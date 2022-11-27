Croatia 2-1 Canada LIVE! Livaja goal - World Cup 2022 match stream, latest score updates today

Nizaar Kinsella and Giuseppe Muro
·12 min read
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Croatia vs Canada LIVE!

There is an unexpected World Cup grudge match in Group F after Canada coach John Herdman said his team would “F” Croatia in their second group game. “I told them we’re going to go and ‘F’ Croatia,” he said after Canada lost 1-0 to Belgium in their first World Cup match since 1986.

Herdman has since apologised but Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic has hit back and said the 2018 runners-ups deserve respect. A tabloid newspaper in Croatia printed a full-page photo of a naked Herdman with maple leaves covering his mouth and private parts alongside the headline: “You have the mouth, but do you have the balls as well?”

It all makes for what should be a spicy clash as Croatia bid to get their tournament up and running after a 0-0 draw with Morocco in their first game. You can keep up to date with all the action via Standard Sport’s LIVE blog!

Croatia vs Canada latest news

  • GOAL! Davies gives Canada an early lead

  • GOAL! Kramaric equalises for Croatia

  • GOAL! Livaja puts Croatia ahead

  • How to watch: BBC One

Croatia 2 - 1 Canada

17:04 , Giuseppe Muro

So as things stand, Morocco and Croatia are top of Group F on four points. Belgium are on three points and Canada are heading out on zero points. They need a goal from somewhere in this second half.

17:02 , Giuseppe Muro

Kovacic has been brilliant for Croatia in the first half. The Chelsea midfielder has probably been the best player on the pitch and has controlled the tempo for his side.

16:55 , Giuseppe Muro

Here’s the goal that has Croatia in front at the break...

Nizaar Kinsella at the Khalifa International Stadium

16:53 , Giuseppe Muro

This is a fun, wide-open game.

Canada have completely lost their way and will be happy the half-time whistle has come. A technically-superior Croatia have got their foot on the ball now and are dictating the game against the inexperienced Maple Leafs.

Interestingly, there were two nutmegs for both of Croatia’s goals, highlighting the difference in the flair between the two sides.

Half-time: Croatia 2-1 Canada

16:52 , Giuseppe Muro

16:51 , Giuseppe Muro

45 mins: Canada need to be careful here because Croatia have their tails up now. Kramaric takes a shot from 20 yards but blazes it over. Canada need the half-time whistle.

GOAL! Croatia 2-1 Canada | Marko Livaja 44’

16:44 , Giuseppe Muro

Croatia have turned it around! It’s a clinical finish from Livaja. Juranovic beats a few Canada defenders before the ball finds a way through to Livaja, who fires a low strike into the net from inside the area. This has been a great response to falling behind inside the first two minutes.

16:43 , Giuseppe Muro

Here’s the Croatia equaliser...

16:43 , Giuseppe Muro

41 mins: A bit of a concern for Canada as Eustaquio is down and needs treatment. But he is able to continue.

Nizaar Kinsella at the Khalifa International Stadium

16:42 , Giuseppe Muro

Kramaric had looked dangerous and found running in that space between the wing back and centre back to score. He had scored earlier in a similar position but it was ruled offside.

GOAL! Croatia 1-1 Canada | Andrej Kramaric 36’

16:37 , Giuseppe Muro

Equaliser! It had been coming. Canada have sat back since their goal and Croatia are level. Tottenham’s Perisic plays a clever reverse pass inside the area to Kramaric, who runs on to it and hits it first time left-footed finish past Borjan.

The 2018 runners-up are level.

16:36 , Giuseppe Muro

34 mins: Croatia are building some pressure now and Canada are on the back foot. Livaja gets in behind and forces a decent save from Borjan.

16:32 , Giuseppe Muro

31 mins: Canada win a free-kick in a good crossing area. Davies whips it in but Croatia clear.

Nizaar Kinsella at the Khalifa International Stadium

16:30 , Giuseppe Muro

Davies is looking at his very best today after missing a penalty and subsequently going quiet against Belgium. Even though his team played well in the first match, he did not. He is showing class is permanent and has been everywhere.

Disallowed goal - Croatia

16:29 , Giuseppe Muro

26 mins: Kramaric latches onto a pass from Livaja before twisting, turning and finding the bottom corner. But the flag then goes up because Livaja was well offside in the build-up. A let-off for Canada and frustration for Croatia.

16:26 , Giuseppe Muro

24 mins: Davies leads a quick counter attack but can’t find a pass on the edge of the Croatia area. This Canada team are great to watch.

