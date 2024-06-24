Croatia v Italy LIVE: Score and updates from pivotal Euro 2024 clash as Federico Chiesa dropped

Croatia and Italy face off in a pivotal final game in Group B on Monday night, with the winner knowing that they’ve guaranteed themselves a place in the last 16 of Euro 2024.

Zltko Dalic’s Croatia side have been disappointing in their opening two games, with a 3-0 loss against Spain followed by a surprise 2-2 draw against Albania.

These results leave them on just one point, though they’ll be aware that a win in Leipzig will give them the four points that will likely take them through as one of the best third-placed teams.

The outlook for holders Italy is a lot more positive, with the Azzurri knowing that even a draw would give them second place in Group B, though Luciano Spalletti’s side will look to cast aside any doubt after a bruising loss to Spain in the second game.

Follow all the live updates and reaction below, as well as updates from Albania v Spain in the other game in Group B:

Euro 2024: Croatia v Italy

Croatia face Italy in the final game of Group B

This match will decide who finishes behind group winners Spain with Croatia needing to win to overhaul Italy

Albania face already-qualified Spain in the group’s other match, needing to win to stand a chance of qualifying

Croatia XI: Livakovic; Stanisic, Sutalo, Pongracic, Gvardiol; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Sucic, Kramaric, Pasalic

Italy XI: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Calafiori; Darmian, Barella, Jorginho, Pellegrini, Dimarco; Raspadori, Retegui

Croatia 0 - 0 Italy

Euro 2024: Croatia 0-0 Italy

20:05 , Chris Wilson

5 mins

Croatia’s first foray into the box ends with Bastoni shepherding Kramaric off the ball for a goal kick.

Moments later, Luka Sucic has a go from distance, and he forces a good save from Donnarumma, who tips it over for a goal kick.

Euro 2024: Croatia 0-0 Italy

20:04 , Chris Wilson

3 mins

Italy have indeed gone with the back three/back five, with the midfield consisting of Barella, Jorginho and Pellegrini. Raspadori and Retegui have the responsibility in attack.

Croatia still have the ball, but no chances to report yet, as both sides continue to try and get a feel for the game.

Euro 2024: Croatia 0-0 Italy

20:02 , Chris Wilson

1 min

The ball is with Croatia in the opening stages, though they haven’t managed to mount an attack.

KICK-OFF! Croatia 0-0 Italy

20:01 , Chris Wilson

KICK-OFF! The captains shake hands, exchange pennants and speak to the officials as their respective sides line up. Luka Modric looks like he knows this could be his last game at a major international tournament.

Croatia get the first half started in Leipzig.

Euro 2024: Croatia v Italy

19:57 , Chris Wilson

Both sides are out of the tunnel and the national anthems are underway in Leipzig.

Can the holders get the result they need? Will Croatia spring a surprise and maybe even knock Italy out?

We’ll find out soon enough.

Euro 2024: Croatia v Italy

19:54 , Chris Wilson

Less than 10 minutes until kick-off in Leipzig.

Both sides have made changes in important positions, but whose changes will make more of a difference?

A reminder that Italy sit second in the group, on three points, while Croatia sit third, on just one point.

A win or a draw for Italy guarantees them second place in the group. A win for Croatia would make it almost certain that they qualify for the last 16. A draw will likely not be good enough for the World Cup semi-finalists.

Euro 2024: Croatia v Italy

19:50 , Chris Wilson

(Getty Images for FIGC)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Head-to-head

19:45 , Chris Wilson

Italy and Croatia have met nine times on the international stage, and the Azzurri have a poor record against the Balkan side.

They have only won one match, and that was a friendly all the way back in the 1940s.

The two sides met in 1994 and 1995 as part of the qualifying campaign for Euro ‘96, with Croatia winning the away game 2-1 before a 1-1 draw in Split. Future Euro ‘96 and World Cup ‘98 hero Davor Suker got all three goals for Croatia across those games.

