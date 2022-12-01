Croatia 0-0 Belgium LIVE! World Cup 2022 match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Croatia vs Belgium LIVE!

It's last-chance saloon for Belgium's golden generation as they face Croatia this afternoon needing a result to reach the World Cup knockout stages. Roberto Martinez's side went into the tournament ranked second in the world, but have hugely underwhelmed.

Croatia, who were runners-up at the last World Cup, can be categorised as accomplished veterans, bolstered by younger stars Josko Gvardiol and Nikola Vlasic. They need just a point against Belgium, while the Red Devils must win to not rely on a helping hand from Canada.

Martinez says the pressure of expectation was affecting his players in the first two games, but will not be a problem today. Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic, agrees, insisting that rumours of Belgium's demise are greatly exaggerated. We are about to find out for certain is a crunch Group F clash. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog.

Croatia vs Belgium latest news

19 mins: Croatia have penalty decision overturned after tight offside call

Kick-off!

Belgium team news: Lukaku and Hazard on the bench

Croatia team news: Zlatko Dalic names unchanged side

Croatia 0 - 0 Belgium

Croatia 0-0 Belgium, 44 minutes

15:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Canada have grabbed one back against Morocco - the first own goal of the World Cup taking the overall tally to 100 as we near the end of the group stage.

No change in the group standings.

Croatia 0-0 Belgium, 42 minutes

15:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The disapproving sweep of a Mexican wave rather reflects the crowd’s lack of engagement in a contestst that has lacked dynamism since that Croatia non-penalty.

Better from Belgium, working sharp angles on the right, but unable to apply the finishing the touches as the ball fizzes across the box.

Croatia 0-0 Belgium, 37 minutes

15:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Superb recovery work from Ivan Perisic. Leander Dendoncker wins possession inside the Croatia half and passes to Leandro Trossard, who meanders about as his teammates move forward in transtition. Trossard takes a half beat too long to release his pass, allowing Perisic to harpoon the ball with the point of his right boot, with Kevin De Bruyne a frustrated figure having peeled into fine crossing position on the right.

Croatia 0-0 Belgium, 33 minutes

15:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Croatia look rather more proficient when they foray forward. Borna Sosa and Ivan Perisic are working neatly up the left, with their latest combination resulting in a deep cross that lands on Marko Livaja’s head.

Livaja gets underneath it and tries to nod it back across Thibaut Courtois, but flights it slightly too far - over the angle of the goal.

Croatia 0-0 Belgium, 31 minutes

15:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Belgium are really battling to inject any sort of tempo. Dries Mertens swings in an entirely directionless cross from the left, the ball both so shallow and underhit that it ends up entirely unclear who the forward, now of Galatasaray, was actually aiming for.

Croatia 0-0 Belgium, 29 minutes

15:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A slightly slower game seems to be suiting Croatia, who are dropping back into their shape nicely. Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld have exchanged plenty of passes in the last five minutes.

Croatia 0-0 Belgium, 26 minutes

15:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Perisic then wins a corner off Thomas Meunier’s lower limbs.

Croatia 0-0 Belgium, 25 minutes

15:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That’s very cooly done by Ivan Perisic, guiding a header all the way back to his goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic after a ball loops aimlessly his way 30 yards out.

Croatia 0-0 Belgium, 24 minutes

15:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Morocco have doubled their lead against Canada - it looks like the North African side will certainly be one of the Group F teams advancing to the last-16.

A few whistles from the crowd as the current standings in the group are displayed on the big screen. Croatia would finish second behind Morocco if this remains goalless.

Croatia 0-0 Belgium, 22 minutes

15:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That long delay has rather punctured a game that was bubbling away rather nicely in the opening quarter. Belgium play the ball about at the back, happy to keep it.

No penalty! Croatia 0-0 Belgium, 19 minutes

15:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wow - no penalty! The VAR call came late, with Luka Modric already standing over the ball 12 yards out. But Dejan Lovren’s shoulder had been just beyond the rear-most point of the final defender as he readied to contest the initial free kick in, making Yannick Carrasco’s rather obvious planting of a foot onto the top of Andrej Kramaric’s boot irrelevant.

Anthony Taylor overturns his call, infuriating the Croatian players - it was properly tight, too.

Or is it? Croatia 0-0 Belgium, 16 minutes

15:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

VAR Marko Fritz has called down to Anthony Taylor and asked the referee to have a look at a potential offside on the monitor.

