Croatia vs Albania LIVE: Euro 2024 score and updates as Albania hold shock lead

Croatia and Albania will face off in Hamburg as both sides look to grab their first points of Euro 2024.

Zlatko Dalic’s Croatia team were deservedly beaten by Spain in their opening game, with a disappointing display leading to a 3-0 loss, but their recent overachievements in tournament football mean that their spirits won’t be too dampened by that result.

The Croatians, led by 38-year-old Luka Modric, will be fully aware that three points against their Balkan neighbours will stand them in good stead to qualify in second or even third place in Group B.

Albania, who are fresh of scoring the quickest goal in European Championship history, will have gained some confidence from their performance against Italy, and the competition’s second-lowest ranked team will hope to spring a surprise against their esteemed opponents.

Follow all the latest news and match action in our live blog below, as well as the build-up to Germany vs Hungary and Scotland vs Switzerland:

Euro 2024: Croatia vs Albania

Croatia taking on Albania in the second round of fixtures in Group B

Both sides are in need of a a crucial three points after losses to Italy and Spain in their opening matches

11’ - GOAL! Laci nips in front of defender to head Albania in front (CRO 0-1 ALB)

Luka Modric, the problem with ageing, and the worst day for Croatia’s best generation

Croatia XI: Livakovic, Juranovic, Sutalo, Gvardiol, Perisic, Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic, Majer, Petkovic, Kramaric

Albania XI: Strakosha, Hysaj, Ajeti, Djimsiti, Mitaj, Ramadani, Asllani, Laçi, Asani, Manaj, Bajrami

Croatia 0 - 1 Albania

Euro 2024: Croatia 0-1 Albania

15:17 , Chris Wilson

57 mins

Better from Albania as they keep possession and recycle it to the ‘keeper, but it’s wasteful in the end from an attempted pass forward.

Croatia come again, with Modric sweeping it wide to Susic. He delivers the ball in, and Petkovic wins a corner as his header is deflected behind.

From the corner, Sutalo gets his head to it from about three yards out, but he can’t direct it on target!

Euro 2024: Croatia 0-1 Albania

15:14 , Chris Wilson

55 mins

Albania try and launch a counter but Manaj is offside, and another attack breaks down. The attacking quality has all been Croatia’s in the second half.

Euro 2024: Croatia 0-1 Albania

15:12 , Chris Wilson

53 mins

Croatia have started this half brilliantly in comparison to the first, and they’re looking threatening as they pile on the pressure.

Kovacic is the latest to try his luck, as he hits one from outside the box that takes a kind deflection and runs to Strakosha.

Euro 2024: Croatia 0-1 Albania

15:10 , Chris Wilson

51 mins

Croatia force Strakosha into his first real save of the match so far, as Sucic collects on the right, gets it out from under his feet and tries to curl it into the far corner.

Moments later, Croatia clip another ball towards the far post, but the header is over the bar.

Euro 2024: Croatia 0-1 Albania

15:08 , Chris Wilson

48 mins

Perisic tries the long throw but Petkovic can only head it out for a goal kick while under pressure from Djimsiti.

Euro 2024: Croatia 0-1 Albania

15:06 , Chris Wilson

46 mins

Petkovic has the first chance of the second half as he rises to meet a tame cross, and he can only head it int the path of Strakosha.

KICK-OFF! Croatia 0-1 Albania

15:04 , Chris Wilson

Croatia get the second half started. They’ve made two changes: Mario Pasalic has come on for Brozovic, and Sucic has replaced Majer.

HALF-TIME! Croatia 0-1 Albania

15:03 , Chris Wilson

The teams are coming back out, so we’re moments from the second half.

Can Albania grab a historic win, or will Croatia fight their way back into it?

Worth remembering that a loss here for either side effectively rules them out of qualifying for the last 16.

HALF-TIME! Croatia 0-1 Albania

15:00 , Chris Wilson

Albania will obviously be far happier with how that half turned out, and they were good value for their lead at the break.

In truth they haven’t exactly be asked to do a lot in defence, but they have continuously threatened in attack and have created all of the best chances so far.

Croatia are lacking that last bit of quality and cohesion in the final third. A disjointed performance in that first half. .

