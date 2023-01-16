Critics Choice Awards 2023: See the Full List of Winners (Updating Live)
The Critics' Choice Awards
The critics are highlighting their favorites.
At the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday night, the Critics Choice Association unveiled the winners for the best film and television of 2022, with a ceremony airing on The CW and hosted by Chelsea Handler.
Among the movie nominations, Everything Everywhere All at Once led with 14 total nods. On the TV side, the ABC comedy Abbott Elementary scored the most nominations with six overall. For special awards, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star Janelle Monáe earned the seventh annual SeeHer Award, and The Old Man actor was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Read on for the complete list of winners. (Check back for updates; this list is being updated live.)
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.
MOVIES
BEST PICTURE
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
RRR
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
BEST ACTOR
Austin Butler, Elvis
Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
BEST ACTRESS
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Paul Dano, The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Jessie Buckley, Women Talking
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Janelle Monáe, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
Frankie Corio, Aftersun
Jalyn Hall, Till
Gabriel LaBelle, The Fabelmans
Bella Ramsey, Catherine Called Birdy
Banks Repeta, Armageddon Time
Sadie Sink, The Whale
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
The Woman King
Women Talking
BEST DIRECTOR
James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Damien Chazelle, Babylon
Todd Field, Tár
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King
S.S. Rajamouli, RRR
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Todd Field, Tár
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans
Charlotte Wells, Aftersun
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Samuel D. Hunter, The Whale
Kazuo Ishiguro, Living
Rian Johnson, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Rebecca Lenkiewicz, She Said
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Russell Carpenter, Avatar: The Way of Water
Roger Deakins, Empire of Light
Florian Hoffmeister, Tár
Janusz Kaminski, The Fabelmans
Claudio Miranda, Top Gun: Maverick
Linus Sandgren, Babylon
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
The Fabelmans
Avatar: The Way of Water
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Elvis
Babylon
BEST EDITING
Babylon
Top Gun: Maverick
Avatar: The Way of Water
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Elvis
Tár
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Elvis
The Woman King
Babylon
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
Babylon
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Whale
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Everything Everywhere All at Once
RRR
Top Gun: Maverick
BEST COMEDY
The Banshees of Inisherin
Bros
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Wendell & Wild
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Close
Decision to Leave
RRR - WINNER
BEST SONG
"Carolina" – Where the Crawdads Sing
"Ciao Papa" – Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
"Hold My Hand" – Top Gun: Maverick
"Lift Me Up" – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
"Naatu Naatu" – RRR
"New Body Rhumba" – White Noise
BEST SCORE
Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Michael Giacchino, The Batman
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Tár
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
John Williams, The Fabelmans
TELEVISION
BEST DRAMA SERIES
Andor
Bad Sisters
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Euphoria
The Good Fight
House of the Dragon
Severance
Yellowstone
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Antony Starr, The Boys
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Laura Linney, Ozark
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Kelly Reilly, Yellowstone
Zendaya, Euphoria
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Andre Braugher, The Good Fight
Ismael Cruz Córdova, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Michael Emerson, Evil
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul - WINNER
John Lithgow, The Old Man
Matt Smith, House of the Dragon
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Milly Alcock, House of the Dragon
Carol Burnett, Better Call Saul
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus - WINNER
Julia Garner, Ozark
Audra McDonald, The Good Fight
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
BEST COMEDY SERIES
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Better Things
Ghosts
Hacks
Reboot
Reservation Dogs
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
Bill Hader, Barry
Keegan-Michael Key, Reboot
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Renée Elise Goldsberry, Girls5eva
Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs
Jean Smart, Hacks
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts
Leslie Jordan, Call Me Kat
James Marsden, Dead to Me
Chris Perfetti, Abbott Elementary
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Paulina Alexis, Reservation Dogs
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Marcia Gay Harden, Uncoupled
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Annie Potts, Young Sheldon
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
BEST LIMITED SERIES
The Dropout
Gaslit
The Girl from Plainville
The Offer
Pam & Tommy
Station Eleven
This Is Going to Hurt
Under the Banner of Heaven
BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Fresh
Prey
Ray Donovan: The Movie
The Survivor
Three Months
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Ben Foster, The Survivor
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Samuel L. Jackson, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey
Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Ben Whishaw, This is Going to Hurt
Kevin Winter/Getty
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Amber Midthunder, Prey
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Michelle Pfeiffer, The First Lady
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout - WINNER
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Matthew Goode, The Offer
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird - WINNER
Ray Liotta, Black Bird
Shea Whigham, Gaslit
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Dominique Fishback, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey
Betty Gilpin, Gaslit
Melanie Lynskey, Candy
Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - WINNER
Juno Temple, The Offer
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES
1899
Borgen
Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Garcia!
The Kingdom Exodus
Kleo
My Brilliant Friend
Pachinko
Tehran
BEST ANIMATED SERIES
Bluey
Bob's Burgers
Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal
Harley Quinn
Star Trek: Lower Decks
Undone
BEST TALK SHOW
The Amber Ruffin Show
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
BEST COMEDY SPECIAL
Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune
Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel
Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual
Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special
Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early