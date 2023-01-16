Critics‘ Choice Awards 2023 Full Winners List: ’Everything Everywhere All at Once,‘ ’Abbott Elementary‘ and ‘Better Call Saul’ Take Top Honors

EJ Panaligan and William Earl
·9 min read

The 28th Critics Choice Awards took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday night. The annual ceremony honored the year in film and television with A24’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once” leading film nominations at 14, while ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” lead television nominations with six.

Chelsea Handler hosted the CW broadcast, taking over from actor Taye Diggs, who hosted the past four years of the awards ceremony. Special awards were presented to Janelle Monáe, who received the #SeeHer award, while Jeff Bridges was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

More from Variety

Read the full winners list below, and click here to see the red carpet arrivals gallery.

Best Picture

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

  • “Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)

  • “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)

  • “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

  • “Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

  • “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

  • “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

  • “RRR” (Variance Films)

  • “Tár” (Focus Features)

  • “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

  • “Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett – “Tár” (Focus Features)

  • Viola Davis – “The Woman King” (Sony Pictures)

  • Danielle Deadwyler – “Till” (Orion/United Artists Releasing)

  • Margot Robbie – “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)

  • Michelle Williams – “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

  • Michelle Yeoh – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Best Actor

Brendan Fraser – “The Whale” (A24)

  • Austin Butler – “Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

  • Tom Cruise – “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

  • Colin Farrell – “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

  • Paul Mescal – “Aftersun” (A24)

  • Bill Nighy – “Living” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Best Director

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

  • James Cameron – “Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)

  • Damien Chazelle – “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)

  • Todd Field – “Tár” (Focus Features)

  • Baz Luhrmann – “Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

  • Martin McDonagh – “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

  • Sarah Polley – “Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

  • Gina Prince-Bythewood – “The Woman King” (Sony Pictures)

  • S.S. Rajamouli – “RRR” (Variance Films)

  • Steven Spielberg – “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

Best Limited Series

“The Dropout” (Hulu)

  • “Gaslit” (Starz)

  • “The Girl from Plainville” (Hulu)

  • “The Offer” (Paramount+)

  • “Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)

  • “Station Eleven” (HBO Max)

  • “This Is Going to Hurt” (AMC+)

  • “Under the Banner of Heaven” (FX)

Best Drama Series

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

  • “Andor” (Disney+)

  • “Bad Sisters” (Apple TV+)

  • “The Crown” (Netflix)

  • “Euphoria” (HBO)

  • “The Good Fight” (Paramount+)

  • “House of the Dragon” (HBO)

  • “Severance” (Apple TV+)

  • “Yellowstone” (Paramount Network)

Best Young Actor/Actress

Gabriel LaBelle – “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

  • Frankie Corio – “Aftersun” (A24)

  • Jalyn Hall – “Till” (Orion/United Artists Releasing)

  • Bella Ramsey – “Catherine Called Birdy” (Amazon Studios)

  • Banks Repeta – “Armageddon Time” (Focus Features)

  • Sadie Sink – “The Whale” (A24)

Best Comedy

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

  • “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

  • “Bros” (Universal Pictures)

  • “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

  • “Triangle of Sadness” (Neon)

  • “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” (Lionsgate)

Best Acting Ensemble

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

  • “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

  • “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

  • “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

  • “The Woman King” (Sony Pictures)

  • “Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Best Talk Show

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

  • “The Amber Ruffin Show” (Peacock)

  • “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” (TBS)

  • “The Kelly Clarkson Show” (Syndicated)

  • “Late Night with Seth Meyers” (NBC)

  • “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” (Bravo)

Best Comedy Special

“Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special” (Netflix)

  • “Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune” (Netflix)

  • “Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel” (HBO)

  • “Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual” (Netflix)

  • “Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth” (HBO)

  • “Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early” (Peacock)

Best Foreign Language Series

“Pachinko” (Apple TV+)

  • “1899” (Netflix)

  • “Borgen” (Netflix)

  • “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” (Netflix)

  • “Garcia!” (HBO Max)

  • “The Kingdom Exodus” (MUBI)

  • “Kleo” (Netflix)

  • “My Brilliant Friend” (HBO)

  • “Tehran” (Apple TV+)

Best Animated Series

“Harley Quinn” (HBO Max)

  • “Bluey” (Disney+)

  • “Bob’s Burgers” (Fox)

  • “Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal” (Adult Swim)

  • “Star Trek: Lower Decks” (Paramount+)

  • “Undone” (Prime Video)

Best Movie Made for Television

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (The Roku Channel)

  • “Fresh” (Hulu)

  • “Prey” (Hulu)

  • “Ray Donovan: The Movie” (Showtime)

  • “The Survivor” (HBO)

  • “Three Months” (Paramount+)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Zendaya – “Euphoria” (HBO)

  • Christine Baranski – “The Good Fight” (Paramount+)

  • Sharon Horgan – “Bad Sisters” (Apple TV+)

  • Laura Linney – “Ozark” (Netflix)

  • Mandy Moore – “This Is Us” (NBC)

  • Kelly Reilly – “Yellowstone” (Paramount Network)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

  • Jeff Bridges – “The Old Man” (FX)

  • Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us” (NBC)

  • Diego Luna – “Andor” (Disney+)

  • Adam Scott – “Severance” (Apple TV+)

  • Antony Starr – “The Boys” (Prime Video)

Best Hair and Makeup

“Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

  • “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)

  • “The Batman” (Warner Bros.)