PENALTY TO CROATIA! Croatia 0-0 Belgium, 15 minutes

15:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Down goes Andrej Kramaric and it is a penalty for Croatia!

Croatia 0-0 Belgium, 13 minutes

15:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Dries Mertens must do better! Belgium switch from defence into attack in seconds, Kevin De Bruyne driving forward with typical purpose and clarity of thought. He rolls the ball on to his right boot to create an angle for the through ball, placing it perfectly into the stride of Mertens, but the forward opens his body up too much and curls over the crossbar.

Croatia 0-0 Belgium, 11 minutes

15:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That’s a better chance! Dries Mertens springs in behind Dejan Lovren, timing his run perfectly and combining with Yannick Carrasco.

The left winger collects, steadies himself, but again finds his effort blocked as he tries to beat Dominik Livakovic at the near post.

Croatia 0-0 Belgium, 10 minutes

15:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And that’s the first small glimpse at goal for Belgium: Yannick Carrasco’s shot troubles two pairs of blocking Croatian legs as he cuts in from the left.

Croatia 0-0 Belgium, 9 minutes

15:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Leandro Trossard may not be the burliest of blokes but he shows good strength to hold off the masked menace Josko Gvardiol, quickly at the Brighton forward’s back as Trossard takes a forward pass. Gvardiol is whistled for a foul.

Croatia 0-0 Belgium, 7 minutes

15:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Belgium are pressing hard, trying to disrupt Croatia’s passing rhythm, but so far struggling to do so. Luka Modric is picking up some lovely spaces between the lines, earning a throw off Kevin De Bruyne’s pointy knee as he looked to exchange passes and progress.

Croatia 0-0 Belgium, 6 minutes

15:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

News of an early goal in the other fixture - Morocco are 1-0 up already against Canada.

Croatia settle into a spell of possession.

Croatia 0-0 Belgium, 3 minutes

15:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It appears to be a back four for Belgium. From right to left: Thomas Meunier, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Timothy Castagne.

Leander Dendoncker is on the right of a midfield three, with Kevin de Bruyne seemingly in a free role.

Croatia 0-0 Belgium, 1 minute

15:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

So nearly an instant opener! A long ball forward from Luka Modric is delightfully weighted, and Ivan Perisic’s half-volley is crisply struck. Just wide - an agonised exhale from the Tottenham wing, who has started on the left of the front three.

KICK OFF!

15:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The action is underway.

Here we go...

15:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A slap of hands and an exchange of pennants between the two captains.

Croatia will kick off.

Anthems

14:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The Croatian players have also donned navy anthem jackets, draping palms to hearts as they sing “Lijepa naša domovino”.

Belgium are in white with paler blue flourishes around the neck. Kevin De Bruyne never sings “La Brabançonne”, staring out into the middle distance as the rest of his teammates orate.

Croatia vs Belgium

14:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Out strides Anthony Taylor, flanked by the rest of his on-field officiating team, and swiftly followed by Luka Modric, Kevin De Bruyne and the rest of the combatants. The Ahmad bin Ali Stadium looks close to full.

Zlatko Dalic and Roberto Martinez share a warm, smiley cuddle as they exit the tunnel, each clad in fetching navy jackets.

Croatia vs Belgium

14:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The players are beginning to ready themselves in the tunnel. 90 minutes left of group stage football for Croatia and Belgium - remember that if Morocco avoid defeat against Canada, one of them is going out.

Match officials

14:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

English referee Anthony Taylor will oversee proceedings in Al-Rayyan today, by the way, with Marco Fritz his chief VAR in the room of many screens. Taylor sent off South Korea manager Paulo Bento after a heated touchline exchange at the end of their entertaining encounter with Ghana on Monday - he’ll be hoping for a slightly calmer end to the game and rather less hostility from the technical areas.

Croatia vs Belgium

14:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Right then - less than half an hour until kick off. This might be it for Belgium’s grand generation - defeat today would surely mean we have seen the last of Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld at a major tournament, and possibly Axel Witsel and a couple of others, too. I’d expect them to try and start fast this afternoon. Croatia always seem to have a degree of calm about them - disrupting that might be key.

100 up

14:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Thibaut Courtois, meanwhile, wins his 100th cap in goal. The Real Madrid stopper was really quite strong in dismissing the rumours of a divide in the Belgium camp this week, noting his hope that his side could move on from any potential disagreements and still succeed in Qatar.

How many more caps might Courtois get? He’s only 30, and there aren’t any young Belgian goalkeepers yet really beating on the selection door.