The two sides have met at two major tournaments, with the first meeting coming at the 2002 World Cup, where Croatia ran out 2-1 winners in the group stages.

Italy had the chance to get their revenge in the group stages of Euro 2012, but that match ended 1-1 courtesy of goals from Andrea Pirlo and Mario Mandzukic.

Interestingly, this will be the fifth time that Croatia play the European Championship holders. They previously beat Denmark 3-0 in 1996, drew 2-2 with France in 2004, lost 1-0 against Spain in 2012, and then beat the Spaniards 2-1 in 2016.

Euro 2024 power rankings: Rating every nation’s chances after their first game of the group stage

19:40 , Chris Wilson

While the favourites all appeared fallible coming into this European Championship, they have got off to strong starts across the board. Germany were most impressive of all and thumped Scotland in the tournament’s curtain-raiser in Munich to send out a signal that the hosts are a serious prospect, powered by the talent of Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz.

England, France, Spain, Netherlands and Italy were all among the first-round winners, while Slovakia earned a surprise – and controversial – win over Belgium and Romania thrashed Ukraine.

Below, we assess how every Euro 2024 nation stacks up after the first round of group games (this article will be updated after each round of matches).

Euro 2024 power rankings: Rating every team’s chances after round one

Group B permutations

19:35 , Chris Wilson

A reminder of what eachGroup B team has done and needs to do.

Spain: After beating Italy 1-0, Spain are through as group winners. They will play one of the four best third-placed teams in Cologne on Sunday 30 June at 8pm.

Italy: The holders can safely reach the last-16 if they avoid defeat against Croatia, but will be in jeopardy if they lose to the World Cup semi-finalists. If Italy lose to Croatia and Albania beat Spain, who are already through as group winners, then the holders will be out.

Albania: Realistically, Albania must beat Spain to have any chance of going through and they will be out with a draw or defeat. They could go through as runners-up if they beat Spain and Italy lose to Croatia, providing Albania’s goal difference remains superior than Croatia’s.

Croatia: Luka Modric and co. must beat Italy and would climb above the Azzurri with a victory, while they can still finish second if they beat Italy and Albania fail to win. A draw is unlikely to be good enough, even if Albania lose to Spain, and a defeat definitely won’t be.

Euro 2024 group permutations and third-place standings explained

Luis de la Fuente labels Spain best in the world after win over Italy

19:30 , Chris Wilson

And here’s how Spain coach Luis de la Fuente reacted to that win.

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente is convinced his players are “the best in the world” after guiding them into the last 16 at Euro 2024 with a game to spare.

De La Fuente saw his side join hosts Germany in the knockout stage after a 1-0 victory over reigning champions Italy in Gelsenkirchen on Thursday evening before praising the men he has at his disposal.

Asked if it was the best performance over which he had presided at his post-match press conference, he said: “Yes, I do think it is the best Spain performance I’ve taken charge of. We played against Italy in the Nations League and we played well there, but I think this was a more compete performance tonight.

“I will never tire, as I mentioned yesterday, of really promoting Spanish football. I think we’re the best in the world in terms of interpreting various match situations, and of course that is really reinforced and strengthened when you win silverware.”

Luis de la Fuente labels Spain best in the world after win over Italy

Nico Williams lights up Spain and gives Euro 2024 a flash of something unmissable

19:25 , Chris Wilson

And here’s the report from Italy’s last match.

As Nico Williams weighed up Giovanni Di Lorenzo in the early moments of the second half on a charged evening in Gelsenkirchen, the Italy defender must have felt as if his night was never going to end. Williams had been everywhere but still had one more trick: Italy had compromised their gameplan in an attempt to finally subdue the thrilling Spain winger, but Williams carried the spirit of this young team and simply went again as he found the avenue to his left. A moment that had been building since kick-off finally arrived as Williams produced the cross that led to Riccardo Calafiori’s own goal. By the end, Spain had battered Italy 1-0.