  • “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

  • “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

  • “The Whale” (A24)

Best Visual Effects

“Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)

  • “The Batman” (Warner Bros.)

  • “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

  • “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

  • “RRR” (Variance Films)

  • “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

Best Editing

Paul Rogers – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

  • Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron – “Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)

  • Tom Cross – “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)

  • Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond – “Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

  • Monika Willi – “Tár” (Focus Features)

  • Eddie Hamilton – “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

Best Production Design 

Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)

  • Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole – “Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)

  • Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

  • Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn – “Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

  • Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

  • Rick Carter, Karen O’Hara – “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

Best Cinematography

Claudio Miranda – “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

  • Russell Carpenter – “Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)

  • Linus Sandgren – “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)

  • Roger Deakins – “Empire of Light” (Searchlight Pictures)

  • Janusz Kaminski – “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

  • Florian Hoffmeister – “Tár” (Focus Features)

Best Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

  • “Barry” (HBO)

  • “The Bear” (FX)

  • “Better Things” (FX)

  • “Ghosts” (CBS)

  • “Hacks” (HBO Max)

  • “Reboot” (Hulu)

  • “Reservation Dogs” (FX)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart – “Hacks” (HBO Max)

  • Christina Applegate – “Dead to Me” (Netflix)

  • Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

  • Kaley Cuoco – “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)

  • Renée Elise Goldsberry – “Girls5eva” (Peacock)

  • Devery Jacobs – “Reservation Dogs” (FX)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeremy Allen White – “The Bear” (FX)

  • Matt Berry – “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

  • Bill Hader – “Barry” (HBO)

  • Keegan-Michael Key – “Reboot” (Hulu)

  • Steve Martin – “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

  • D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – “Reservation Dogs” (FX)

#SeeHer Award

Janelle Monáe

Lifetime Achievement Award

Jeff Bridges

Best Animated Feature

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix)

  • “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” (A24)

  • “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (DreamWorks Animation)

  • “Turning Red” (Pixar)

  • “Wendell & Wild” (Netflix)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Daniel Radcliffe – “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (The Roku Channel)

  • Ben Foster – “The Survivor” (HBO)

  • Andrew Garfield – “Under the Banner of Heaven” (FX)

  • Samuel L. Jackson – “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” (Apple TV+)

  • Sebastian Stan – “Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)

  • Ben Whishaw – “This is Going to Hurt” (AMC+)

Best Costume Design

Ruth E. Carter – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

  • Mary Zophres – “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)

  • Catherine Martin – “Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

  • Shirley Kurata – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

  • Jenny Eagan – “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

  • Gersha Phillips – “The Woman King” (Sony Pictures)

Best Song

“Naatu Naatu” – “RRR” (Variance Films)

  • “Lift Me Up” – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

  • “Ciao Papa” – “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix)

  • “Hold My Hand” – “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

  • “Carolina” – “Where the Crawdads Sing” (Sony Pictures)

  • “New Body Rhumba” – “White Noise” (Netflix)

Best Score

Hildur Guðnadóttir – “Tár” (Focus Features)

  • Michael Giacchino – “The Batman” (Warner Bros.)

  • Justin Hurwitz – “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)

  • John Williams – “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

  • Alexandre Desplat – “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix)

  • Hildur Guðnadóttir – “Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Best Original Screenplay

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

  • Charlotte Wells – “Aftersun” (A24)

  • Martin McDonagh – “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

  • Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

  • Todd Field – “Tár” (Focus Features)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Sarah Polley – “Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

  • Rian Johnson – “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

  • Kazuo Ishiguro – “Living” (Sony Pictures Classics)

  • Rebecca Lenkiewicz – “She Said” (Universal Pictures)

  • Samuel D. Hunter – “The Whale” (A24)

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

  • Jessie Buckley – “Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

  • Kerry Condon – “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

  • Jamie Lee Curtis – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

  • Stephanie Hsu – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

  • Janelle Monáe – “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actor

Ke Huy Quan – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

  • Paul Dano – “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

  • Brendan Gleeson – “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

  • Judd Hirsch – “The Fabelmans” (Searchlight Pictures)

