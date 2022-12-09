Croatia 0-0 Brazil LIVE! World Cup 2022 match stream, latest score and goal updates today

(AP)

Croatia vs Brazil LIVE!

The World Cup quarter-finals begin today as Croatia face Brazil at Education City Stadium in an intriguing clash between 2018’s losing finalists and the five-time winners, who many fancy to add to their trophy haul in Qatar. Tite’s dancing Selecao stars turned on the style in their last-16 romp over South Korea, with the fit-again Neymar firing to within one goal of matching Pele’s all-time scoring record for his country.

It was the perfect response after a much-changed side were stunned by Cameroon, a defeat which came after Brazil had already secured top spot in Group G with a game to spare. Croatia could not breach Japan’s defences in their first knockout clash, but held their nerve in a penalty shootout thanks to three saves from goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.

Zlatko Dalic’s side have bolstered their midfield for today’s game with the team news confirmed - and Brazil naming an unchanged XI... Follow Croatia vs Brazil live below, with expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the ground!

Croatia vs Brazil updates

How to watch: BBC One

Croatia team news: Sosa and Pasalic start

Brazil team news: No changes

Croatia 0 - 0 Brazil

CHANCE BRAZIL!

16:05 , Marc Mayo

47 mins: Loose touch from Sosa and Raphinha can scamper down the right, cutting the ball into the six-yard box and Gvardiol’s touch forces Livakovic into a save!

Kick-off!

16:03 , Marc Mayo

The second half begins for Croatia vs Brazil in the World Cup quarter-finals.

No substitutions at the break.

Looking for a goal like... 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZVytUfoOb1 — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) December 9, 2022

Here come the players!

16:01 , Marc Mayo

Will there be any changes ahead of the second half?

Half-time shirt swap, anyone?

16:00 , Marc Mayo

Luka Modric and Casemiro appeared to exchange pleasantries at the break.

(REUTERS)

Familiar scoreline

15:57 , Marc Mayo

Story continues

This is the third of Croatia’s five games at the World Cup to be goalless at the break. And the fourth for Brazil!

Fortunately, only two 0-0s have occurred at full time - both in Croatia games.

Second-half coming up...

Croatia undoubtedly the happier side

15:53 , Marc Mayo

Winning the midfield battle, the Adriatic side have generally been very comfortable in defence too. They could improve in attack, certainly getting Kramaric more involved, but another 45 minutes like that will hugely please Zlatko Dalic.

World Cup stats check

15:49 , Marc Mayo

The possession numbers tell a lot of the story, with Brazil barely edging control of the ball by 51 to 49 per cent.

Brazil have fired off five shots to three with three to zero on target. One corner apiece, eight Croatian fouls to Brazil’s six.

It's all level so far! 🤝



Could we have another extra time on our hands or will one of these two sides snatch the victory in the second half...? 🤔🇭🇷🇧🇷#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/VzXZ9DoBZN — ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 9, 2022

Half time! Croatia 0-0 Brazil

15:46 , Marc Mayo

Tight, quite tense and incredibly well-poised.

This World Cup quarter-final is a long way from being settled.

15:45 , Marc Mayo

45 mins: A scrappy end to the half and we’ll have one minute of injury time.

15:44 , Marc Mayo

44 mins: An issue for Brazil, Paqueta is holding his ankle and Michael Oliver, somewhat charitably, stops the play to ensure he’s fine. And he is.

SAVE!

15:42 , Marc Mayo

42 mins: Neymar stands over a free-kick, wide of the box to the left, and whips in a shot that tickles the Croatia wall en route to goal...

Livakovic sees it well and gathers the ball.

Nizaar Kinsella

15:41 , Marc Mayo

Brazil are getting a lot of bodies forward but aren’t moving it quickly enough to cause any problems to Croatia. There’s a surprising lack of fluidity given their team sheet.

(AP)

15:38 , Marc Mayo

38 mins: The main thing Croatia haven’t done is get Kramaric into the game.

Brozovic escapes his marker and lacks any real plan for what to do next, and ends up rolling a tame pass into touch.

