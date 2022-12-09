Croatia vs Brazil LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups as Neymar and Richarlison start quarter-final

Brazil’s bid for a record-extending sixth World Cup trophy sees them take on Croatia in the quarter-finals in Qatar today.

The Selecao have not reached a final since their last triumph, in 2002, while Croatia were runners-up in Russia four years ago, falling to France at the last hurdle.

Brazil qualified atop their group in Qatar, setting up a last-16 clash with South Korea, whom Tite’s side tore apart 6-1 with one of the performances of the tournament so far. Meanwhile, Croatia finished second in their group and scraped past Japan on penalties in the round of 16.

The winner of this quarter-final will play Argentina or Netherlands in the semi-finals.

Follow all the action with our live blog below

Croatia vs Brazil latest updates

Croatia face Brazil in first World Cup 2022 quarter-final with kick off at 3pm GMT

Brazil dazzled in 4-1 victory over South Korea in last 16

Croatia edged Japan on penalties after last-16 tie ended 0-0 after 120 minutes

TEAM NEWS: Brazil unchanged with Neymar and Richarlison among key starters

TEAM NEWS: Modric leads Croatia from midfield in bid to recreate 2018 run to final

Brazil vs Europe

14:34 , Michael Jones

(REUTERS)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

This World Cup has shown us the most important position in football

14:30 , Michael Jones

The way Gregg Berhalter put it: “We lacked that offensive finishing quality.” As the United States tumbled out of the World Cup, it may have been a more diplomatic, distinctly American way of saying his side needed a striker.

They are not alone in that but Berhalter tried three in four games, attempted an interlude with a false nine, and got a solitary goal from a centre-forward: Haji Wright’s fluke of a finish against the Netherlands. “We don’t have a Memphis Depay right now,” the USA manager concluded.

He was right and they are not alone. If it is a statement of the obvious to say everyone else in the World Cup would want a Kylian Mbappe or a Lionel Messi, plenty would settle for a Depay, a forward with 43 international goals and one who was capable of supplying a clinical touch in a knockout match.

Story continues

This World Cup has shown us the most important position in football

Brazil vs Europe

14:26 , Michael Jones

Since beating Germany 2-0 in the 2002 final, Brazil have lost each of their last five World Cup knockout stage games against European nations.

Can the Selecao get another win under their belts today?

Brazil’s attack ‘terrifying’ says Dalic

14:22 , Michael Jones

Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic spoke about what he is expecting from today’s quarter-final against Brazil saying:

“What I’ve seen so far, when you take a look at their players, their quality, skills and value, then it is indeed terrifying,

“We need to enter the match with much faith, self-confidence and looking for our chances, enjoy the occasion of playing Brazil, that’s it.”

Croatia vs Brazil

14:17 , Michael Jones

Croatia have lost four of their five World Cup games against South American sides, with the exception being a 3-0 win over Argentina in 2018.

Can they also defeat Brazil this afternoon?

How Richarlison started and finished the most aesthetically pleasing goal of Qatar 2022

14:13 , Michael Jones

We’ve had long-range strikes. Pinpoint free-kicks. Even cheeky scoops. But Richarlison’s goal against South Korea – Brazil’s third in nothing short of a first-half demolition job against the self-sabotaging South Koreans – goes down as the most aesthetically pleasing goal of this World Cup so far. And that’s from a man who scored a scissor kick in the Selecao’s tournament opener.

Amid ghastly defending and positioning from a Korean team whose Qatar adventure collapsed quicker than they could possibly compute, Brazil took their opposition to the cleaners and their performance-level to new heights. And nothing epitomised the purism and panache of Brazilian football than the Tottenham striker’s third goal of the tournament.

As Casemiro looped an innocuous cross into the penalty area, by the standards of the first period the danger level seemed relatively low for South Korea. Headed high but not out, Richarlison scampered back towards the centre of the pitch to try what, frankly, he has made a career out of: launching something out of nothing.

How Richarlison crafted the most eye-catching goal of Qatar 2022

Croatia vs Brazil

14:09 , Michael Jones

The Croatian team check out the pitch at the Education stadium with just under an hour to go until kick off. How will they take on the Brazilians this afternoon?

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Brazil vs Croatia

14:05 , Michael Jones

Brazil have never lost in four previous meetings with Croatia in all competitions - winning three and drawing once.