  • Barry Keoghan – “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

  • Brian Tyree Henry – “Causeway” (A24/Apple Original Films)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Henry Winkler – “Barry” (HBO)

  • Brandon Scott Jones – “Ghosts” (CBS)

  • Leslie Jordan – “Call Me Kat” (Fox)

  • James Marsden – “Dead to Me” (Netflix)

  • Chris Perfetti – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

  • Tyler James Williams – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Sheryl Lee Ralph – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

  • Paulina Alexis – “Reservation Dogs” (FX)

  • Ayo Edebiri – “The Bear” (FX)

  • Marcia Gay Harden – “Uncoupled” (Netflix)

  • Janelle James – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

  • Annie Potts – “Young Sheldon” (CBS)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Paul Walter Hauser – “Black Bird” (Apple TV+)

  • Murray Bartlett – “Welcome to Chippendales” (Hulu)

  • Domhnall Gleeson – “The Patient” (FX)

  • Matthew Goode – “The Offer” (Paramount+)

  • Ray Liotta – “Black Bird” (Apple TV+)

  • Shea Whigham – “Gaslit” (Starz)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Niecy Nash-Betts – “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)

  • Claire Danes – “Fleishman Is in Trouble” (FX)

  • Dominique Fishback – “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” (Apple TV+)

  • Betty Gilpin – “Gaslit” (Starz)

  • Melanie Lynskey – “Candy” (Hulu)

  • Juno Temple – “The Offer” (Paramount+)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito – “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

  • Andre Braugher – “The Good Fight” (Paramount+)

  • Ismael Cruz Córdova – “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” (Prime Video)

  • Michael Emerson – “Evil” (Paramount+)

  • John Lithgow – “The Old Man” (FX)

  • Matt Smith – “House of the Dragon” (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge – “The White Lotus” (HBO)

  • Milly Alcock – “House of the Dragon” (HBO)

  • Carol Burnett – “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

  • Julia Garner – “Ozark” (Netflix)

  • Audra McDonald – “The Good Fight” (Paramount+)

  • Rhea Seehorn – “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Best Foreign Language Film

“RRR” (Variance Films)

  • “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)

  • “Argentina, 1985” (Amazon Studios)

  • “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” (Netflix)

  • “Close” (A24)

  • “Decision to Leave” (Mubi)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made For Television

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout (Hulu)

  • Julia Garner – “Inventing Anna” (Netflix)

  • Lily James – “Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)

  • Amber Midthunder – “Prey” (Hulu)

  • Julia Roberts – “Gaslit” (Starz)

  • Michelle Pfeiffer – “The First Lady” (Showtime)

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Latest Stories

  • John Legend Spills to Concert Audience That Chrissy Teigen Just Gave Birth to Their New Child

    Oh baby, this is big news for the Teigen/Legend household! Chrissy Teigen, 37, and John Legend, 44, just welcomed their new child early yesterday morning, January 13, and the news was revealed in quite an unexpected way. As Legend performed at a private concert on Friday evening, he apparently couldn't keep the exciting news to himself, because he spilled to all the concertgoers, saying that he and Teigen welcomed “the little baby this morning.” Trae Patton/NBC/Getty Images As reported by People

  • U.S. at 'critical juncture' -Biden at MLK's church

    STORY: “We have to choose a community over chaos..." Joe Biden became the first sitting U.S. president to give a Sunday sermon at Martin Luther King Jr.’s Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta."These are the vital questions of our time and the reason I’m here as your president.” //“I believe Dr. King’s life and legacy show us the way and we should pay attention.”The remarks come ahead of Monday’s national holiday in honor of King, and Biden used the platform to hold up the life of the assassinated civil rights leader as a lesson in repairing deep divisions.“The power to redeem the soul of America lies where it always has... lay, in the hands of we the people. We the people.”Biden also warned of forces aiming to tear the country apart.“I doubt whether any of us would have thought, even in Dr. King’s time, that literally the institutional structures of this country might collapse.”// “The battle for the soul of this nation is perennial. It's a constant struggle... against those who traffic in racism, extremism, insurrection.”Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, who is the pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, invited the president to speak.“Come on let’s hear it for Dr. King…”Sunday would have been King's 94th birthday."Today is his birthday..."He worked for voting rights and was the church's pastor until his assassination in 1968 by an avowed segregationist.Biden's visit to the iconic church comes as he is widely expected to announce his re-election bid in the coming weeks.He was elected in 2020 with strong support from Black voters after pledging to do more to expand voting rights and address other racial justice issues.But his efforts have been stymied by divisions in Congress, and some critics say he hasn't done enough.On Monday, Biden meeds with civil rights advocate Al Sharpton.

  • Kim Kardashian Reportedly Doesn't Like Kanye West's New Wife Bianca Censori

    It was reported this week that Kanye West married Bianca Censori, an employee of West's who has primarily worked with him on design, fashion, and architectural projects.

