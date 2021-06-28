Croatia vs Spain: Euros prediction, kick off time, team news, venue, h2h results, odds - last-16 preview today

(ES Composite)

Spain will today be hoping their thumping win over Slovakia marks a turning point in their Euro 2020 campaign as they face Croatia in the last-16 on Monday.

Luis Enrique’s side had flattered to deceive in their opening two group games, held to a goalless stalemate by Sweden in their opening game and then a 1-1 draw by Poland in their second.

However, the Spanish clicked into gear with a 5-0 thrashing of a sorry Slovakia in their third and final group game to finish second in Group E behind Sweden.

Croatia also left it late to secure their qualification, taking only a point from their first two games before a Luka Modric masterclass gave them victory over Scotland at Hampden Park to secure second-place in Group D.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Croatia vs Spain is scheduled for a 5pm BST kick-off on Monday, June 28, 2021.

The match will be held at the Parken Stadium.

Where to watch Croatia vs Spain

TV channel: The match will be televised on ITV for free.

Live stream: UK viewers will be able to watch the match online via the ITV Hub.

Croatia vs Spain team news

Cesar Azpilicueta is a slight doubt with a calf injury but if he is fit Luis Enrique seems likely to stick with an unchanged side, which would mean the likes of Ferran Torres and Thiago Alcantara having to settle for places among the substitutes.

Croatia's Ivan Perisic has tested positive for Covid-19 and will the game.

Predicted lineups

Croatia XI: LivakoviÄ; JuranoviÄ; Vida, Äaleta-Car, Gvardiol; ModriÄ, BrozoviÄ, KovaÄiÄ; VlašiÄ; RebiÄ, PetkoviÄ

Spain XI: Unai Simón; Azpilicueta, Eric García, Laporte, Jordi Alba; Koke, Busquets, Pedri; Gerard Moreno, Morata, Sarabia

Croatia vs Spain prediction

Spain may have thrown off the shackles in beating Slovakia, but their woes in front of goal looked like they would continue as Alvaro Morata missed a penalty and it was only Martin Dubravka’s comical own goal that set the ball rolling.

This seems certain to be a cagier affair, with two midfields that like to dominate possession.

Spain to win 1-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Croatia wins: 3

Draws: 1

Spain wins: 4

Betting odds and tips

Croatia to win: 26/5

Spain to win: 8/13