15:37 , Marc Mayo

36 mins: A couple of glimpses in the Croatia box for Brazil yet they continually find themselves outnumbered.

All nice and tight from Zlatko Dalic’s side while Brazil are so wide in attack, too loose and flimsy.

15:34 , Marc Mayo

34 mins: Modric is having a really good game, ditto Kovacic in that Croatian midfield.

For the first time, the Brazilian noise is drowned out by some vociferous chanting out the Croatian end. Jeers from the Brazil fans follow.

15:31 , Marc Mayo

31 mins: Brozovic booked for sending Neymar to the ground with a cynical challenge having been nutmegged by the PSG star. Just couldn’t help himself, could he?

15:30 , Marc Mayo

30 mins: Celtic’s Juranovic has been fantastic. Another mazy run down the right ends with a crisp ball across the flanks to Perisic, who fancies a strike but sends his shot high and wide.

15:28 , Marc Mayo

28 mins: 20, 16 and 15 - the number of ‘pressures applied’ by Kovacic, Brozovic and Modric, respectively, on Brazil’s players.

That stat from FIFA underlines how strong Croatia’s midfield has been in stopping Brazil from controlling the middle third.

Nizaar Kinsella at Education City Stadium

15:26 , Marc Mayo

“In other news, I’ve just put a jumper on for the first time for reasons not related to the air conditioning. It might not be as cold as England but winter has sort of arrived in Qatar.”

Please send sympathy cards by care of Standard Sport to...

15:25 , Marc Mayo

25 mins: A booking for Danilo as he launches a very high foot towards Juranovic - winning the ball before clashing with the Croat.

Michael Oliver may have a more serious decision to make if he doesn’t get the ball, there, the dugout fuming at that one.

15:24 , Marc Mayo

24 mins: Croatia deal with Brazil’s first corner of the game and win a foul, enabling them to put a foot on the ball.

The European side have been good at taking the sting out of things.

CHANCE BRAZIL!

15:21 , Marc Mayo

22 mins: Vinicius Jr, the only one who has really looked interested for Brazil so far, dribbles into a dangerous spot with a one-two via Richarlison and a goalbound shot is blocked well by Gvardiol.

Neymar pops up soon after and places an effort straight at the goalkeeper.

Some life in the Samba boys?

15:19 , Marc Mayo

19 mins: Kovacic thinks ‘why not?’ at the edge of the box, cutting inside with little pressure and firing a shot into a stout defensive block.

Nizaar Kinsella at Education City Stadium

15:16 , Marc Mayo

Brazil have started a bit sloppily and slowly. Casemiro is caught in possession by Modric who puts in another dangerous cross.

They might be strong favourites but the five-time winners have work to do against the 2018 finalists.

15:15 , Marc Mayo

15 mins: All Croatia right now...

Modric nicks the ball off Casemiro and dinks in a dangerous cross, which is headed out by Militao.

CHANCE CROATIA!

15:13 , Marc Mayo

12 mins: A sturdy foot from Pasalic as Neymar struggles to get into the game early on. Nice and controlled from Croatia.

Juranovic bombs on down the right and continues into the box as a good cross from Pasalic comes in, the right-back and Perisic queuing up...

Juranovic gets a weak contact and his shot goes wide!

(REUTERS)

15:09 , Marc Mayo

9 mins: A very speculative dink into no-man’s land from Modric allows Raphinha a chance to run into space but a sharp, professional foul cuts that down.

Croatia are quick to win the ball back after the free-kick, too.

15:07 , Marc Mayo

7 mins: Juranovic looks to pick out Perisic in a repeat of his fabulous header past Japan, but Militao beats him to the ball and wins a free-kick in the process.

15:06 , Marc Mayo

6 mins: Great stuff all-round as Brozovic and Pasalic create some space down the right before a sharp Militao interception wins the ball back.

Bags and bags of technical quality in the midfield today, Pasalic on Croatia’s right wing but dropping deeper to assist the likes of Modric. Perisic is wide left and will look to hover further out wide to stretch Brazil.

15:04 , Marc Mayo

4 mins: Vinicius Jr looks up to Juranovic for a first chance to run at the Celtic defender, which could be a key area for Brazil to exploit.

