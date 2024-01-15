Advertisement

Critics Choice Awards Slammed Over ‘Insulting’ Ariana DeBose Diss — WATCH

Claire Franken
·2 min read
The Critics Choice Awards is coming under fire for dissing nominee Ariana DeBose during the presentation of the Best Song category on Sunday.

Before handing out the trophy to “I’m Just Ken” writers/producers Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, category co-presenters Bella Ramsey and Anthony Ramos noted that the contenders included “some of the most famous voices in the music industry” — i.e. Billie Eilish, Lenny Kravitz and Dua Lipa — as well as “actors who think they’re singers: Jack Black, Ariana DeBose, and Ken himself, Ryan Gosling.”

The inclusion of DeBose — an accomplished Broadway musical vet who also won an Oscar for acting and singing through the role of Anita in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story — amongst Black and Gosling seemed to catch even DeBose off guard (watch video, above).

The bigger backlash, however, erupted on social media…


