Critics warn Trump's 'poll watcher' rhetoric is a potential voter suppression tactic

President Trump’s call for his supporters to watch for cheating at the polls this fall is part of an effort by his campaign to have “poll watchers” present in major urban areas where Democrats vote in the biggest numbers, raising concerns about voter intimidation and voter suppression.

“I’m urging my supporters to go into the polls and watch very carefully, because that’s what has to happen. I am urging them to do it,” Trump said in Tuesday night’s debate. He said this moments after claiming, falsely and without evidence, that the 2020 election “is going to be a fraud like you’ve never seen.”

Trump at Tuesday night's presidential debate against Joe Biden at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) More

Trump’s call for his supporters to go to the polls and watch for the cheating that he falsely claims is rampant is a recipe for potential chaos that could help him politically. And his claims about widespread voter fraud have been repeatedly refuted by Republican election officials, top Republican election lawyers and his own FBI director.

After the debate, Trump tweeted a link asking supporters to volunteer to be poll watchers and to join the “Army for Trump.” If Trump supporters cause disturbances during in-person voting in places like Philadelphia, a city that Trump mentioned specifically on Tuesday night, that could lead to voting delays.

Long lines would discourage or prevent some people from casting ballots, and critics warn that aggressive behavior from GOP poll watchers could intimidate some voters.

“This is a clear voter suppression tactic aimed at Black and brown voters in Philly,” said Kristen Clarke, president of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.

During the debate, Trump alluded to a handful of recent incidents in which ballots were lost or discarded as proof that the Democrats are cheating. These incidents, however, appear to have been caused by simple human error and affected only a minuscule number of ballots.

These incidents also occurred in states that send out mail ballots only to those who ask for them. Trump referred to these as “solicited” ballots, and said it is an acceptable form of mail-in voting, since he himself takes advantage of this option. In fact, only nine states and the District of Columbia are sending unsolicited ballots to all registered or active voters. None of them are competitive states in the presidential election.

There are instances of election fraud at the local level. Trump did not mention it, but there was an election worker in Philadelphia who pleaded guilty in May to adding a total of 113 votes over three elections from 2014 to 2016 to help judicial candidates running for a local court.

Wow. Won’t let Poll Watchers & Security into Philadelphia Voting Places. There is only one reason why. Corruption!!! Must have a fair Election. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 29, 2020

Of course, even one ballot lost or wrongly discarded is a problem, and election officials work hard to try to prevent it. Anyone caught cheating is also subject to federal prosecution and strict penalties, as occurred in the case of the election worker. But the president’s false claims that these isolated incidents add up to a grand plot are, ironically, the most serious threat to the integrity of the election, according to one of the Republican Party’s top election attorneys.

“As a Republican lawyer who has spent four decades monitoring elections and looking for fraud, I can say with confidence that evidence to support the president’s words and threatened actions does not exist. The president has consistently been behind in the polls, and his aim appears to be seeding chaos in order to somehow cling to power,” wrote Benjamin Ginsberg, who helped lead the Republican legal fight in the 2000 presidential recount, in an op-ed published Tuesday.