HALF-TIME! Croatia 0-1 Albania

14:56 , Chris Wilson

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

HALF-TIME! Croatia 0-1 Albania

14:50 , Chris Wilson

46 mins

CLOSE! Albania could be three-nil up here!

Albania counter once more and the cross comes in from the right, with Manaj diving to get a head to it. He should do better though, and Livakovic gets down to his right to parry it away.

The half comes to an end after some great link-up play in the box from Croatia ends with Perisic clipping a cross into the six-yard box, and it’s headed down but saved by Strakosha!

There was a foul in the build-up somewhere anyway, and soon after the whistle goes for half-time! An entertaining match so far for the neutral.

Euro 2024: Croatia 0-1 Albania

14:46 , Chris Wilson

45 mins

Croatia are applying all the pressure as the half comes to an end, but it’s lacking any imagination. Strakosha collects an easy header after Perisic attempted to head the diagonal ball in back across goal.

A minute later, Kramaric tries to fizz in a cross from the left, but again it’s straight to Strakosha.

There’ll be one minute of added time.

Euro 2024: Croatia 0-1 Albania

14:44 , Chris Wilson

42 mins

Perisic delivers the cross and the header away only falls to Modric on the edge of the box. Croatia work it across to the right and it’s Juranovic to swing in the cross this time, but it’s headed behind for a goal kick.

Euro 2024: Croatia 0-1 Albania

14:41 , Chris Wilson

40 mins

Brozovic with another effort that goes off-target, and moments later Gvardiol is dispossessed on the edge of the Albania box.

Albania are doing a great job of frustrating Croatia, keeping possession well in their half and winning clever free-kicks.

Euro 2024: Croatia 0-1 Albania

14:38 , Chris Wilson

38 mins

Strakosha does well to push away the cross from Modric, and then Mitaj does brilliantly to beat the first challenge, carry it out and then win the free-kick.

They counter with the long ball over the top again, but Manaj can’t bring it down as it comes over his shoulder.

Euro 2024: Croatia 0-1 Albania

14:37 , Chris Wilson

36 mins

Sutalo is the latest defender to do well to cut out the Albania through ball. So much space in the Croatian midfield, it’s like watching Manchester United.

Euro 2024: Croatia 0-1 Albania

14:36 , Chris Wilson

34 mins

Croatia are being stifled here as we pass the half-hour mark. Albania have scored and created the best chance since the goal too.

The World Cup semi-finalists are lacking a cutting-edge so far.

Euro 2024: Croatia 0-1 Albania

14:34 , Chris Wilson

31 mins

CLOSE! So close to a second for Albania.

They counter after Modric gives it away in midfield. Asllani is making the run towards goal and it’s threaded through to him, but the midfielder hits it too close to Livakovic after trying to give him the eyes and slot it in at the near post.

Euro 2024: Croatia 0-1 Albania

14:31 , Chris Wilson

30 mins

Almost a great chance for Albania! It’s almost a carbon copy of the goal, as Asani whips it in and Laci has got in between the centre-backs, but it’s headed away.

It falls to Hysaj on the edge of the box, but he can’t keep his half-volley on target.

Euro 2024: Croatia 0-1 Albania

14:29 , Chris Wilson

27 mins

Brilliant play from Manaj as he manages to take the ball down and then win a free-kick under pressure from Sutalo.

Nothing comes from the free-kick, before Ramadani wins a throw deep into the Croatia half. Some respite for Albania.

Euro 2024: Croatia 0-1 Albania

14:27 , Chris Wilson

26 mins

Majer swings in an early cross from the right and Petkovic has ghosted between the two defenders, but he can only direct his header over the bar.

Euro 2024: Croatia 0-1 Albania

14:25 , Chris Wilson

23 mins

Croatia are pressing very high in their attempts to get an equaliser; a little bit more quality and Albania would’ve been clean through on more than one occasion.

It’s Croatia with all the possession at the moment though. 66 per cent of it to be exact.

Euro 2024: Croatia 0-1 Albania

14:22 , Chris Wilson

20 mins

Croatia continue to pile on the pressure but the break is always on for Albania. This time, Asllani hooks a pass to Bajrami, who’s made the overlapping run.