  • Richard E. Grant to Host BAFTA Film Awards Ceremony

    Richard E. Grant is set to host the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards ceremony, the awards body announced Monday morning. The actor joins a panel of newly announced hosts around the event, which includes presenters Alison Hammond and Vick Hope, as well as film critic Ali Plumb. Hammond will host a new BAFTA Studio, offering viewers […]

  • See Every Star Arriving on the Red Carpet at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards

    The 28th Critics Choice Awards ceremony is airing live on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 7 p.m. ET on the CW

  • Trump turns on the anti-abortion movement just ahead of the March for Life. Typical | Opinion

    He was arguable the pro-life cause’s greatest benefactor, but it’s time for a clean break.

  • Jennifer Coolidge Celebrates Hot Streak in 2023 Critics Choice Win: 'It's Not Over Till You're Dead'

    "For anyone that's sort of given up hope, I hope this gives you inspiration," Jennifer Coolidge said while accepting the award for best supporting actress in a drama series

  • Hamlin cheers on Bills from home, says 'heart is with' team

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is still recovering after going into cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati two weeks ago, cheered via Twitter from home Sunday during Buffalo’s wild-card playoff home game against the Miami Dolphins. “My heart is with my guys as they compete today!” Hamlin tweeted less than hour before kickoff. “Supporting from home as I focus on my recovery. Nothing I want more than to be out there with them!” Hamlin posted, along with a video of hims

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in innings (200) and strikeouts (198). The 27-year-old has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal with the AL Central champions, but to this point the sides haven't been able t

  • No. 1 seed Chiefs to see familiar route through postseason

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — No matter what route the Kansas City Chiefs take through the playoffs, it is sure to be a familiar one. That tends to happen when you've been near the top as long as they have been. In the divisional round, the Chiefs could face former Andy Reid assistants now leading the Jacksonville Jaguars (Doug Pederson) and Baltimore Ravens (John Harbaugh), an AFC West rival in the Los Angeles Chargers or longtime star Tyreek Hill with his new team, the Miami Dolphins. Get through th

  • Alonso: Mets on the brink of something extremely special

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso returned to his old high school Saturday for a charity event being held just a long home run away from the residence of late New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner. It was only natural that a question would come up referencing the big-spending Steinbrenner and Mets owner Steve Cohen, who went on a major shopping spree this offseason. Asked if he had a sense of what it would've been like to play for the demanding Steinbrenner, Alonso said h

  • Carrier's late goal lifts Golden Knights past Panthers 4-2

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — William Carrier snapped a tie with 2:36 left, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Thursday night. The Panthers challenged Carrier's goal for goaltender interference. Officials ruled he was pushed into Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky by the Panthers' Brandon Montour, allowing the goal to stand. Keegan Kolesar's pass found Carrier in the crease, causing the scrum. It was Kolesar's second assist of the game. William Karlsson added an empty-net goal for the

  • Caufield's goal lifts Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De

  • Jared McCann has hat trick, Kraken win 8th straight

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jared McCann had his first career hat trick and the Seattle Kraken beat the Chicago Blackhawks 8-5 on Saturday night for their franchise-record eighth straight victory. McCann scored twice in a five-goal flurry in a 3:41 span of the first period. All-star rookie Matty Beniers and Oliver Bjorkstrand each had a goal and an assist and the Kraken won their seventh straight on the road to become the first NHL team to sweep a trip of seven or more games. Daniel Sprong, Andre Burakovsky

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • Bey, Bogdanovic lead shorthanded Pistons past Timberwolves

    DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony Edwards scored 20 for Minnesota, which had won four straight since a 116-104 loss to Detroit on New Year's Eve. D'Angelo Russell added 19 and Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 14 rebounds. The Pistons were

  • Embiid's jumper gives 76ers 118-117 win over Jazz

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Joel Embiid made a jumper with 5.7 seconds to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-117 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. James Harden had 31 points and 11 assists to lead Philadelphia. Embiid chipped in 30 points and seven rebounds. Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and Shake Milton added 17. Jordan Clarkson scored 38 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker chipped in a season-high 20 points off the bench. Mike Conley added 14 points and eight

  • Flames hold off Stars' surge to net 6-5 win

    DALLAS (AP) — Nazem Kadri’s team-best 17th goal and Chris Tanev’s first of the season were part of Calgary’s four-goal second period as the Flames hung on to beat the Dallas Stars 6-5 on Saturday. Andrew Mangiapane scored just 25 seconds into the game and Trevor Lewis, Elias Lindholm and Rasmus Andersson also had goals for the Flames. Calgary led 6-1 late in the second period and has earned points in it last five games (3-0-2). Dan Vladar made 29 saves to win his second straight start in a match