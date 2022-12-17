Croatia vs Morocco LIVE! World Cup 2022 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

(REUTERS)

Croatia vs Morocco LIVE!

The bronze medal will be awarded at the 2022 World Cup this afternoon as two familiar opponents collide in the third-place play-off in Doha. This is a match that no one ever wants to compete in, as it inevitably means you have seen your dreams of making the final crushed in agonising fashion. That is indeed the case for both Croatia and Morocco, though both nations can still be incredibly proud of their respective journeys in Qatar thus far.

2018 finalists Croatia continue to defy the odds with remarkable tournament performances and can match their illustrious 1998 cohort by wrapping up third place today. Morocco, meanwhile, are this year’s World Cup heroes regardless of the outcome of this game, having already made history as the first African team ever to reach the semi-finals on football’s grandest stage.

Zlatko Dalic and Walid Regragui are both dealing with injury issues as they bid to provide more excitement than witnessed in the goalless draw between these teams in Group F. Follow Croatia vs Morocco live below, with expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick, Simon Collings and Nizaar Kinsella at Khalifa International Stadium.

Croatia vs Morocco latest news

Kick-off time: 3pm GMT, Khalifa International Stadium

How to watch: BBC One

Croatia team news: Brozovic set to miss out

Morocco team news: Atlas Lions hit by injuries

Prediction: Croatia 1-0 Morocco

Croatia - Morocco

Farewell Luka Modric?

13:15 , George Flood

Today will be the last World Cup outing for one Luka Modric, who will be almost 41 by the time the 2026 tournament rolls around in north America.

But could it be a 162nd and final international appearance altogether for Croatia’s most-capped and successful player of all time?

While the former Ballon d’Or winner is staying tight-lipped for now, manager Zlatko Dalic is quite sure that the Real Madrid midfielder will remain available for his country on the road to Euro 2024 in Germany.

“I hope that he will be with us,” Dalic said.

“I’m looking forward to that and I think it is quite certain that he will be but Luka Modric will decide personally as well how he feels.

“Knowing how he feels about football and the Croatia national team, I’m quite sure he will, but it is his decision only.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Regragui: Morocco determined to claim ‘booby prize'

13:02 , George Flood

Morocco coach Walid Regragui summed up most people’s feelings on the concept of a third-place play-off in his pre-match press conference, insisting it is the “worst game” to play in.

He also dubbed claiming bronze as a “booby prize”, but the Atlas Lions are still determined to finish their remarkable campaign in Qatar on the highest possible note.

Not least because of the significant impact it will have on their FIFA world ranking, which is set to jump from 22 after this tournament.

“It is the worst game we have to play, but we are still excited to play it despite the disappointment,” said Regragui.

(REUTERS)

“I am sorry, it’s like the booby prize. I am sorry for speaking like this. I understand it should be important, I understand that it is better to finish third than fourth, but my takeaway is that we just didn’t get to the final.

“But we want to be on the podium, to finish our tournament beautifully. It’s not the end of the road for us.

“The objective tomorrow is to get that third place. If we finish third we will be able to hike up our world ranking. We want to show what we’re made of and pave the way to a better future for Moroccan football.

“It would be extraordinary if we finish third in the World Cup.”

Croatia vs Morocco prediction

12:47 , George Flood

After the disappointment of not reaching the final, teams can suffer something of a hangover. If any side has the experience to deal with that, it is surely Croatia.

Croatia to win, 1-0.

(REUTERS)

Predicted lineups

12:46 , George Flood

Here is how Standard Sport predicts both teams will line up in today’s World Cup third-place play-off...

Predicted Croatia XI: Livakovic; Stanisic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Barisic; Majer, Modric, Kovacic; Orsic, Petkovic, Perisic.

Predicted Morocco XI: Bono; Hakimi, Dari, El Yamiq, Attiat-Allah; Amallah, Ounahi, Amrabat; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal.

Morocco team news

12:45 , George Flood

Morocco have been hit by a number of defensive injuries as their unforgettable World Cup campaign has progressed.

Captain Romain Saiss and Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui were both risked in the semi-final defeat by France after knocks and it didn’t pay off, with both players withdrawn early.

Meanwhile, West Ham’s Nayef Aguerd was a late withdrawal from the starting lineup against France due to illness rather than an injury setback, according to boss Walid Regragui.

Achraf Dari, Yahya Attiat-Allah and Jawad El Yamiq should all continue to deputise for Morocco in defence this afternoon.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Croatia team news

12:41 , George Flood

Both teams are dealing with a number of injury issues today, with changes expected and no risks likely to be taken after long World Cup campaigns and the return of the domestic football calendar just around the corner.

Croatia are likely to be without Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, though key defender Josko Gvardiol was confident of shaking off a foot issue to feature.

Manager Zlatko Dalic is also without Celtic right-back Josip Juranovic, with doubts also surrounding Borna Sosa again on the left.

Josip Stanisic, Borna Barisic, Martin Erlic, Lovro Majer and Kristijan Jakic are among the Croatia players who could all come into the starting XI this afternoon.

(AP)

Where to watch Croatia vs Morocco

12:38 , George Flood

TV channel: Today’s game will be shown live and free-to-air on BBC One in the UK, with coverage beginning at 2:30pm GMT.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the action live online via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Welcome to Croatia vs Morocco LIVE coverage!

12:35 , George Flood

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s penultimate LIVE coverage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar!

We are just one day away from the small matter of a heavyweight final showdown between Lionel Messi’s Argentina and Kylian Mbappe’s France, but first our attentions turn to the third-place play-off in Doha.

Both Croatia and Morocco have enjoyed hugely memorable campaigns and though this is a fixture that no team ever wants to play in, will each be desperate to finish on a high and grab that bronze medal.

Kick-off this afternoon is at 3pm GMT, so stay tuned for live updates, team news and thoughts from both camps, plus expert analysis from Standard Sport trio Dan Kilpatrick, Simon Collings and Nizaar Kinsella at Khalifa International Stadium.