It’s a straight foot race to get one-v-one, but the defender slides in to win it. Croatia go down the other end and Brozovic has an effort from the edge of the box, but he drags it well wide.

End-to-end stuff so far.

Euro 2024: Croatia 0-1 Albania

14:19 , Chris Wilson

17 mins

Juranovic tries to cause chaos with the long throw into the Albania box, but it’s cleared. Croatia come again with Gvardiol surging through midfield, and he wins the free-kick after being pulled back.

Euro 2024: Croatia 0-1 Albania

14:16 , Chris Wilson

14 mins

Croatia are piling on the pressure as they try to find an equaliser, but it’s leaving them open on the counter. Albania swarm forward again, but the low shot is saved well by Livakovic this time.

GOAL! Croatia 0-1 Albania

14:14 , Chris Wilson

11 mins

GOAL! And Albania are in front out of nowhere!!

Great play from the minnows as they recycle possession near the edge of the Croatia box. Ramadani has it in a central area and he sweeps it wide to Asllani, who plays an inviting cross into the area between the defence and the ‘keeper.

Laci has made the run towards the near post, and he directs his header towards the ground, and as it bounces it beats Livakovic, who can’t react in time!

Euro 2024: Croatia 0-0 Albania

14:11 , Chris Wilson

10 mins

Much better from Albania. For the last few minutes, every time they’ve won the ball they’ve tried the quick counter, but this time they keep the ball in defence before trying to build from the back.

Euro 2024: Croatia 0-0 Albania

14:10 , Chris Wilson

8 mins

Croatia win a free-kick near the edge of the area, and it’ll be Modric to deliver. He clips it into space in the box, but there’s nobody putting pressure on the defender.

Euro 2024: Croatia 0-0 Albania

14:08 , Chris Wilson

6 mins

Croatia’s short corner routine comes to nothing, but Brozovic helps them keep possession.

Albania are staying very narrow and compact in defence, and they end up hooking the cross away, though it’s straight to a red-and-white shirt.

Euro 2024: Croatia 0-0 Albania

14:06 , Chris Wilson

4 mins

Albania are looking to go direct at almost every opportunity as the game begins. Manaj has had plenty of touches already.

Euro 2024: Croatia 0-0 Albania

14:03 , Chris Wilson

2 mins

No goal within the first minute for Albania this time. Disappointing.

Croatia dominating possession in the early stages here.

KICK-OFF! Croatia 0-0 Albania

14:01 , Chris Wilson

KICK-OFF! Albania get us underway in the second game of the day.

Euro 2024: Croatia 0-0 Albania

14:00 , Chris Wilson

We’re almost underway as the national anthems are wrapped up. Who’ll get the vital three points?

13:58 , Chris Wilson

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Euro 2024: Croatia vs Albania

13:58 , Jack Rathborn

The anthems are over and we’re ready for kick-off, a must-win for Croatia, but Albania are confident they can build on their performance against Italy.

(EPA)

Croatia lose Nikola Vlasic to injury

13:44 , Jack Rathborn

Croatia midfielder Nikola Vlasic has withdrawn from the European Championship because of a muscle injury.

The news was announced by the country’s soccer federation on Tuesday, a day before Croatia‘s group B match against Albania.

Vlasic was in doubt for Croatia‘s squad ahead of the Euros due to an injury while playing for Torino in Serie A. He was included anyway and came on as a substitute in a friendly against Portugal but remained on the bench in Croatia‘s Euro 2024 opener, a 3-0 loss against Spain.

The federation said he sustained a new injury that ruled him out of playing in the tournament.

“I’m extremely sorry that this new injury will prevent me from helping the team,” Vlasic said in the federation’s statement on X.

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic confirmed Tuesday that Vlasic had left the team after an MRI. Dalic said all other players were fit for Tuesday’s match in Hamburg.

Zlatko Dalic on Croatia’s chances at Euro 2024

13:37 , Jack Rathborn

“We are always the dark horse. We are always not among the favourites. Nobody believed in us. In the past six years, we’ve won three medals,” Dalic told reporters.

“So I always keep saying that Croatia deserves greater respect from everyone else for what we’ve managed to do.”