Modric vs De Bruyne

14:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That might leave plenty of responsibility on Kevin De Bruyne’s creative shoulders as the Manchester City playmaker looks to finally burst into life in Qatar. The suggestion in the Belgian press was that De Bruyne’s comment that the squad might be “too old” had riled a number of his teammates, but he starts again and will take on an increased leadership role with captain Eden Hazard ropped.

And this really is a midfield match-up to get people purring - Luka Modric is still doing his thing at an exceptionally high level even as his years advance. Their duels could be crucial.

Croatia vs Belgium

14:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It will be fascinating to see exactly how that Belgium backline sets up. It’s certainly an unexpected starting eleven from Roberto Martinez - Trossard and Mertens’ zip should worry the Croatian backline, but it’s a surprise not to see a slightly more physical centre-forward in the side.

Team News - Belgium

13:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Roberto Martinez’s selection is rather more intriguing - there’s no Romelu Lukaku, nor, in fact, Michy Batshuayi, with Dries Mertens and Leandro Trossard forming a mobile but minute forward line.

Back three? Back four? Each is eminently possible based on the selection behind - Belgium’s official graphic appears to suggest three centre halves with Thomas Meunier and Yannick Carrasco as wing-backs, but we’ll see.

Belgium XI: T Courtois; T Alderweireld, L Dendoncker, J Vertonghen; T Meunier, A Witsel, K De Bruyne, T Castagne, Y Carrasco; D Mertens, L Trossard.

Team News - Croatia

13:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Croatia are, as anticipated, entirely unchanged from the starting side that went so well against Canada.

Croatia XI: D Livakovic; J Juranovic, D Lovren, J Gvardiol, B Sosa; L Modric, M Brozovic, M Kovacic; A Kramaric, M Livaja, I Perisic.

Who will qualify from Group F?

13:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Right, on to the qualification permutations. Only Canada are out of contention in Group F, with Croatia and Morocco currently level on four points at the top of group. Belgium’s place in the last 16 will be secured only with victory, which would leave Croatia hoping Canada can beat Morocco - Zlatko Dalic’s side currently have a superior goal difference to the North African side.

To make things simple, it’s win and in for either of these two, with the other likely going home. We’ll provide updates on Morocco vs Canada throughout the afternoon, but if you’d like to stay across events as they happen there in a more detailed manner, do join my colleague Jonathan Gorrie here.

And Zlatko Dalic insists his Croatia side expect the best

13:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Enjoying the last knockings of his nation’s own golden generation is Zlatko Dalic, with the Croatia boss knowing a win or draw today would ensure progression through to the last-16.

“We will not be fooled by media stories and rumours,” said Croatia manager Dalic of the chatter surrounding their opponents. “We are expecting the best from Belgium, a great team with excellent players.

“We must not relax. [Martinez] is a great coach and will know how to hurt Croatia.”

Roberto Martinez plays down reports of strife in the Belgium camp

13:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Roberto Martinez had little time for the rumours in the Belgian press of unrest within his squad, following Thibaut Courtois in denying any hint of division and accusing journalists of jumping on “fake news”.

“Some people are quite happy to jump on fake news,” Martinez said yesterday. ““It is quite astonishing. It shows you that maybe there is more desire to find negative news about the team rather than enjoy the best generation of talent that we’ve ever had in Belgian football.”

13:03 , Alex Young

Belgium should get a much-needed boost with Lukaku’s return but come up against a Croatia side believing they can match their fine run of four years ago.

A 2-2 draw.

Belgium team news: Lukaku fit to start?

12:58 , Alex Young

Belgium plan on having Romelu Lukaku fit to start after a late cameo against Morocco to return from injury. Michy Batshuayi will drop out if so.

Youri Tielemans, Yannick Carrasco, Leandro Trossard and Jeremy Doku are all candidates for a starting berth with Roberto Martinez likely to make changes.

Croatia team news: Livaja to keep his place

12:50 , Alex Young

Marko Livaja replaced Nikola Vlasic for the Croats after an injury to the West Ham loanee ahead of the win over Canada.

Having scored in that rout, Livaja should keep his place in what could be an unchanged line-up.

Where to watch

12:43 , Alex Young

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised free-to-air and live on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 2.30pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Welcome

12:34 , Alex Young

Hello and welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the World Cup group game between Croatia and Belgium.

It’s do-or-die time for Belgium and their golden generation. Croatia, runners-up at the World Cup four years ago, stand between them and a knockout stage spot.

Kick off is at 3pm GMT. Stick with us.