(Getty Images)

Tite vows to dance through World Cup in celebration of Brazil’s football ‘culture’

14:01 , Michael Jones

If Brazil are to conquer the world again, it will be as the dancing kings. If, over the decades, the Selecao became a byword for flair and exuberance with the ball at their feet, their willingness to express themselves when the ball is in the net has drawn criticism so far this World Cup. If Richarlison’s overhead kick against Serbia may be the goal of the tournament, Brazil’s quartet of strikes against South Korea became more notable for the rehearsed routines that followed, certainly amid one of the more needless controversies involving events in Qatar.

World Cups can be a place where footballing cultures collide. Brazil’s has tended to earn acclaim, for its aesthetic appeal and entertainment factor, though not from a particularly irascible Irishman whose comments went global. Roy Keane’s predictable reaction and unsurprisingly scathing verdict were designed for an audience of television viewers in the United Kingdom but it made headlines in Brazil. The message from manager Tite was that his side – and even he – will carry on dancing. Keane and other such killjoys may be misunderstanding the Brazilian psyche. Certainly, the favourites to lift the World Cup do not believe their capacity to enjoy goals deflects from their attempts to win it or shows any disrespect to opponents.

“We dance when a goal is scored because it is Brazilian culture,” Tite said. “It is not being disrespectful, that is how we do things as a culture ... we will continue doing things in our manner.”

Tite vows to dance through World Cup in celebration of Brazil’s football ‘culture’

Tite and Brazil will continue to dance

13:57 , Michael Jones

Brazil coach Tite says he will not apologise to the people who "do not know Brazilian history and culture" after criticism was sent his player’s way for dancing after scoring goals against South Korea in the last-16.

The 61-year-old even joined in with the celebrations at times.

"It is a connection I have with the younger generation - they could be my grandchildren," he said. "If I have to dance to be connected with them I will continue to dance.

"I’m not going to apologise when it’s our culture to dance and have fun."

Brazil’s Alex Sandro on the bench

13:53 , Michael Jones

Alex Sandro is Brazil’s first choice left-back but was substituted off in the 86th minute of their second World Cup Group G match against Switzerland with a muscle problem in his left hip.

He was ruled out for their final group stage match with Cameroon as well as the last-16 clash versus South Korea, with coach Tite admitting yesterday that it was unlikely he would feature against Croatia.

“All indications are towards (Alex Sandro) not participating (in the match against Croatia),” Tite said.

“He has a different injury (than the ankle injury Neymar and Danilo suffered). He still needs to push a little harder, I have to see with the medical and physical department. It will depend on (Thursday) afternoon.”

Sandro has been named on the bench but probably won’t feature unless necessary.

Croatia vs Brazil team changes

13:49 , Michael Jones

Zlatko Dalic makes two changes to the Croatia team that defeated Japan in a penalty shootout last time out. Borna Sosa returns at left back in place of Borna Barisic and Mario Pasalic is given the nod up top ahead of Bruno Petkovic.

Brazil are unchanged.

Croatia vs Brazil line-ups

13:42 , Michael Jones

Croatia XI: Livakovic, Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa, Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic, Kramaric, Pasalic, Perisic

Brazil XI: Alisson, Militao, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Danilo, Casemiro, Paqueta, Raphinha, Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Richarlison

A clash of styles

13:41 , Michael Jones

Croatia and Brazil could not be more different in their style of play. The Europeans keep a tight shape, try to maintain possession and don’t overcommit men up the pitch in search of a goal prefering instead to secure their own defence and keep clean sheets (if possible).

Brazil, meanwhile, pass the ball fluidly and quickly. They’re pacey out wide and skillfully adept and taking players on. At times versus South Korea they were playing with a 4-2-4 formation to keep the ball inside the final third and none of their attacking players are afraid to shoot.

If Croatia back themselves to keep teams quiet then Brazil back themselves to outscore anyone. It’ll be interesting to see which gameplan comes out on top today.

‘Tremendous’ effort from transitional Croatia

13:37 , Michael Jones

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic says that his team’s World Cup run has been "tremendous".

Only four of the players who started the defeat to France in the 2018 final were in Dalic’s starting XI against Japan in Monday’s last-16 game.

"This is a new national team. We have 18 new players who were not here four years ago," said the manager.

"In 2018 we had a national team that had been playing together for 10 years. They were playing in the best leagues and for the best clubs.

"We need time to mature but I believe that for us to be here at this World Cup among the best eight teams in the world is tremendous."

Brazil team send well wishes to Pele

13:33 , Michael Jones

Brazilian legend Pele, who won the World Cup three times for Brazil, is currently in hospital as he recovers from a respiratory infection and continues treatment for colon cancer.