Even as Luis de la Fuente’s side sealed their place in the last-16 with a game to spare, Spain deserved more. For the best part of an hour, they tore the holders Italy apart, led by Williams and his evisceration of Di Lorenzo. Spain really should have found the goals to seal a statement victory such a performance had merited, one of fearlessness that was summed up by irrepressible displays from their young winger Williams, and the even younger 16-year-old Lamine Yamal. Italy, who hung on long enough to threaten a late equaliser, were far from looking like the champions of three years ago.

Nico Williams lights up Spain and gives Euro 2024 a flash of something unmissable

Klaus Gjasula goes from zero to hero in dramatic Albania draw with Croatia

19:20 , Chris Wilson

The report from Croatia’s last match.

Klaus Gjasula struck five minutes into stoppage time to rescue a 2-2 draw for Albania against Croatia in a thriller in Hamburg and keep alive their hopes of reaching the Euro 2024 knockout stages.

The 2022 World Cup semi-finalists looked to have secured a fine comeback win after Andrej Kramaric scored in the 74th minute to cancel out Qazim Laci’s early goal for Albania, then midfielder Gjasula inadvertently turned the ball past his own goalkeeper two minutes later.

But with time almost up, Albania attacked down the left and the ball was crossed to Gjasula who fired left footed into the corner to stun Croatia and set up a tense finale to Group B. After both sides lost their opening matches of the tournament, only final-game victories over Spain and Italy will likely be enough to see either qualify.

Klaus Gjasula goes from zero to hero in dramatic Albania draw with Croatia

Luka Modric, the problem with ageing, and the worst day for Croatia’s best generation

19:15 , Chris Wilson

It only took Luka Modric 18 years. In 2006, the summer before Lamine Yamal was born, he was an unused substitute against Brazil at Berlin’s Olympiastadion. He didn’t quite get on the pitch then – blame manager Zlatko Kranjcar for that one – but a remarkable longevity took him back to Berlin, into historic company. For the Croatia captain, playing in a ninth major tournament meant he joined only Cristiano Ronaldo and Lothar Matthaus among Europeans. A few months before his 39th birthday, he became the oldest ever player at European Championships; though perhaps only for a few days, until Ronaldo and Pepe go past him.

A day of record-breakers, however, became an advertisement for youth, rather than experience. Lamine Yamal, the youngest footballer ever at this level, some 22 years Modric’s junior, delivered a star turn. Croatia lost 3-0 to Spain. It wasn’t quite as dramatic a case of a glorious career ending at the Olympiastadion as Zinedine Zidane’s, later in the 2006 World Cup, but it was a day to prompt questions. Are Croatia, finally, too old? Will time eventually catch up with the timeless Modric, boyish as his physique remains, baggy as the shorts are?

A central-midfield trio with a combined 375 caps can still pass, but perhaps they can’t press. As Spain had less of the ball than in the past, Croatia did not get close enough to them. “We weren’t aggressive enough,” said manager Zlatko Dalic. “We were too slow and too far from the players.” He felt the problem was most apparent on the flanks, not his veteran midfield, but a product of ageing can be a reluctance to get closer to younger, faster players. A problem of ageing is that every defeat gets attributed to the possibility of decline. This might simply be “a bad day”, as Dalic said. Or it could prove something symbolic, the end of an era.

Luka Modric and the problem with ageing

The young stars are out at Euro 2024 as football’s next era arrives

19:10 , Chris Wilson

When Julian Nagelsmann sat down with Jamal Musiala on becoming Germany manager, he repeated a piece of advice he gave to the playmaker when they were together at Bayern Munich. That was to just keep playing as if he’s back on a small pitch having fun. Musiala’s age means that was just a few years ago, and it makes the words all the more striking, given he’s now effortlessly illuminating the greatest stage in European football.

Zinedine Zidane didn’t get this before dominating Euro 2000, when he was 28. Despite that gap, Musiala is being seen in similar terms to the French great then, at least as far as an individual European Championships goes. That is as the potential player of the tournament.

