Critics Choice Awards Postponed Amid Omicron Surge

The Critics Choice Awards have been postponed to a later date in the latest event wiped off the calendar due to the surge of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

“After thoughtful consideration and candid conversations with our partners at The CW and TBS, we have collectively come to the conclusion that the prudent and responsible decision at this point is to postpone the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, originally slated for January 9, 2022. We are in regular communication with LA County Public Health officials, and we are currently working diligently to find a new date during the upcoming awards season in which to host our annual gala in-person with everyone’s safety and health remaining our top priority. We will be sharing additional details with our friends and colleagues throughout the entertainment industry as soon as we can,” the Critics Choice Association said in a statement.

The show had been scheduled for Jan. 9 on The CW.

The Critics Choice Awards becomes the latest media event to be pushed further into 2022 as the country weathers the surge of the Omicron variant, which has pushed case numbers back up to levels not seen in months. On Monday, the CDC estimated that Omicron accounts for 73% of all COVID cases.

The AFI Awards Luncheon and BAFTA Tea Party, both scheduled for that same week, were postponed earlier this year. Fox also scrapped its New Year’s Eve telecast from Times Square.

The date had been moved up compared to years past in an attempt to usurp the besieged Golden Globes on the Awards calendar. There is no new date set for the show. On the TV side, HBO’s “Succession” led nominations, while “Belfast” and “West Side Story” garnered the most among films.