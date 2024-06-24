Croatia v Italy TV channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 fixture online tonight

Holders Italy have three points from their opening two games (Getty Images for FIGC)

Group B draws to a close on Monday night as holders Italy look to keep their hopes of retaining the trophy alive when they face Croatia at 8pm BST.

Luciano Spalletti’s side were dominated by Spain in their last match, and despite only losing 1-0, questions will be being asked back home about whether they’re equipped to defend their trophy at Euro 2024.

Meanwhile Croatia, who themselves were dominated by Spain in their opening match, enter the final group game off the back of a disappointing 2-2 draw with Albania.

Both sides will be fully aware of the talent that the other possesses, with Italy knowing that would qualify them in second place (at least) and Croatia knowing that anything other than a win would likely see them exit the competition at the group stages.

Here is everything you need to know about the Group B fixture.

When is Croatia vs Italy?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST kick-off on Monday June 24, 2024, at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BBC One and iPlayer, with coverage starting from 7:30pm BST. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.

What is the team news?

Neither side has picked up any known injuries from their second games, so Croatia will likely stick with a similar line-up to that of the first two matches.

Ivan Perisic played as a full-back last time out, with Gvardiol having moved into central defence, but it did not particularly help Croatia, who may look to play Perisic more advanced. Borna Sosa could replace him at left-back.

Ante Budimir did impress after coming on up front for Petkovic, who missed a couple of decent opportunities. Lovro Majer could be replaced on the wing after a disappointing performance. The midfield is set in stone.

Italy have started the exact same eleven in both of their matches, and though Luciano Spalletti may be considering changes, the drop-off in quality on his bench may force him to stick with a similar line-up.

Mateo Retegui showed flashes of decent play when he replaced Scamacca, while he may opt to start Bryan Cristante in this game, having brought him on at half-time of the loss against Spain. Expect the defence to stay the same.

Predicted line-ups

Croatia XI: Livakovic; Juranovic, Sutalo, Gvardiol, Perisic; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Majer, Budimir, Kramaric.

Italy XI: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Calafiori, Dimarco; Frattesi, Jorginho, Barella; Chiesa, Scamacca, Pellegrini.

Odds

Croatia - 7/4

Draw - 7/4

Italy - 6/5

Prediction

Both sides will be disappointed with the result of their second match, and will need to bounce back immediately if they want to ensure making the last 16. With plenty of jeopardy, Italy are the likelier winners due to a more resolute defence and more inventive attacking options. Croatia 1-2 Italy.

