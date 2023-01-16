Critics Choice Awards 2023: See the Full List of Winners (Updating Live)

the critics choice awards

The Critics' Choice Awards

The critics are highlighting their favorites.

At the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday night, the Critics Choice Association unveiled the winners for the best film and television of 2022, with a ceremony airing on The CW and hosted by Chelsea Handler.

Among the movie nominations, Everything Everywhere All at Once led with 14 total nods. On the TV side, the ABC comedy Abbott Elementary scored the most nominations with six overall. For special awards, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star Janelle Monáe earned the seventh annual SeeHer Award, and The Old Man actor was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Read on for the complete list of winners. (Check back for updates; this list is being updated live.)

MOVIES

BEST PICTURE

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

RRR

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

BEST ACTOR

Austin Butler, Elvis

Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

BEST ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Paul Dano, The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Jessie Buckley, Women Talking

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Janelle Monáe, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Frankie Corio, Aftersun

Jalyn Hall, Till

Gabriel LaBelle, The Fabelmans

Bella Ramsey, Catherine Called Birdy

Banks Repeta, Armageddon Time

Sadie Sink, The Whale

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

The Woman King

Women Talking

BEST DIRECTOR

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Damien Chazelle, Babylon

Todd Field, Tár

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King

S.S. Rajamouli, RRR

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Todd Field, Tár

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans

Charlotte Wells, Aftersun

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Samuel D. Hunter, The Whale

Kazuo Ishiguro, Living

Rian Johnson, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Rebecca Lenkiewicz, She Said

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Russell Carpenter, Avatar: The Way of Water

Roger Deakins, Empire of Light

Florian Hoffmeister, Tár

Janusz Kaminski, The Fabelmans

Claudio Miranda, Top Gun: Maverick

Linus Sandgren, Babylon

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The Fabelmans

Avatar: The Way of Water

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Elvis

Babylon

BEST EDITING

Babylon

Top Gun: Maverick

Avatar: The Way of Water

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Elvis

Tár

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Elvis

The Woman King

Babylon

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Whale

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Everything Everywhere All at Once

RRR

Top Gun: Maverick

BEST COMEDY

The Banshees of Inisherin

Bros

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Wendell & Wild

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Close

Decision to Leave

RRR - WINNER

BEST SONG

"Carolina" – Where the Crawdads Sing

"Ciao Papa" – Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

"Hold My Hand" – Top Gun: Maverick

"Lift Me Up" – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

"Naatu Naatu" – RRR

"New Body Rhumba" – White Noise

BEST SCORE

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Michael Giacchino, The Batman

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Tár

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

John Williams, The Fabelmans

TELEVISION

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Andor

Bad Sisters

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Euphoria

The Good Fight

House of the Dragon

Severance

Yellowstone

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Antony Starr, The Boys

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Laura Linney, Ozark

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Kelly Reilly, Yellowstone

Zendaya, Euphoria

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Andre Braugher, The Good Fight

Ismael Cruz Córdova, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Michael Emerson, Evil

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul - WINNER

John Lithgow, The Old Man

Matt Smith, House of the Dragon

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Milly Alcock, House of the Dragon

Carol Burnett, Better Call Saul

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus - WINNER

Julia Garner, Ozark

Audra McDonald, The Good Fight

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Better Things

Ghosts

Hacks

Reboot

Reservation Dogs

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows

Bill Hader, Barry

Keegan-Michael Key, Reboot

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Girls5eva

Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs

Jean Smart, Hacks

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts

Leslie Jordan, Call Me Kat

James Marsden, Dead to Me

Chris Perfetti, Abbott Elementary

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Paulina Alexis, Reservation Dogs

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Marcia Gay Harden, Uncoupled

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Annie Potts, Young Sheldon

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

BEST LIMITED SERIES

The Dropout

Gaslit

The Girl from Plainville

The Offer

Pam & Tommy

Station Eleven

This Is Going to Hurt

Under the Banner of Heaven

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Fresh

Prey

Ray Donovan: The Movie

The Survivor

Three Months

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Ben Foster, The Survivor

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Samuel L. Jackson, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Ben Whishaw, This is Going to Hurt

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Amanda Seyfried accepts the Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for "The Dropout" onstage during the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Kevin Winter/Getty

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Amber Midthunder, Prey

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Michelle Pfeiffer, The First Lady

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout - WINNER

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Matthew Goode, The Offer

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird - WINNER

Ray Liotta, Black Bird

Shea Whigham, Gaslit

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Dominique Fishback, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

Betty Gilpin, Gaslit

Melanie Lynskey, Candy

Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - WINNER

Juno Temple, The Offer

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES

1899

Borgen

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Garcia!

The Kingdom Exodus

Kleo

My Brilliant Friend

Pachinko

Tehran

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

Bluey

Bob's Burgers

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal

Harley Quinn

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Undone

BEST TALK SHOW

The Amber Ruffin Show

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel

Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual

Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special

Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early