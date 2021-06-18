Croatia vs Czech Republic LIVE! Latest team news, lineups, prediction, TV and Euros match stream today

(ES Composite)

Croatia vs Czech Republic - LIVE!

World Cup finalists Croatia need to get their Euro 2020 campaign back on track as they meet the Czech Republic at Hampden Park this afternoon.

Croatia were beaten 1-0 by England at Wembley in their opening fixture on Sunday as Raheem Sterling gave Gareth Southgate’s side some element of revenge for their semi-final defeat in Russia three years ago.

The Czechs, however, got off to a terrific start as they quietened a boisterous Hampden crowd by beating Scotland 2-0 and will be looking to book their place in the last-16, with a trip to Wembley to face England still to come on the final day.

Star man Patrick Schick scored an early goal of the tournament contender with a wonderful effort from the halfway line and currently sits joint-top in the golden boot race after his brace.