Sylvinho sees positives after Albania defeat to Italy

13:30 , Jack Rathborn

Albania coach Sylvinho is eager to accentuate the positives of his side’s opening loss to the Italians, and not read too much into the Croatians’ opening defeat.

Sylvinho, who expects to be able to pick from a full squad, said: “Except for the first 15 minutes against Italy, we did really well. We are talking about Italy, one of the best teams in the competition.

“Croatia gave a good performance (against Spain), even in losing 3-0. If you see the stats from this match without seeing the result, you wouldn’t believe Croatia lost. But at this level of football, anything can happen.”

How England’s missing Euro 2024 ingredient was highlighted by a most unexpected source

13:20 , Jack Rathborn

It perhaps says a lot about England’s performance that, other than Jude Bellingham’s goal, one of the most noteworthy elements of the night was a comment by the Manchester United manager. Erik ten Hag was a pundit on Dutch television and came out with a fairly stark assessment of the 1-0 win over Serbia.

“It’s the vision of the manager,” Ten Hag said. “England will take a 1-0 lead, then he decides to start gambling with making his team compact and relying on moments for the remaining minutes of the game.”

There is a lot going on here, and a lot of context. Above anything, Ten Hag knows that United’s Ineos hierarchy see Gareth Southgate as his potential successor. That could even have been this summer.

Given that, and especially with how some of the words could apply to his own United displays, it was some brass neck from Ten Hag. His statement was maybe even bolder than anything any England player did on the night outside Bellingham.

How England’s missing ingredient was highlighted by a most unexpected source

Cristiano Ronaldo taunts Czechia goalkeeper in controversial Portugal celebration at Euro 2024

13:10 , Jack Rathborn

Cristiano Ronaldo taunted the Czechia goalkeeper in the aftermath of Portugal’s comeback 2-1 victory in their Euro 2024 opening game in Leipzig.

Francisco Conceicao scored the winner moments after being brought onto the field as a substitute and sealed victory, in a match where Portugal struggled to make an impact at times.

Lukas Provod scored a stunning goal just after the hour mark, surprising Portugal and giving Czechia the advantage, and it was only levelled because of a fortunate own-goal equaliser.

However, Portugal made key substitutions, bringing on Diogo Jota, who had a goal of his own disallowed because Ronaldo was in an offside position when he headed the ball back across goal. They were eventually rewarded for their efforts, when Conceicao scored with almost his first touch on his competitive debut.

Cristiano Ronaldo taunts Czechia goalkeeper in controversial Portugal celebration

Euro 2024: Croatia vs Albania

13:00 , Jack Rathborn

(AFP via Getty Images)

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

Croatia vs Albania official line-ups for Euro 2024 fixture

12:54 , Jack Rathborn

Croatia XI: Livakovic, Juranovic, Sutalo, Gvardiol, Perisic, Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic, Majer, Petkovic, Kramaric

Albania XI: Strakosha, Hysaj, Ajeti, Djimsiti, Mitaj, Ramadani, Asllani, Laçi, Asani, Manaj, Bajrami

Portugal face familiar Cristiano Ronaldo questions which will define their Euro 2024 journey

12:50 , Jack Rathborn

Lothar Matthaus is 63 now. And if that may depress those who remember him in his dominant prime, let alone those who conjure images of him as German football’s wunderkind of the early 1980s, it has an added pertinence. He played in the last European Championship that did not feature Cristiano Ronaldo.

There are other ways of illustrating Ronaldo’s age, of course: Francisco Conceicao, scored of the late winner in the first game of Ronaldo’s sixth such tournament, was one year old when played in his first and is the son of a rival for a berth on the flanks, in Sergio Conceicao. His first goal for his country came in a European Championship. So did Ronaldo’s, but they were separated by two decades.

Longevity can be an achievement in itself. Ronaldo’s feats are measured more in goals but the simple fact that, 20 years on, he is still there is a feat. He has become the great constant of tournament football, up to 11 in a row, with the possibility he may yet make it a dozen in the 2026 World Cup. There is a sense Ronaldo, with his chiselled physique, thinks ageing is for mere mortals.