Part of that comes from Musiala’s uniquely balletic abilities, but it is also a wider shift. The majority of stand-out performers at Euro 2024 have been players that are still eligible for the under-21s or younger. Musiala’s main rival for burgeoning star, Jude Bellingham, is 20. Musiala’s teammate and scorer of the opening goal, Florian Wirtz, is 21. The scorer of perhaps the best goal, Turkey’s Arda Guler, is 19. Spain’s Lamine Yamal became the youngest player to ever appear at a Euros at a mere 16, and has thrilled alongside the 21-year-old Nico Williams in giving Spain a new intensity. The 18-year-old Warren Zaire-Emery is meanwhile considered more than ready to step in for a Didier Deschamps France, which would have been close to unthinkable during Deschamps’s time as a player with Zidane.

The young stars are out at Euro 2024 as football’s next era arrives

Team news

19:05 , Chris Wilson

Luciano Spalletti has made three changes to the Italy side that was dominated by Spain last week.

He has switched to a three (or five) at the back, with Davide Frattesi losing his place in midfield and Matteo Darmian taking his place as a right wing-back.

In attack, Federico Chiesa is replaced by Giacomo Raspadori, while Gianluca Scamacca comes out for Mateo Retegui.

Team news

19:00 , Chris Wilson

Plenty of change for both sides.

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic has made four changes to the side that drew to Albania.

In defence, Josip Juranović is replaced at right-back by Josip Stanišić, while Ivan Perisic loses his place to Marin Pongracic, with Gvardiol shifting to left-back.

The midfield stays the same as expected, but in attack Andrej Kramarić moves to centre-forward while Lovro Majer moves out for Luka Sucic on the right and Bruno Petković is replaced by Mario Pasalic.

Line-ups

18:54 , Chris Wilson

Croatia XI: Livakovic; Stanisic, Sutalo, Pongracic, Gvardiol; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Sucic, Kramaric, Pasalic.

Italy XI: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Calafiori, Darmian; Jorginho, Barella; Raspadori, Pellegrini, Dimarco; Retegui.

Line-ups

18:48 , Chris Wilson

The announcement of tonuight’s starting elevens is imminent.

Will we see changes to an Italy side that has seen the same starting line-ups for both games? Could we see Scamacca changed up front, or Jorginho hooked in midfield, as happened against Spain in the second half?

Will Croatia persist with Ivan Perisic at full-back? Will Ante Budimir start in place of Petkovic after his positive contribution against Albania?

We’ll know soon.

The brutal truth behind Scotland’s Euro 2024 heartbreak

18:42 , Chris Wilson

Briefly taking the focus away from tonight’s game...

The big news for those in the UK last night was Scotland’s exit from Euro 2024 after a last-minute 1-0 loss to Hungary.

At least Steve Clarke could point to progress, of sorts. “We scored two goals this time, we only scored one the last time,” said Clarke, as the Scotland manager reflected on another group stage exit from a major tournament. However, it summed up Scotland’s lack of cutting edge at Euro 2024 that the two goals they did score went in off opposition players, in Antonio Rudiger’s own goal and Fabian Schar deflecting Scott McTominay’s shot past his goalkeeper.

If hosts Germany and Euro 2024 will miss the Tartan Army and the atmosphere the travelling fans brought to the tournament, the same cannot be said of Scotland on the pitch. If three games brought one point and an early exit, the same as three years ago at Euro 2020, Scotland can hardly pretend to be hard done by. Their 17 shots at Euro 2024 is the joint-lowest ever recorded in a group stage – only Northern Ireland, in 2016, showed less attacking threat and even they managed what Scotland could not and reached the knockouts.

The brutal truth behind Scotland’s Euro 2024 heartbreak

Euro 2024 kits: Every home and away shirt ranked and rated

18:35 , Chris Wilson

And here’s a bit of fun before we get back to the serious stuff!

Every kit at Euro 2024 ranked, from Croatia’s eyesore of a home effort to France’s beautiful home shirt.

