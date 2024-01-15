Critics Choice Awards Slammed Over ‘Insulting’ Ariana DeBose Diss — WATCH

The Critics Choice Awards is coming under fire for dissing nominee Ariana DeBose during the presentation of the Best Song category on Sunday.

Before handing out the trophy to “I’m Just Ken” writers/producers Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, category co-presenters Bella Ramsey and Anthony Ramos noted that the contenders included “some of the most famous voices in the music industry” — i.e. Billie Eilish, Lenny Kravitz and Dua Lipa — as well as “actors who think they’re singers: Jack Black, Ariana DeBose, and Ken himself, Ryan Gosling.”

The inclusion of DeBose — an accomplished Broadway musical vet who also won an Oscar for acting and singing through the role of Anita in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story — amongst Black and Gosling seemed to catch even DeBose off guard (watch video, above).

The bigger backlash, however, erupted on social media…

Bella… Ariana DeBose is an Academy Award winning, Tony nominated Actress and you have the audacity to say she’s an actress “who thinks they can sing”?!



Oh that’s not how you present a category or talk about people live on television. pic.twitter.com/Z654WiJuEe — 🏳️‍🌈Jackson🏳️‍🌈 (@jackHollywood09) January 15, 2024

Poor Bella Ramsey having to deliver that HORRIBLY JUDGED “joke” about Ariana DeBose but BLESS the director for actually cutting to her intensely confused reaction and holding on it for so long. #CriticsChoiceAwards — Dancin' Dan in New Year Land (@dancindanonfilm) January 15, 2024

The way they insulted Ariana DeBose?!?! Calling her an actress who thinks she can sing. Girl. GIRL!!!!! I’m sorry, you said that about someone from the OG cast of Hamilton? Google someone before you approve the joke omg #CriticsChoice — Lia Russo 🌈✨ (@capriamoon) January 15, 2024

The face Ariana Debose made when Bella Ramsey mentioned the “actors who think they’re singers” 💀 — Ian Michael Stone (@ianmichaelstone) January 15, 2024

#ArianaDeBose #CriticsChoiceAwards I won’t blame young Bella, the presenter…but how DARE a writer for the intro label Ariana, a Broadway triple threat, with the smarmy category of “actors who think they can sing.”

Get a clue. Fact check. Apologize. Change your job. pic.twitter.com/9RiNBhenKQ — Ellen Clancy (@Ellenbronx) January 15, 2024

The writers for @CriticsChoice missed the mark with their comment about “actors who think they’re singers” and including Ariana DeBose as part of that list. The woman starred in Broadway musicals – she’s a trained singer. #CriticsChoiceAwards — Noelle Parsons (@smileynoelle) January 15, 2024