At the second attempt, a shot-cross is held by Livakovic.

15:03 , Marc Mayo

2 mins: Good work from Kovacic, who steals the ball off Paqueta and skips through Richarlison’s tackle to earn a foul off Casemiro.

Croatia go short from the free-kick before a cross is repelled.

Kick-off!

15:00 , Marc Mayo

Michael Oliver is your referee today and his blow of the whistle gets Croatia vs Brazil underway!

(REUTERS)

Nizaar Kinsella at Education City Stadium

14:57 , Marc Mayo

One of the big questions is whether this will be the last international game of legendary midfielder Luka Modric. At 37-years-old, how much longer can he go on for?

He didn’t confirm or deny this would be his last game when speaking to the media yesterday but you have to expect it would be if Brazil win.

National anthem time

14:56 , Marc Mayo

A proud airing of ‘Lijepa Nasa Domovino’ first up but all the noise is saved for Brazil’s ‘Hino Nacional Brasileiro’, with that instrumental opening before booming out in the majority Samba-supporting crowd.

Here come the players!

14:53 , Marc Mayo

A great atmosphere in Education City Stadium as the two sets of teams step out in the early Qatari evening.

Lots of Premier League interest in this game

14:52 , Marc Mayo

Mateo Kovacic versus Thiago Silva, Ivan Perisic versus Richarlison...

Chelsea and Tottenham allegiances tested today with West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta, Liverpool’s Alisson Becker and Manchester United’s Casemiro among those involved.

Ivan and Croatia take on Richy and Brazil this afternoon!



Good luck, lads! 👏 pic.twitter.com/WxlM3C27SI — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 9, 2022

How Croatia booked their place in the last eight

14:49 , Marc Mayo

It is no surprise that Croatia took it to extra time in the last-16 as they downed Japan on penalties.

Seven of their last eight knockout ties have gone past 90 minutes and they have won three shootouts over this and the last World Cup.

It's relief for Croatia! 🇭🇷



It's heartbreak for Japan! 🇯🇵



We may be saying goodbye to the Japanese but they have made an incredible mark on this World Cup! 🙌#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/jE6hpOYFdl — ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 5, 2022

Nizaar Kinsella at Education City Stadium

14:45 , Marc Mayo

There’s a lot of yellow in Education City and no one will be surprised that Brazil are set to dominate the atmosphere against Croatia in Qatar.

Time for a vote...

14:42 , Marc Mayo

The vast majority of fans are backing Brazil today.

The bookies have them down as 2/5 favourites with Croatia way back at 8/1.

Who's going through to the Semi-finals? 🤔 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 9, 2022

How Brazil booked their place

14:38 , Marc Mayo

Two slightly low-key wins and a shock defeat to Cameroon sent Brazil into the knockouts top of their group.

In the last-16, they really turned it on with a fine 4-1 win over South Korea.

Warm-ups underway!

14:34 , Marc Mayo

Just under half an hour until this quarter-final begins in Al Rayyan.

(REUTERS)

Another Luka Modric landmark

14:31 , Marc Mayo

The Croatia captain has an enviable record at World Cups: W9 D4 L3.

In fact, his country have won eight of their last 11 in this competition.

Luka Modric is making his 30th major tournament appearance!



✅ 17 World Cup games

✅ 13 Euros matches



🇭🇷 The first player to hit that total for Croatia!#BBCWorldCup #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/wTOSYdSmwV — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 9, 2022

Nizaar Kinsella at Education City Stadium

14:26 , Marc Mayo

Our reporter is in position and will provide expert analysis from Croatia vs Brazil, plus player ratings later on. Marc Mayo is on the play-by-play calls in this match blog.

‘No fear’ for Croatia boss despite size of task

14:22 , Marc Mayo

Zlatko Dalic spoke ahead of the game, calling Brazil “terrifying” and the top side at this World Cup.

He said: Realistically, Brazil is the most powerful and best team in this World Cup. When you look at their selection of players, quality, breadth and value, it’s terrifying.

“We have a big test ahead of us and a difficult task against a team that likes to compete. They will need to prepare very well for that match, but we have nothing to fear.”