Euro 2024 kits: Every shirt ranked and rated

Euro 2024 results

18:25 , Chris Wilson

And below is a list of all the results so far at euro 2024, plus The Independent’s reports and reaction.

Friday, June 14

Group A, Munich: Germany 5-1 Scotland

June 15

Group A, Cologne: Hungary 1-3 Switzerland

Group B, Berlin: Spain 3-0 Croatia

Group B, Dortmund: Italy 2-1 Albania

June 16

Group D, Hamburg: Poland 1-2 Netherlands

Group C, Stuttgart: Slovenia 1-1 Denmark

Group C, Gelsenkirchen: Serbia 0-1 England

June 17

Group E, Munich: Romania 3-0 Ukraine

Group E, Frankfurt: Belgium 0-1 Slovakia

Group D, Dusseldorf: Austria 0-1 France

June 18

Group F, Dortmund: Turkey 3-1 Georgia

Group F, Leipzig: Portugal 2-1 Czechia

June 19

Group B, Hamburg: Croatia 2-2 Albania

Group A, Stuttgart: Germany 2-0 Hungary

Group A, Cologne: Scotland 1-1 Switzerland

June 20

Group C, Munich: Slovenia 1-1 Serbia

Group C, Frankfurt: Denmark 1-1 England

Group B, Gelsenkirchen: Spain 1-0 Italy

June 21

Group E, Dusseldorf: Slovakia 1-2 Ukraine

Group D, Berlin: Poland 1-3 Austria

Group D, Leipzig: Netherlands 0-0 France

June 22

Group F, Hamburg: Georgia 1-1 Czechia

Group F, Dortmund: Turkey 0-3 Portugal

Group E, Cologne: Belgium 2-0 Romania

June 23

Group A, Frankfurt: Germany 1-1 Switzerland

Group A, Stuttgart: Scotland 0-1 Hungary

Euro 2024 fixtures: Schedule, results and kick-off times at European Championship

18:10 , Chris Wilson

With the last 16 ownethe horizon, here’s a rundown of the fixture schedule for the remaining group games and the dates and times for the round of 16 games (and onwards).

Here is the full schedule for Euro 2024, plus below you can see day-by-day fixtures and times (BST) in text form, with the knockout games and reports to be included as the tournament progresses.

Euro 2024 fixtures: Full schedule, results and kick-off times

Albania forward banned for anti-Serbia chants at Euro 2024

17:55 , Chris Wilson

A bit of Albania-related news now, as striker Mirlind Daku has been banned for two matches – including tonight’s game – after leading fan chants with a megaphone at Euro 2024.

In the aftermath of Albania’s match, Daku led fans in a chorus of “f*** Macedonia and f*** Serbs”.

Daku represented Kosavo before switching to Albania last year. His switch from Kosavo to Albania was not expected, but he had only played friendly matches for the country and still continues to represent Kosavao, including with previous goal celebrations.

Albania forward banned for anti-Serbia chants at Euro 2024

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/nico-williams-spain-italy-euro-2024-b2566182.html

17:40 , Chris Wilson

And some more reaction...

As Nico Williams weighed up Giovanni Di Lorenzo in the early moments of the second half on a charged evening in Gelsenkirchen, the Italy defender must have felt as if his night was never going to end. Williams had been everywhere but still had one more trick: Italy had compromised their gameplan in an attempt to finally subdue the thrilling Spain winger, but Williams carried the spirit of this young team and simply went again as he found the avenue to his left. A moment that had been building since kick-off finally arrived as Williams produced the cross that led to Riccardo Calafiori’s own goal. By the end, Spain had battered Italy 1-0.

Even as Luis de la Fuente’s side sealed their place in the last-16 with a game to spare, Spain deserved more. For the best part of an hour, they tore the holders Italy apart, led by Williams and his evisceration of Di Lorenzo.

