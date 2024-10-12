Croatia v Scotland LIVE: Team news and line-ups as teenager Ben Doak makes first start in Nations League clash

Andrew Robertson on the pitch before kick-off in Croatia (Getty Images)

Scotland are bidding to get their Nations League campaign off the ground as they take on Croatia in Zagreb.

Steve Clarke’s side lost both of their opening matches, going down in late defeats by Poland and Portugal in part of an eight-match winless streak stretching back beyond Euro 2024. “Not winning games is horrible,” Clarke said this week. “Performances have to be good. If the performance is good, then we have an opportunity to hopefully pick some points up.”

Clarke is having to contend with a raft of injuries, with a number of key players absent from the squad such as John McGinn, Kieran Tierney, Lawrence Shankland and Angus Gunn. Gunn’s injury means 39-year-old Croatia captain Luka Modric will not be the oldest player on the pitch, as 41-year-old Craig Gordon takes the gloves for Scotland.

The match is not being shown live on TV after the broadcast rights were not picked up by ITV, and is only available to watch on the Viaplay International YouTube channel. Follow all the live action from Croatia v Scotland below.

16:05 , Lawrence Ostlere

Luka Modric leads a strong Croatia line-up featuring Manchester City’s Josko Gvardiol in defence and PSV’s Ivan Perisic at left-back.

“I’m still on the pitch here for Croatia at this age for the love for football,” Modric said this week. “For me, playing for the national team is special, it’s a great honour. It keeps me motivated and pushes me forward”.

Marko Pjaca, Andrej Kramaric and Luka Modric before kick-off (Getty Images)

Confirmed Croatia line-up

16:00 , Lawrence Ostlere

Livakovic, Sutalo, Caleta-Car, Gvardiol, Perisic, Modric (c), Mario Pasalic, Sosa, L. Sucic, Kramaric, Matanovic.

Subs: Labrovic, Ivusic, Jakic, Erlic, Moro, Pasalic, Budumir, P. Sucic, Baturina, Petkovic, Orsic, Pjaca.

Confirmed Scotland line-up

15:53 , Lawrence Ostlere

Gordon, Roberston (c), Hanley, Souttar, Ralston, McLean, Gilmour, Christie, McTominay, Doak, Dykes.

Subs: McCracken, McCrorie, Adams, MacKenzie, Irving, Porteous, Lindsay, Morgan, Nisbet, Gauld, Devlin.

What a night for Ben Doak, the Middlesbrough forward on loan from Liverpool, who makes his first start for his country.

Team news

15:40 , Chris Wilson

We’re expecting the line-ups in around five minutes...

Possible line-ups

15:35 , Chris Wilson

Croatia XI: Livakovic; Erlic, Sutalo, Gvardiol; Pjaca, Kovacic, Modric, Baturina, Sosa; Matanovic, Kramaric

Scotland XI: Gordon; Ralston, Hanley, Souttar, Robertson; Gilmour, McLean; Forrest, McTominay, Christie; Adams

Scotland team news

15:30 , Chris Wilson

Steve Clarke’s side have been hit by an injury crisis, with up to 12 players missing from the squad. John McGinn, Angus Gunn, Kieran Tierney, Aaron Hickey, Nathan Patterson, Jack Hendry, Scott McKenna, Greg Taylor, Lewis Ferguson, Lawrence Shankland, Ross McCrorie, Tommy Conway are all unavailable.

Gunn’s absence means the 41-year-old Craig Gordon could start, almost six months on from seemingly playing his last international match against Finland. Uncapped Aberdeen full-backs Nicky Devlin and Jack MacKenzie, Preston centre-back Liam Lindsay and West Ham midfielder Andy Irving could make their Scotland debuts if called upon.

Thankfully for Scotland, Scott McTominay is fit and is in good form following his move to Napoli. The midfielder has scored in his last two Scotland games.

How can I watch Croatia vs Scotland?

15:22 , Chris Wilson

The match is not being shown on TV but is available to stream on YouTube.

The rights to Scotland’s Nations League matches is currently held by ViaPlay, but the Norwegian broadcaster stripped back its operations in the UK last year.

Last month, Scotland’s matches against Poland and Portugal were picked up by ITV - but no deal has been made ahead of the Croatia and Portugal games.

Therefore, Croatia vs Scotland will only be available to watch on the Viaplay International YouTube channel, and the stream will only go live at 4:50pm.

When is Croatia vs Scotland?

15:15 , Chris Wilson

The match kicks off at 5pm BST (UK time) on Saturday 12 October at the Stadion Maksimir in Zagreb, Croatia.

Croatia v Scotland – live

11:55 , Lawrence Ostlere

Welcome along to live coverage of Croatia v Scotland in the Nations League.