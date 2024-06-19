Croatia vs Albania: Euro 2024 prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

Croatia and Albania need to have licked their wounds and recovered quickly from opening game defeats as they today aim to keep their Euro 2024 hopes alive.

A chastening 3-0 loss to Spain for Zlatko Dalic's team will have sent alarm bells ringing, but the head coach will know his players had their chances to reduce the deficit after a nightmare first half.

Albania, hours later, scored after just 23 seconds but could not prevent a defeat at Italy, though will also know that with better luck they could have earned a point.

A second loss for either team on Wednesday afternoon could well spell the end to their hopes, facing off hours before the headline act of Group B, the group of death, between Spain and Italy.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Croatia vs Albania is scheduled for a 2pm BST kick-off today, Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

The match will take place at Volksparkstadion in Hamburg.

Where to watch Croatia vs Albania

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be broadcast on free-to-air coverage on ITV1. Coverage starts at 1pm BST.

Live stream: The ITVX website and app will show a free online live stream.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Croatia vs Albania team news

It should be more of the same for Croatia, despite defeat. The trusted midfield duo of Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic and Luka Modric will get the nod, while Ivan Perisic made his return from an ACL injury to come off the bench.

Ante Budimir and Andrej Kramaric struggled in attack but are still the better options to lead the line. You wouldn’t be surprised to see changes at the back.

Armando Broja may find his spot under threat after a fairly anonymous display. Albania will hope the striker is just getting some rhythm back after a frustrating end of the season on loan at Fulham.

Nedim Bajrami was the star, scoring after just 23 seconds, and has cemented himself into Euros folklore with the fastest-ever goal.

Nedim Bajrami celebrates his goal after 23 seconds against Italy (AFP via Getty Images)

Croatia vs Albania prediction

Croatia may have gone down 3-0 to Spain but created plenty of chances and showed more than enough to prove they are still a handful.

Albania also had their moments against Italy, albeit few and far between, but the difference in class is clear on paper and should be even clearer on the pitch.

Croatia to win, 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

This is the first ever meeting between Croatia and Albania.

Croatia vs Albania match odds

Croatia: 2/5

Draw: 5/2

Albania: 11/2

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).