Nico Williams lights up Spain and gives Euro 2024 a flash of something unmissable

Just when you think you’ve seen it all, Euro 2024 offers something new with Spain and Italy duel

17:30 , Chris Wilson

Here’s the initial reaction to Italy’s last match.

Just when you think Euro 2024 has given you a bit of everything, it gives you something new. Because Spain’s Group B clash with Italy, the tournament’s first meeting of major footballing nations, was certainly different to every game that came before it.

Just one hour earlier, a rematch of one of the 2021 semi-finals had concluded – England drawing with Denmark – and Thursday’s late game carried the same status, but greater prestige.

Other games in Germany this week had felt like big ‘occasions’, but this felt like the first big match, in a purely sporting tense. It was as if this wasa semi-final.

Italy, the defending champions, were about to have their 2024 title credentials tested, and the same applied to Spain.

Just when you think you’ve seen it all, Euro 2024 offers something new

Italy legend Roberto Baggio robbed at gunpoint while watching Euro 2024

17:15 , Chris Wilson

Italy legend Roberto Baggio has been robbed at gunpoint and hospitalised while watching his country’s Euro 2024 clash against Spain at home.

At least five armed robbers burst into Baggio’s villa in Altavilla Vicentina, near the northern city of Vicenza, at around 10pm local time on Thursday evening, according to a report by Italian media outlet Corriere della Sera.

Reports also stated that Baggio was struck on the head with the butt of a gun when he confronted the thieves before they locked the 57-year-old Baggio and his family in a room while they stole jewellery, watches and cash in an incident that lasted for around 40 minutes.

Italy legend Roberto Baggio robbed at gunpoint while watching Euro 2024

What do Italy, Croatia and Albania need? Euro 2024 group permutations and third-place standings explained

17:05 , Chris Wilson

Euro 2024 arrives at the final round of the group stage to decide who will go through to the knockouts. As well as the top two teams in each of the six groups, the four best third-placed teams will also progress to make up the last-16, with the remaining eight nations cut from the tournament.

Next up is Group B, after a dramatic night where Hungary claimed third place in Group A and sent Scotland home with the last kick of the ball in Stuttgart. Spain are already through as group winners, but all of Italy, Albania and Croatia can join them in the last-16.

In the past two editions of the European Championship where the 24-team format has been used, four points has always been enough as a third-placed team to progress to the last-16. While three points has occasionally been sufficient, it does not guarantee a place in the next round. Two points was not enough to finish as one of the four best third-placed teams at Euro 2016 or Euro 2020, but there is a way in which it may be possible at Euro 2024.

Read everything you need to know below!

Euro 2024 group permutations and third-place standings explained

Albania v Spain team news & predicted XIs

16:50 , Chris Wilson

There are no new injury concerns for either side, though Spain may look to rest players who are nearing the yellow card threshold (there is a one-match ban for receiving two yellows across any games before the quarter-finals). Key players such as Rodri, Le Normand and Dani Carvajal are among those at risk of suspension.

In midfield, both Pedri and Fabian Ruiz have started both games alongside Rodri, so it may make sense for Martin Zubimendi or Mikel Merino to start. Up front, all three of Morata, Williams and Yamal have started the opening games, so expect to see Joselu, Mikel Oyarzabal and Ferran Torres at some point, if not in the starting eleven.

Albania have plenty to think about after rescuing a draw with Croatia, with Armando Broja spending the whole game on the bench after a great performance from Rey Manaj.

Though Arber Hoxha and Mirlind Daku impressed, expect to see them start on the bench once more as Sylvinho favours his previous line-up. Though Klaus Gjasula scored a deserved equaliser for the Albanians, but the 34-year-old may be rested and used off the bench once more.

Albania XI: Strakosha; Hysaj, Abet, Djimsiti, Mitaj; Ramadani, Asllani; Asani, Laci, Bajrami; Manaj.

Spain XI: Simon; Navas, Nacho, Laporte, Cucurella; Olmo, Zubiemendi, Ruiz; Torres, Joselu, Oyarzabal.

