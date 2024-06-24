Croatia vs Italy LIVE! Euro 2024 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Croatia vs Italy LIVE!

Group B concludes tonight in what promises to be a grandstand finish as both Croatia and Italy need points from their final game. The Azzurri sit second, after beating Albania but losing to Spain, so a draw is enough to avoid a humiliating early Euro 2024 exit. Zlatko Dalić’s side, though have it all to do as their fate is not in their own hands.

Croatia’s task is fairly simple: beat Italy and hope Albania do not beat Spain. Albania have lost eight of eight against La Roja, but stranger things have happened. Given the what faces both teams tonight at the Red Bull Arena, in Leipzig, we can expect full-strength teams.

Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic will start, but Marcelo Brozovic's spot is under threat after two underwhelming displays. Ivan Perisic will hope to get the nod at left-back and Ante Budimir could come in up top. Italy may also make changes, with Gianluca Scamacca struggling so Mateo Retegui may start. Federico Dimarco is an injury doubt. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog.

18:23 , Alex Young

Croatia have been a major bogey team for Italy, who won their first meeting in 1942 but none since.

They played out a group-stage draw at Euro 2012 while the Croats were victorious in a surprise result at the 2002 World Cup.

Croatia wins: 3

Italy wins: 1

Draws: 5

18:17 , Alex Young

Early birds.

What Croatia and Italy need to reach last-16

18:14 , Alex Young

Italy sit second in Group B after beating Albania but losing to Spain, so a draw is enough to avoid a humiliating early Euro 2024 exit.

Croatia, though, have it all to do as their fate is not in their own hands.

Their task is fairly simple: beat Italy and hope Albania do not beat Spain.

Albania have lost eight of eight against La Roja, but stranger things have happened.

18:00 , Alex Young

This is a very interesting one.

Croatia may only have one point, and have been largely underwhelming, but caused Spain real problems in the second half of their opening game. They then produced more fight against Albania before that late blow. Italy recovered well from an early goal to beat Albania but were simply overrun by Spain four days later.

Which version of these teams will show up in this final-game decider? Italy appear to have more about them but Croatia can beat most when they click. It should be thrilling.

Croatia 2-2 Italy

17:52 , Alex Young

Italy head coach Luciano Spalletti has named unchanged teams in back-to-back games, though may be pondering changes for the Group B finale.

Mateo Retegui is likely to replace Gianluca Scamacca up front.

Federico Dimarco is an injury doubt.

17:45 , Alex Young

Croatia should make changes.

Osasuna striker Ante Budimir has surely earned a start after playing a key role in both goals against Albania after coming off the bench in place of Bruno Petkovic.

Mario Pasalic and Luka Sucic also shone after replacing Marcelo Brozovic and Lovro Majer at half-time, so should come into the starting team on Monday.

Ivan Perisic should also keep his place as well as fellow full-back Josip Stanisic, with Manchester City star Josko Gvardiol staying at centre-back with Josip Sutalo.

17:37 , Alex Young

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer app and website.

17:29 , Alex Young

Good evening and welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Euro 2024 group game between Croatia and Italy.

It is primed to be a thrilling night as Group B concludes. Both team need points to make sure of their last-16 spot.

The Azzurri know a draw will be enough, but Croatia not only need to win but also require a helping hand from elsewhere.

Kick-off in Leipzig is at 8pm BST. Stick with us.