-finals (REUTERS)

For Spain, Joselu is unlikely to be rewarded for his winner against Italy with a start in the final, with Alvaro Morata now captain and he is expected to lead the line once again.

Navas should keep his place at right-back over Dani Carvajal, after making his first international appearance in three years, while Robin Le Normand will hope conceding a penalty on debut does not see him dropped for the final.

Croatia vs Spain prediction

Spain are favourites to lift the trophy, but this Croatia side have shown time and time again that they do not know when they are beaten.

They have come close to securing silverware in major tournaments in recent years, and this could be Croatia’s time to finally get over the line at the end of what could be a long night.

1-1, Croatia to win on penalties

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Croatia wins: 3

Draws: 1

Spain wins: 5

Croatia vs Spain match odds

Croatia to lift the trophy: 8/5

Spain to lift the trophy: 1/2

Draw (in 90 mins): 23/10

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).