Predicted line-ups

16:30 , Chris Wilson

Croatia XI: Livakovic; Juranovic, Sutalo, Gvardiol, Perisic; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Majer, Budimir, Kramaric.

Italy XI: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Calafiori, Dimarco; Frattesi, Jorginho, Barella; Chiesa, Scamacca, Pellegrini.

Italy team news

16:20 , Chris Wilson

Italy have started the exact same eleven in both of their matches, and though Luciano Spalletti may be considering changes, the drop-off in quality on his bench may force him to stick with a similar line-up.

Mateo Retegui showed flashes of decent play when he replaced Scamacca, while he may opt to start Bryan Cristante in this game, having brought him on at half-time of the loss against Spain. Expect the defence to stay the same.

Team news

16:10 , Chris Wilson

Neither side has picked up any known injuries from their second games, so Croatia will likely stick with a similar line-up to that of the first two matches.

Ivan Perisic played as a full-back last time out, with Gvardiol having moved into central defence, but it did not particularly help Croatia, who may look to play Perisic more advanced. Borna Sosa could replace him at left-back.

Ante Budimir did impress after coming on up front for Petkovic, who missed a couple of decent opportunities. Lovro Majer could be replaced on the wing after a disappointing performance. The midfield is set in stone.

Albania v Spain TV channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 fixture online tonight

15:50 , Chris Wilson

And here’s how you can watch Albania v Spain, if you’d prefer to keep track of how Luis de la Fuente’s impressive side are getting on.

That game will kick off at 8pm BST on Monday 24 June in Dusseldorf, at the same time as Italy’s match against Croatia.

It will be shown live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, with coverage starting at 7:30pm BST. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Albania v Spain TV channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 fixture

Croatia v Italy TV channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 fixture online tonight

15:40 , Chris Wilson

Here’s how you can watch tonight’s match.

It will kick off at 8pm BST kick-off on Monday June 24, 2024, at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, and it’ll be shown live on BBC One and iPlayer, with coverage starting from 7:30pm BST.

You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Croatia v Italy TV channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 fixture

Euro 2024: Croatia v Italy

15:25 , Chris Wilson

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s game between Croatia and Italy.

We kick-off at 8pm BST in Leipzig, with Albania v Spain starting at the same time in Dusseldorf as Group B comes to an end.

Spain are already through, but Croatia and Italy will face off to decide who comes in second place in the group, with both potentially qualifying in third place too.

An Italy win would potentially put Croatia out of Euro 2024, so there’s plenty of jeopardy tonight!

Albania v Spain TV channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 fixture online tonight

15:02 , Jack Rathborn

Luis de la Fuente’s impressive Spain side are aiming to seal qualification for the last 16 in top spot in Group B when they face Albania on Monday.

La Roja have quickly placed themselves among the favourites at Euro 2024 after a 3-0 demolition of Croatia was followed by a dominant win against Italy.

And their final group game pits them against a plucky Albanian side who have picked up just one point so far despite spirited performances against Italy and Croatia.

Albania know that they need a win to keep alive any hopes of making the last 16 as one of the best fourth-placed teams, but it looks like an especially tough task against a vibrant, confident Spain team.

Albania v Spain TV channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 fixture

Croatia v Italy TV channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 fixture online tonight

15:02 , Jack Rathborn

Group B draws to a close on Monday night as holders Italy look to keep their hopes of retaining the trophy alive when they face Croatia at 8pm BST.

Luciano Spalletti’s side were dominated by Spain in their last match, and despite only losing 1-0, questions will be being asked back home about whether they’re equipped to defend their trophy at Euro 2024.

Meanwhile Croatia, who themselves were dominated by Spain in their opening match, enter the final group game off the back of a disappointing 2-2 draw with Albania.

Both sides will be fully aware of the talent that the other possesses, with Italy knowing that would qualify them in second place (at least) and Croatia knowing that anything other than a win would likely see them exit the competition at the group stages.

Croatia v Italy TV channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 fixture