Portugal face familiar Ronaldo questions which will define their Euros journey

Arda Guler’s Euro 2024 stunner poses question: Is Real Madrid’s secret out?

12:40 , Jack Rathborn

Real Madrid may hope that all the chaos around Turkey vs Georgia, the sleeper hit of Euro 2024, serves as the perfect distraction.

Because when people talk about Tuesday’s game, their minds may first drift to the drenching of fans as storms swirled over the BVB Stadium. They may then ponder the violence between opposing fans, which threatened to overshadow the Group F fixture.

They may even focus on the pressure-cooker atmosphere in the stadium, the flares, drums and whistles, before they consider the action on the pitch. And even then, there were the many near misses, the improbability of Mert Muldur’s volleyed opener, the euphoria of Georges Mikautadze’s equaliser for Georgia, and the finality of Kerem Aktarkoglu’s finish on the counter.

After Turkey’s classic with Georgia, is Real Madrid’s secret out?

Kobbie Mainoo’s stunning rise could be about to see its biggest moment yet

12:30 , Jack Rathborn

In the moments after the FA Cup final, Kobbie Mainoo suddenly collected himself. He laughs now realising that it was one of the few times he “lost his sh**” - not his words. Otherwise, for a mere 19-year-old, Mainoo has an incredibly measured personality.

As sure of himself as that makes him, though, he does feel thankful to a few people for the fact he is sitting here in England’s base in Blankenhain for an international tournament. One is Erik ten Hag. The Manchester United manager was willing to put Mainoo in the team as a mere teenager, and also build the midfield around him.

“I am so grateful for him that he put his trust in me and believed in me to play in the team,” Mainoo says. “I can’t thank him enough.”

Kobbie Mainoo’s stunning rise could be about to see its biggest moment yet

Euro 2024 power rankings: Rating every nation’s chances after their first game of the group stage

12:20 , Jack Rathborn

Euro 2024 is in full swing with 24 teams competing to win the Henri Delaunay Trophy this summer.

While the favourites all appeared fallible coming into this European Championship, they have got off to strong starts across the board. Germany were most impressive of all and thumped Scotland in the tournament’s curtain-raiser in Munich to send out a signal that the hosts are a serious prospect, powered by the talent of Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz.

England, France, Spain, Netherlands and Italy were all among the first-round winners, while Slovakia earned a surprise – and controversial – win over Belgium and Romania thrashed Ukraine.

Here, we assess how every Euro 2024 nation stacks up after the first round of group games (this article will be updated after each round of matches).

Euro 2024 power rankings: Rating every team’s chances after round one

Scotland enter new phase of Euro 2024 as required change becomes clear

12:12 , Jack Rathborn

There’s been a great deal of talk around Scotland since the embarrassment of Munich - admirable displays of showing up, taking responsibility, being accountable. There have been meetings, discussions, discussions about meetings; post-match analysis, pre-match analysis, another two press conferences. Five days on from the opening humiliation against hosts Germany and Scotland were starting to struggle finding a new way to say they’d failed to show up on the opening night of Euro 2024. Finally, the captain Andy Robertson announced the time for talking was over. “We need action,” he declared.

As a result of their goal difference taking a battering against Germany, there is jeopardy ahead of facing Switzerland tonight. Steve Clarke’s side require four points from their remaining two games of Group A and will be all but out should they lose in Cologne; at the very least, it would require Scotland to beat Hungary in their final fixture of the group by five or six. It’s as simple as that, while the challenge of lifting the spirits of his players has been one of nuance for Clarke. The Scotland manager has been going around his squad “kicking backsides and giving cuddles” as he assesses what is needed ahead of facing a confident Switzerland team fresh off an impressive win over Hungary.

Scotland enter new phase of Euro 2024 as required change becomes clear

Jamal Musiala signals the arrival of Germany’s new generation with Euro 2024 thrashing of Scotland

11:20 , Jack Rathborn

If the start to 2006 was a famous “summer fairytale” for Germany, this could be the beginning of an even better story. It doesn’t want for youthful joy, either, as witnessed by the standing ovation for Jamal Musiala. For Scotland, there was only grim reality. There were some familiarities to that, too.