Following the team’s 4-1 victory over South Korea last time out Neymar carried a banner onto the pitch that he and his team-mates posed with to send a message of support to Pele and his family.

“It’s tough to talk about Pele with what he is going through,“ Neymar told reporters aftwards. “We wish he can get well soon. We hope we made him feel a bit more comfortable with the banner and with the victory.”

(REUTERS)

Croatia prepared to go the distance again to disrupt Brazil’s World Cup rhythm

13:29 , Michael Jones

There is an argument that says Brazil against Croatia is the most imbalanced of the four quarter-finals, that says a World Cup giant should swat aside a small nation punching above its weight without fuss. It could be tempting to jump ahead at this point, to trace the lines and feel a jolt of anticipation at the possibility of Brazil colliding with Argentina in the semi-finals, should all go to form.

But the beauty of a World Cup is that each stage is its own distinct challenge, and for all Brazil’s momentum, Croatia are their first serious test. That is not to disparage those who’ve come before: Serbia and Switzerland made decent fists of their group-stage defeats, Cameroon beat a much-changed XI, before Brazil blitzed South Korea in the last-16. But now there are eight nations left, and Tite’s favourites finally face a battle-hardened team who know exactly what it takes to grind through the knockout rounds.

If this is to be a match of moments, a night lit up by pieces of individual magic, then we already know it will be Brazil’s game, samba-ing their way into the semi-finals. Croatia have a different recipe for success: seven of their past eight knockout ties at major tournaments lasted a full 120 minutes; five of those went to penalties and their past four World Cup knockout wins all went to extra time. If Croatia are going to beat Brazil on Friday night, they will almost certainly need to duck and weave and find a way to last the distance.

Croatia prepared to go the distance again to disrupt Brazil’s World Cup rhythm

World Cup 2022: Croatia vs Brazil

13:25 , Michael Jones

The two games in the first half of the draw will be played today as Croatia kick things off when they face Brazil in the 3pm match before a blockbuster clash between Louis van Gaal’s Netherlands and an Argentina side featuring Lionel Messi.

Depending on the results, these games could mean that there is an all South American semi-final between Argentina and Brazil or similarly a fully European one if Croatia and the Netherlands get through,

We’re at the stage of the competition where the matches become hard to predict but Tite’s Brazil should have enough firepower first up to get past Croatia - especially after their 4-1 demolition of South Korea in the previous round.

World Cup 2022: Croatia vs Brazil

13:21 , Jamie Braidwood

Prediction

Brazil are on a roll and produced arguably the half of the tournament with their four-goal showing against South Korea, while Croatia could well be feeling the effects of fatigue after 120 minutes against Japan. Never count out the 2018 finalists and their never-say-die attitude, but the Selecao and their vast array of attacking talent should come out on top on this occasion. Brazil 2-0 Croatia.

World Cup 2022: Croatia vs Brazil

13:19 , Jamie Braidwood

Early team news

Croatia’s Borna Sosa missed the last-16 clash against Japan due to illness and, assuming a full recovery, he could return to the starting XI at left-back instead of Borna Barisic. Josip Stanisic also missed the last game due to a muscle injury and his inclusion in the squad is touch-and-go.

Brazil boss Tite is unlikely to change his starting XI. Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles have already been ruled out of the rest of the tournament while Alex Sandro continues to be a doubt with a hip issue, in which case Danilo is set to deputise once more. Neymar came through the South Korea win unscathed following his ankle injury.

World Cup 2022: Croatia vs Brazil

13:17 , Jamie Braidwood

The game is scheduled to kick off at 3pm GMT (6pm local time) on Friday 9 December.

The quarter-final will take place at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the match will air live on BBC 1, and it will stream live on the broadcaster’s BBC iPlayer app and website.

World Cup 2022: Croatia vs Brazil

13:15 , Michael Jones

Brazil’s bid for a record-extending sixth World Cup trophy sees them take on Croatia in the quarter-finals in Qatar today.

The Selecao have not reached a final since their last triumph, in 2002, while Croatia were runners-up in Russia four years ago, falling to France at the last hurdle.

Brazil qualified atop their group in Qatar, setting up a last-16 clash with South Korea, whom Tite’s side tore apart 4-1 with one of the performances of the tournament so far. Meanwhile, Croatia finished second in their group and scraped past Japan on penalties in the round of 16.

The winner of this quarter-final will play Argentina or Netherlands in the semi-finals.