Croatia vs Spain LIVE: Euro 2020 latest score, goals and updates from fixture today

Koke in discussion with Ferran Torres (Getty)

Croatia are taking on Spain tonight in Copenhagen for a place in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020. Both teams finished second in their respective groups, Croatia behind England and Spain behind Sweden, and the winner of this meeting will take on either France or Switzerland (who meet later tonight) in St Petersburg on Friday.

While Croatia lost to England and draw with Czech Republic, they showed a much improved display to see off Scotland with Luka Modric at his brilliant best, scoring a beautifully taken goal with the outside of his right foot, and was enough to see them progress in second place ahead of the Czechs via goals scored.

Spain have proved defensively tight and dominant on the ball but struggled to hit the back of the net in draws with Sweden and Poland, before that sensational 5-0 win over Slovakia in their final group game.

Follow all the latest updates below.