Brazil involved in cat furore

14:18 , Marc Mayo

Paws for thought in the build-up to this game after a Brazil press officer manhandled a cat that snuck into Vinicius Jr’s press conference. And not everybody was happy with how he did it.

Meow you see it, meow you don’t...

Read the full story!

(Raisa Simplicio)

Today’s venue

14:10 , Marc Mayo

Education City Stadium hosts its final World Cup game today.

South Korea’s win over Portugal and Morocco’s penalty shootout triumph against Spain have been the Al Rayyan ground’s highlights during the tournament.

After the World Cup it will... err, what will it do, exactly?

The answer: reduced to half capacity and host university teams. Fun!

(Getty Images)

Invested in World Cup Fantasy Football?

14:04 , Marc Mayo

Well, the clock is ticking on getting those transfers in ahead of the quarter-finals.

Check out our tips here!

Countdown to kick-off

14:00 , Marc Mayo

Just one hour until this World Cup quarter-final gets underway!

Somewhat notorious now, Croatia fan Ivana Knoll is stalking the grounds of Education City Stadium ahead of kick-off...

(REUTERS)

Tite sticks with same Brazil XI

13:56 , Marc Mayo

Brazil are unchanged as Alex Sandro fails a late fitness test to start at left-back, meaning Danilo has kept his place.

Lucas Paqueta keeps his place ahead of Fred after a fine display against South Korea and once again Neymar is fit to take up his spot in the XI.

(PA)

Two changes for Croatia

13:52 , Marc Mayo

Borna Sosa is fit to start at left-back in a boost to today’s underdogs, so Borna Barisic drops out.

Mario Pasalic replaces Bruno Petkovic to offer a slightly more reserved third man in attack, the Atalanta man very capable of doing his defensive duties.

Your Brazil starting line-up

13:43 , Marc Mayo

Brazil XI: Alisson; Militao, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Danilo; Casemiro, Paqueta; Vinicius Jr, Neymar, Raphinha; Richarlison.

Titulares confirmados! 💪🇧🇷



O técnico Tite definiu os atletas da Seleção Brasileira que iniciarão a partida contra a Croácia!



Daqui a pouco, às 12h (de Brasília), a bola rola para 🇧🇷 e 🇭🇷.



Contamos com o apoio de todos! #VemJogarJunto com a gente! pic.twitter.com/kkWXYxzEb3 — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) December 9, 2022

How Croatia line up today

13:38 , Marc Mayo

Croatia XI: Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Brozovic, Modric, Kovacic; Pasalic, Kramaric, Perisic

Croatia touch down

13:35 , Marc Mayo

Both squads are at the ground, time for some team news...

The Brazil party bus is back!

13:30 , Marc Mayo

The hottest ride in town.

Team news coming up!

13:25 , Marc Mayo

We’re not far away from discovering today’s starting line-ups.

Watch this space...

Don’t count out Croatia

13:20 , Marc Mayo

Sure, much of the focus has and will be on Brazil today - for obvious reasons.

But Croatia went quite a bit further at the 2018 World Cup and have plenty of history in upsetting the big boys.

Modric has taken down one South American giant at the #FIFAWorldCup already 🇭🇷🎯



👀 Time for another...? — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 9, 2022

Get in the mood with Canarinho

13:15 , Marc Mayo

Surely Brazil’s mascot would win the mascot World Cup. Come to think of it, have any other teams even taken a mascot to Qatar?

Tite hits back at Roy Keane

13:09 , Marc Mayo

The Brazil boss gave a stark response to critics of his dancing in the pre-match press conference for the Croatia game.

He said: “I will not make comments to those who do not know Brazilian history and Brazilian culture the way each and every one of is. To those, I leave that noise aside.

“I want my connection to my job, to the people who I relate to, to those who relate to my work, who now how much I respect and know my history.

“Those are the ones I give my heart and pay attention to, because I am very discreet and I continue to be so because I respect the culture, the way I am and the way this national team is. Lots of other kids will dance because that is Brazilian culture when a goal is scored.

“It is not being disrespectful to anyone, that is how we do things, that’s us.”

