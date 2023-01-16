Critics Choice Awards 2023: See the Full List of Winners (Updating Live)

Benjamin VanHoose
·5 min read
the critics choice awards
the critics choice awards

The Critics' Choice Awards

The critics are highlighting their favorites.

At the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday night, the Critics Choice Association unveiled the winners for the best film and television of 2022, with a ceremony airing on The CW and hosted by Chelsea Handler.

Among the movie nominations, Everything Everywhere All at Once led with 14 total nods. On the TV side, the ABC comedy Abbott Elementary scored the most nominations with six overall. For special awards, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star Janelle Monáe earned the seventh annual SeeHer Award, and The Old Man actor was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Read on for the complete list of winners. (Check back for updates; this list is being updated live.)

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

MOVIES

BEST PICTURE

Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
RRR
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking

BEST ACTOR

Austin Butler, Elvis
Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living

BEST ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett, Tár
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Paul Dano, The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Jessie Buckley, Women Talking
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Janelle Monáe, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Frankie Corio, Aftersun
Jalyn Hall, Till
Gabriel LaBelle, The Fabelmans
Bella Ramsey, Catherine Called Birdy
Banks Repeta, Armageddon Time
Sadie Sink, The Whale

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
The Woman King
Women Talking

BEST DIRECTOR

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Damien Chazelle, Babylon
Todd Field, Tár
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King
S.S. Rajamouli, RRR
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Todd Field, Tár
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans
Charlotte Wells, Aftersun

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Samuel D. Hunter, The Whale
Kazuo Ishiguro, Living
Rian Johnson, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Rebecca Lenkiewicz, She Said
Sarah Polley, Women Talking

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Russell Carpenter, Avatar: The Way of Water
Roger Deakins, Empire of Light
Florian Hoffmeister, Tár
Janusz Kaminski, The Fabelmans
Claudio Miranda, Top Gun: Maverick
Linus Sandgren, Babylon

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
The Fabelmans
Avatar: The Way of Water
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Elvis
Babylon

BEST EDITING

Babylon
Top Gun: Maverick
Avatar: The Way of Water
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Elvis
Tár

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Elvis
The Woman King
Babylon

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Babylon
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Whale

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Everything Everywhere All at Once
RRR
Top Gun: Maverick

BEST COMEDY

The Banshees of Inisherin
Bros
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Wendell & Wild

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Close
Decision to Leave
RRR - WINNER

BEST SONG

"Carolina" – Where the Crawdads Sing
"Ciao Papa" – Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
"Hold My Hand" – Top Gun: Maverick
"Lift Me Up" – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
"Naatu Naatu" – RRR
"New Body Rhumba" – White Noise

BEST SCORE

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Michael Giacchino, The Batman
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Tár
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
John Williams, The Fabelmans

TELEVISION

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Andor
Bad Sisters
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Euphoria
The Good Fight
House of the Dragon
Severance
Yellowstone

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Antony Starr, The Boys

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Laura Linney, Ozark
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Kelly Reilly, Yellowstone
Zendaya, Euphoria

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Andre Braugher, The Good Fight
Ismael Cruz Córdova, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Michael Emerson, Evil
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul - WINNER
John Lithgow, The Old Man
Matt Smith, House of the Dragon

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Milly Alcock, House of the Dragon
Carol Burnett, Better Call Saul
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus - WINNER
Julia Garner, Ozark
Audra McDonald, The Good Fight
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Better Things
Ghosts
Hacks
Reboot
Reservation Dogs

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
Bill Hader, Barry
Keegan-Michael Key, Reboot
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Renée Elise Goldsberry, Girls5eva
Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs
Jean Smart, Hacks

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts
Leslie Jordan, Call Me Kat
James Marsden, Dead to Me
Chris Perfetti, Abbott Elementary
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Paulina Alexis, Reservation Dogs
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Marcia Gay Harden, Uncoupled
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Annie Potts, Young Sheldon
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

BEST LIMITED SERIES

The Dropout
Gaslit
The Girl from Plainville
The Offer
Pam & Tommy
Station Eleven
This Is Going to Hurt
Under the Banner of Heaven

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Fresh
Prey
Ray Donovan: The Movie
The Survivor
Three Months
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Ben Foster, The Survivor
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Samuel L. Jackson, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey
Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Ben Whishaw, This is Going to Hurt

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Amanda Seyfried accepts the Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for &quot;The Dropout&quot; onstage during the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Amanda Seyfried accepts the Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for "The Dropout" onstage during the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Kevin Winter/Getty

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Amber Midthunder, Prey
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Michelle Pfeiffer, The First Lady
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout - WINNER

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Matthew Goode, The Offer
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird - WINNER
Ray Liotta, Black Bird
Shea Whigham, Gaslit

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Dominique Fishback, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey
Betty Gilpin, Gaslit
Melanie Lynskey, Candy
Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - WINNER
Juno Temple, The Offer

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES

1899
Borgen
Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Garcia!
The Kingdom Exodus
Kleo
My Brilliant Friend
Pachinko
Tehran

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

Bluey
Bob's Burgers
Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal
Harley Quinn
Star Trek: Lower Decks
Undone

BEST TALK SHOW

The Amber Ruffin Show
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune
Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel
Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual
Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special
Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early

Latest Stories

  • Amy Grant Says Husband Vince Gill 'Made Every Day of the Journey Okay' After Bike Accident

    "And I do feel fantastic," Amy Grant told PEOPLE on Saturday after she suffered a bike accident in Nashville back in July, forcing her to cancel several tour dates

  • '1883' Fans Urge Faith Hill to “Protect” Tim McGraw After Heart-Pumping Instagram Video

    Paramount Plus fans got nervous for '1883' actor Tim McGraw after his wife and co-star Faith Hill posted a video of him dancing on Instagram, in which he wasn't wearing a seatbelt in the car.