16:25 , Giuseppe Muro

23 mins: We’re halfway through the first half and Croatia need to improve. Croatia attack down the left but it breaks down after a poor touch form Modric.

Nizaar Kinsella at the Khalifa International Stadium

16:23 , Giuseppe Muro

Canada’s support is chanting “this is awesome” while dressed almost entirely in their nation’s colours.

16:20 , Giuseppe Muro

17 mins: Sosa crosses from the left and Borjan punches it to the edge of the box, where Juranovic can’t to find a pass to Perisic in the area.

16:18 , Giuseppe Muro

Davies’ strike after 67 seconds is the quickest goal scored at the World Cup since Mathias Jorgensen for Denmark against Croatia in 2018 (57 secs).

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

16:17 , Giuseppe Muro

13 mins: Eustaquio is marking Modric closely. He’s followed the Real Madrid midfielder everywhere so far but Croatia are starting to find their rhythm. Canada are happy to let them have possession.

16:15 , Giuseppe Muro

Here’s that early goal from Davies, who has made for his penalty miss against Belgium...

16:14 , Giuseppe Muro

11 mins: Croatia are starting to enjoy some possession now. Canada look happy to sit in and counter when they can.

16:13 , Giuseppe Muro

7 mins: Croatia have been very passive so far. Davies tries a pass through to Larin in the box but the Canada striker is flagged offside.

16:11 , Giuseppe Muro

5 mins: Croatia are yet to get their passing game going. They push for an equaliser but Kramaric's cross is gathered by Borjan under the crossbar.

Nizaar Kinsella at the Khalifa International Stadium

16:10 , Giuseppe Muro

A Cristiano Ronaldo-esque header from Alphonso Davies. Canada had gone four games without scoring before this game but it only took them 67 seconds to find the net here.

GOAL! Croatia 0-1 Canada | Alphonso Davies 2’

16:02 , Giuseppe Muro

What a start! Canada are ahead inside the opening two minutes. Buchanan puts in a great cross from the right that is met by a charging Davies, who power a header into the net. That is Canada’s first ever goal in a World Cup finals

Do we have another World Cup shock on our hands?

Kick-off!

16:00 , Giuseppe Muro

We’re underway in the third match of the day at the World Cup...

Nizaar Kinsella at the Khalifa International Stadium

15:54 , Giuseppe Muro

The atmosphere is quite flat inside the Khalifa International stadium. There are possibly a lot of casual fans in but every seat has been sold in the 46,000-seater arena.

15:54 , Giuseppe Muro

Here come the two teams!

Nizaar Kinsella at the Khalifa International Stadium

15:54 , Giuseppe Muro

Canada and Croatia have a huge opportunity to put themselves in the driving seat in Group F and add pressure to Belgium, who will be hoping this ends in a draw in arguably the most evenly matched World Cup group.

15:51 , Giuseppe Muro

The atmosphere is really building in the Khalifa International Stadium.

Kick-off is just 10 minutes away...

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

15:43 , Giuseppe Muro

Speaking ahead of the game, Canada coach John Herdman has tried to brush off his comments about Croatia.

He said: “We’ve been on a media blackout since November 14, so there’s not much we see in the media, but when you get a text from your wife telling you you need to start working out before you get home, you know something’s going on!

“We’re super-excited for a huge, huge match. Our team are bright and clear ready to go, and it’s going to be a defining moment for Canada in this World Cup.

“It’s one of those ‘do or die’ games that we have to we have to perform in to stay at a World Cup.”

15:35 , Giuseppe Muro

Under 30 minutes now until kick-off. Here’s a reminder of the team news.

Croatia make one change from the side that drew 0-0 against Morocco in their opening game, with Marko Livaja is in for West Ham's Nikola Vlasic.

Canada also make one change to the side that were beaten 1-0 by Belgium. Cyle Larin comes in for Reading's Junior Hoilett.

15:26 , Giuseppe Muro

Despite labouring a drew in their first game agianst Morocco, Croatia's only defeat in their past 17 games was by 3-0 at home to Austria in the Nations League in June (W11, D5).

Led by the brilliant Luka Modric, they will be keen to improve today.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

15:17 , Giuseppe Muro

Here are the standings in Group F ahead of this match...

1) Morocco 4 points

2) Belgium - 3 points

3) Croatia - 1 point

4) Canada - 0 points

15:07 , Giuseppe Muro

Canada have lost all four of their World Cup matches to date.

They are also yet to score despite 50 attempts on goal across those games.