They at least had something like a belated shot, and a goal, to at least make this 5-1. It could really have been so much worse. It couldn’t have gone much better for Germany. This opening game of Euro 2024 had the feel of a properly big event beforehand, as illustrated by Sir Alex Ferguson’s message before a raucous Flower of Scotland, but he had to witness an occasion that solely became about how big the defeat would be. Scotland were fortunate to escape with a mere four-goal loss. Everyone else was fortunate to witness Musiala.

There was a real symbolism to how he and the effervescent Florian Wirtz both scored to win the game in the opening 20 minutes, particularly with the sheer abandon of Musiala’s strike. The 21-year-old – to use head coach Julian Nagelsmann’s line before the game – certainly rocked. This was the impetuous arrival of a brilliant new German generation, but they were already away before the opposition even had time to think. That might be a common feeling by the end of this tournament, as Nagelsmann’s thrillingly synchronised team announced themselves as proper contenders.

Jamal Musiala signals the arrival of new Germany with thrashing of Scotland

Is Germany vs Hungary on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Euro 2024 fixture online tonight

11:20 , Jack Rathborn

Euro 2024 hosts Germany will look to build more momentum after their thumping opening win over Scotland as they take on Hungary in Group A.

Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz starred as Germany made the perfect start to their Euro 2024 campaign, thrashing sorry Scotland 5-1 in Munich

Julian Nagelsmann’s side now head to Dortmund to take on Hungary, who beat Germany away from home in the Nations League two years ago.

But Hungary have ground to make up if they are to reach the knockout stages, and were beaten 3-1 by Switzerland in their opening fixture.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Group A match.

Is Germany vs Hungary on TV? Channel, time and how to watch tonight

Luka Modric, the problem with ageing, and the worst day for Croatia’s best generation

11:11 , Jack Rathborn

It only took Luka Modric 18 years. In 2006, the summer before Lamine Yamal was born, he was an unused substitute against Brazil at Berlin’s Olympiastadion. He didn’t quite get on the pitch then – blame manager Zlatko Kranjcar for that one – but a remarkable longevity took him back to Berlin, into historic company. For the Croatia captain, playing in a ninth major tournament meant he joined only Cristiano Ronaldo and Lothar Matthaus among Europeans. A few months before his 39th birthday, he became the oldest ever player at European Championships; though perhaps only for a few days, until Ronaldo and Pepe go past him.

A day of record-breakers, however, became an advertisement for youth, rather than experience. Lamine Yamal, the youngest footballer ever at this level, some 22 years Modric’s junior, delivered a star turn. Croatia lost 3-0 to Spain. It wasn’t quite as dramatic a case of a glorious career ending at the Olympiastadion as Zinedine Zidane’s, later in the 2006 World Cup, but it was a day to prompt questions. Are Croatia, finally, too old? Will time eventually catch up with the timeless Modric, boyish as his physique remains, baggy as the shorts are?

A central-midfield trio with a combined 375 caps can still pass, but perhaps they can’t press. As Spain had less of the ball than in the past, Croatia did not get close enough to them. “We weren’t aggressive enough,” said manager Zlatko Dalic. “We were too slow and too far from the players.” He felt the problem was most apparent on the flanks, not his veteran midfield, but a product of ageing can be a reluctance to get closer to younger, faster players. A problem of ageing is that every defeat gets attributed to the possibility of decline. This might simply be “a bad day”, as Dalic said. Or it could prove something symbolic, the end of an era.

Luka Modric and the problem with ageing

Is Croatia vs Albania on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 fixture online today

11:10 , Jack Rathborn

Croatia go into the second game of their Euro 2024 campaign knowing only a win is an acceptable result as they chase qualification for the round of 16.

Luka Modric’s side slumped to a disappointing 3-0 defeat at the hands of Spain in their Group B opener, and though qualification hopes are very much still alive, it was an alarming performance from the World Cup semi-finalists.

Albania’s tournament couldn’t have started more positively, with Nedim Bajrami scoring the quickest goal in tournament history after just 23 seconds. Nevertheless, they went on to lose 2-1 to holders Italy, despite putting in a spirited performance.

They will know that, despite having arguably the toughest group in the tournament, they have a great chance of making the next round if they can sneak a win against their Balkan neighbours.