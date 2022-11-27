Croatia vs Canada: World Cup 2022 prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds today

Dominic Booth
·2 min read
Croatia vs Canada: World Cup 2022 prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds today

Croatia take on Canada today with both nations seeking their first goal of this World Cup campaign.

Luka Modric and company were snuffed out by Morocco in an opening 0-0 draw that will not live long in the memory. But the 2018 finalists will still fancy their chances of progressing through Group F to the last 16.

Canada proved, albeit in a 1-0 defeat to Belgium, that they are a force to be reckoned with. Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies is their talisman and, despite missing a penalty in that reverse against Roberto Martinez’s side, will be eyeing an upset against Croatia.

The likes of Jonathan David and Tejan Buchanan are also star turns for John Herdman’s troops, which makes this clash a mouthwatering prospect.

Here’s all you need to know about the match...

Date, kick-off time and venue

Croatia versus Canada is scheduled for a 4pm GMT kick-off today, Sunday, November 27 2022.

Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar will host the match.

Where to watch Croatia vs Canada

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised free-to-air and live on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 3.40pm for the 4pm kick off.

Live stream: The BBC iPlayer will broadcast the match live online.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Croatia vs Canada team news

West Ham winger Nikola Vlasic came off as a precautionary measure in Croatia’s 0-0 draw with Tunisia, but his injury isn’t expected to be serious and he should be available. Otherwise, boss Zlatko Dalic has no injury problems to concern him, though he’ll be keen to inject goals and attacking thrust into his side and may turn to Marko Livaja or Lovro Majer in attacking positions.

Canada are also injury-free and after such an encouraging display against Belgium – which drew praise from Herdman – the Voyagers could well stick with the same 11 that won so many admirers in their first game.

Croatia vs Canada prediction

All the sense here is to back Croatia, as seasoned World Cup veterans and finalists of four years ago, against a side that has never scored a goal in the competition – and is making their first appearance since 1986.

Yet the two teams’ respective performances in their opening matches suggests Canada can get a result here. We’re backing Canada to not only break that World Cup goalscoring duck, but take points off Croatia in the process.

An entertaining 2-2 draw.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

There is no head to head history to speak of; these sides have never met at international level.

Croatia vs Canada match odds

Croatia win: 11/10

Draw: 12/5

Canada win: 27/10

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