The Canadians could become only the second nation to fail to score in their first five World Cup fixtures, emulating Bolivia (1930-94).

Result: Belgium 0-2 Morocco

14:58 , Giuseppe Muro

A huge result in the other game in the group! Morocco have just beaten Belgium to move top of the group with four points.

14:57 , Giuseppe Muro

West Ham winger Nikola Vlasic is on the bench for Croatia as the 2018 runners-up bid to get their World Cup campaign up and running against Canada.

Vlasic had to come off at half-time in the 0-0 draw with Morocco because of a calf problem and is only fit enough for the bench.

Tottenham’s Ivan Perisic starts.

For Canada, they make just one change from the starting lineup against Belgium as Cyle Larin comes in for Junior Hoilett.

Team news

14:48 , Giuseppe Muro

Croatia XI: Livakovic, Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa, Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic, Livaja, Kramaric, Perisic

Canada XI: Hutchinson, Borjan, Johnston, Miller, Vitoria, Buchanan, Eustaquio, Larin, Davies, David, Laryea

14:36 , Giuseppe Muro

The Croatia squad has arrived. Team news is coming up shortly...

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

14:30 , Giuseppe Muro

Herdman called today’s match a “defining moment for Canada in this World Cup” and rejected the claim that his words could be used a motivational tool for his players.

“We’ve been waiting 36 years to get here,” he said. “I’ve used all my motivation tactics in the 20-odd games it took to get here.

But Herdman has maintained his words to his players in the post-game huddle after Belgium were simply “to remind them that there’s another task ahead.”

And he has been quick to compliment Croatia, calling it a “top, top, top, top football team.”

“A hell of a test,” he said, “Hell of a test for this team. But we’re excited.”

14:21 , Giuseppe Muro

Belgium lead the way in Group F on three points, Croatia are tied with Morocco on one point and Canada are bottom with none.

Canada need a result in the second game to have any hope of reaching the knockout stages of the tournament.

Fans from both teams are arriving at the Khalifa International Stadium...

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

14:14 , Giuseppe Muro

Dalic made his disapproval over those comments clear. He said: “The Croatian team deserves respect from everyone. We deserve respect and dignity.

“We respect everyone equally so. We are worthy of their respect. The Canadians must also have respect for us.

“This way of putting words together is not a sign of respect. We are runners up, we deserve respect.”

Tottenham’s Ivan Perisic added: “I second the head coach and I cannot wait for the game to begin.”

14:05 , Giuseppe Muro

John Herdman picked a fight at the World Cup with comments about Croatia after his side’s 1-0 defeat to Belgium.

“I told [the players] they belong here and we're going to go and eff Croatia,” he said.

Herdman has since apologised but the comments did not go down well in Croatia.

Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic has said his team deserve respect as World Cup runners-up, while Herdman has since been targeted by the Croatian press.

A tabloid newspaper in Croatia printed a full-page photo of a naked Herdman with maple leaves covering his mouth and private parts alongside the headline: "You have the mouth, but do you have the balls as well?”

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Prediction

13:55 , Giuseppe Muro

All the sense here is to back Croatia, as seasoned World Cup veterans and finalists of four years ago against a side that has never scored a goal in the competition.

Yet the two teams’ respective performances in their opening matches suggests Canada can get a result here.

An entertaining 2-2 draw.

Canada team news

13:46 , Giuseppe Muro

Canada have no new injury concerns, so head coach John Herdman could stick with the same team that performed so well against Belgium.

Atiba Hutchison is set to become the first man to win 100 caps for the country. Alphonso Davies and Alistair Johnston are both one booking from a ban.

Croatia team news

13:39 , Giuseppe Muro

Nikola Vlasic had to come off at half-time against Morocco because of a calf problem and is a fitness doubt.

If the West Ham midfielder is not available, then one of Lovro Majer, Mario Pasalic or Mislav Orsic is likely to deputise.

Otherwise, boss Zlatko Dalic has no injury concerns, though hewill be keen to inject goals and attacking thrust into his side and may turn to Marko Livaja or Lovro Majer in forward positions.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

How to watch

13:32 , Giuseppe Muro

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised free-to-air and live on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 3.40pm for the 4pm kick off.

Live stream: The BBC iPlayer will broadcast the match live online.

Good afternoon!

13:30 , Giuseppe Muro

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Croatia vs Canada!

Croatia kicked off in Group F with a drab 0-0 with Morocco as they laboured in their first match, while Canada were beaten 1-0 by Belgium.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 4pm BST from the Khalifa International Stadium.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