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • Chargers' Williams questionable for playoff game vs. Jaguars

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Mike Williams’ status for the Los Angeles Chargers' AFC wild-card round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars will be a game-time decision. Williams was listed as questionable on the team’s injury report Thursday. He did not practice all week after suffering a lower back contusion late in the first half of last Sunday’s 31-28 loss at the Denver Broncos. “He’s making progress in getting treatment,” coach Brandon Staley said. “We’re just trying to get him as much rest as

  • Leonard, Clippers hold off Doncic, Mavs to snap 6-game skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 33 points, Norman Powell added 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a six-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 113-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks despite 43 points from Luka Doncic. It's the fourth time in the past five games Leonard has scored at least 24 points. He got off to a quick start with 11 in the first quarter as the Clippers led throughout. Doncic, who sat out Sunday against Oklahoma City due to left ankle soreness, mi

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This week, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Boston Bruins at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the lin

  • Kuzma hits late 3-pointer to lift Wizards past Bulls, 100-97

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 100-97 on Wednesday night. Following a timeout, Kuzma drove to his right and hit a leaning shot as he floated toward the Wizards’ bench. Zach LaVine missed a 16-footer for Chicago with 2.3 seconds left, with Deni Avdija grabbing the last of his career-high 20 rebounds for Washington. Earlier, LaVine beat the shot clock to tie it at 97. Kuzma finished with 21 points. B

  • Canucks' fan favourite, Gino Odjick, dies at 52

    VANCOUVER — One of the most popular players to ever suit up for the Vancouver Canucks has died. Wayne "Gino" Odjick, who played 12 seasons in the NHL for the Canucks, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens, died today at the age of 52. Gino’s sister Dina Odjick shared the news on Facebook of his passing. "Our hearts are broken. My brother Gino Odjick has left us for the spirit world," she wrote. Odjick spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Canucks after bei

  • Lawrence rallies Jaguars from 27 down to beat Chargers 31-30

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence followed four interceptions with four touchdown passes — one of the most improbable turnarounds in NFL postseason history — and rallied the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 31-30 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night. Lawrence engineered the winning drive, highlighted by Travis Etienne's 25-yard run on a fourth-and-1 play, and put the Jaguars in position for Riley Patterson's 36-yard field goal on the final play. It capped a 27-point comeback,

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham

  • Nets' Simmons out against Thunder due to back soreness

    NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons will miss the Brooklyn Nets’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night due to back soreness, the team announced on Twitter. The Nets announced 22 minutes before tipoff that Simmons was out. The team had published a tweet about 50 minutes before the start of the game that said Simmons was “questionable.” Edmond Sumner was scheduled to start in Simmons’ place. Simmons had missed 10 games this season. He sat out five games with left knee soreness, four with

  • Hughes, Bratt lead Devils' 6-2 rout of Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jack Hughes had two goals and an assist, and Jesper Bratt also scored two goals in the New Jersey Devils' third straight victory, 6-2 over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Hughes got his 50th point of the season by scoring in New Jersey's three-goal first period. He added his 28th goal of the season in the final minutes of a blowout win in the first stop of the Devils' four-game West Coast road swing. Vitek Vanecek made 31 saves, while Jesper Boqvist and Dougie Hamilton

  • Embiid's jumper gives 76ers 118-117 win over Jazz

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Joel Embiid made a jumper with 5.7 seconds to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-117 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. James Harden had 31 points and 11 assists to lead Philadelphia. Embiid chipped in 30 points and seven rebounds. Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and Shake Milton added 17. Jordan Clarkson scored 38 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker chipped in a season-high 20 points off the bench. Mike Conley added 14 points and eight

  • McDavid has 2 goals, assist as Oilers beat Sharks 7-1

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 7-1 on Friday night. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and two assists, and Klim Kostin, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers. Jack Campbell made 25 saves in Edmonton's second-straight win. “We certainly need to keep building on our game,” McDavid said. "Two good ones in a row, obviously, (and) we keep talking about consistency, so that

  • Jared McCann has hat trick, Kraken win 8th straight

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jared McCann had his first career hat trick and the Seattle Kraken beat the Chicago Blackhawks 8-5 on Saturday night for their franchise-record eighth straight victory. McCann scored twice in a five-goal flurry in a 3:41 span of the first period. All-star rookie Matty Beniers and Oliver Bjorkstrand each had a goal and an assist and the Kraken won their seventh straight on the road to become the first NHL team to sweep a trip of seven or more games. Daniel Sprong, Andre Burakovsky

  • Vucevic helps Bulls snap 11-game losing streak vs. Warriors

    CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic matched a career high with 43 points and the Chicago Bulls snapped an 11-game losing streak against Golden State, beating the Warriors 132-118 on Sunday Vucevic last scored 43 points on Feb. 2, 2021, against the Bulls as a member of the Orlando Magic. Chicago beat Golden State for the first time since March 2, 2017. Zach LaVine added 27 points despite shooting 1 for 8 from 3-point range as the Bulls (20-24) snapped a three-game losing streak. They won without leadin

  • Celtics pull away in 4th, beat Nets 109-98 for 5th straight

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and the Boston Celtics pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Brooklyn 109-98 on Thursday night in the Nets' first game since losing Kevin Durant to a knee injury. Marcus Smart added 16 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who played without Jaylen Brown because of an injury. Malcolm Brogdon also scored 16 points, teaming with fellow backup guard Payton Pritchard to lead the decisive spurt early in the fourth that sent the Celtics

  • Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in innings (200) and strikeouts (198). The 27-year-old has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal with the AL Central champions, but to this point the sides haven't been able t