Read the full story!

(Getty Images)

Dancing row continues

13:04 , Marc Mayo

Roy Keane has refused to back down from his claims that Brazil’s dancing when celebrating goals at the World Cup has been “disrespectful”.

In particular, coach Tite joining in during the last-16 win over South Korea has been pinned by the Irish pundit.

He told Sky Bet: “I don't get how a manager can dance when the game is still going ahead, he's got an opposition manager 10 yards away from him, you've got to watch that. The game is about respect.

“Dance afterwards in the dressing room, or in the nightclub, that's not a problem.

“But why is it okay for Brazil to do it during the game? If everyone has a dance after a goal, the games will be going on for three days.

“Do you know what they should start doing, when coaches do their pro licence, show the managers how to do a little dance on the sideline... forget tactics!”

Previously, at the World Cup...

13:00 , Marc Mayo

Kaka got the only goal in a 2006 group stage meeting before they came across each other in the 2014 World Cup.

The opening game in Sao Paulo, Croatia led through Marcelo before Neymar escaped a red card for an elbow.

Fortunately for Brazil, it was their talisman who popped up with two goals before Oscar’s late sealer in a 3-1 win.

A young Neymar ruled the roost against Croatia back in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in a fiery encounter!



Will it be the same in their quarter-final? This Saturday morning, watch 🇭🇷 Croatia v Brazil 🇧🇷 from 1.30am AEDT (2.00am kickoff) on @SBS and @SBSOnDemand! #SBSWorldCup pic.twitter.com/lEL1raRq43 — SBS Sport (@SBSSportau) December 8, 2022

Last time out

12:53 , Marc Mayo

Anfield hosted Brazil’s last meeting with Croatia, a summer friendly in 2018.

A fine Neymar individual effort put the South Americans ahead in the second half before Roberto Firmino added a late second.

Head-to-head record

12:47 , Marc Mayo

Croatia wins: 0

Draws: 1

Brazil wins: 3

Croatia vs Brazil prediction

12:42 , George Flood

Brazil look to have clicked, while Croatia rather limped into the last eight. Though they are a team to be feared, the Selecao will surely have too much today.

Brazil to win, 2-0.

(Getty Images)

Brazil team news and predicted lineup

12:41 , George Flood

For Brazil, Juventus left-back Alex Sandro is still missing with a hip injury, meaning the fit-again Danilo should continue to operate in that position.

Alex Telles and Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus have both been lost for the tournament, meanwhile.

But Tite’s biggest boost came against South Korea, with talisman Neymar back fit after an ankle problem.

Predicted Brazil XI: Alisson; Militao, Marquinhos, Silva, Sandro; Casemiro, Paqueta; Raphinha, Neymar, Vinicius; Richarlison

(Getty Images)

Croatia team news and predicted lineup

12:37 , George Flood

Croatia should be boosted today by the return of left-back Borna Sosa, who has missed the last two matches in Qatar through illness.

If he is fit to start, then Rangers defender Borna Barisic should return to the bench.

Bayern Munich defender Josip Stanisic is their only known injury doubt, with a late fitness test required on a muscle issue.

Predicted Croatia XI: Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Brozovic, Modric, Kovacic; Kramaric, Petkovic, Perisic

(AFP via Getty Images)

Where to watch Croatia vs Brazil

12:32 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, today’s match will be televised free-to-air and live on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 2.30pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Welcome to Croatia vs Brazil live coverage

12:28 , George Flood

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage as the 2022 World Cup quarter-finals begin in Qatar.

An old-school classic between the Netherlands and Argentina is coming up later, but first our focus falls on events at Education City Stadium.

Croatia, losing finalists in 2018, will look to step up a gear after narrowly squeezing past Japan on penalties in the last-16 as they face a Brazil side rounding ominously into form at just the right time.

The Selecao brushed South Korea aside in their first knockout clash after topping Group G, with Neymar back fit and firing and now tantalisingly close to overtaking Pele as his country’s all-time leading scorer.

Kick-off today is at 3pm GMT, so stay tuned for match build-up, all the latest team news and live updates, featuring expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the ground.