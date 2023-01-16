Critics Choice Awards 2023: The full winners list

Lauren Huff
·8 min read
It's time for the critics to weigh in.

Hosted by Chelsea Handler, the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards are airing live Sunday on the CW, and offer yet another piece of the awards season puzzle after the Golden Globes revealed their picks earlier this week.

Heading into the night, A24's Everything Everywhere All at Once led the film nominations with 14 nods, followed by Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans with 11. On the TV side, ABC's hit comedy Abbott Elementary led with six, followed by Better Call Saul's sixth and final season with five.

Ahead of the event, it was previously revealed that Michelle Pfeiffer will take the stage to honor Jeff Bridges with the Lifetime Achievement Award, while Kate Hudson will present the SeeHer Award to her Glass Onion costar Janelle Monáe.

The Critics Choice Awards, which are voted upon by the Critics Choice Association, aim to celebrate the best in cinema and television each year, and can offer a much-needed boost to some awards campaigns in the lead-up to the Oscars each year. The CCA and the Academy, which votes on the Oscars, don't share membership though, so while the Critics Choice Awards winners sometimes do line up quite well with eventual Oscar winners, they're not a perfect bellwether of what the Academy might honor in March.

See the full list of 2023 Critics Choice Awards winners below, which EW will be updating live throughout the night.

FILM

Best Picture

Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
RRR
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking

Best Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis
Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett, Tár
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor

Paul Dano, The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Jessie Buckley, Women Talking
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Janelle Monáe, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Best Young Actor/Actress

Frankie Corio, Aftersun
Jalyn Hall, Till
Gabriel LaBelle, The Fabelmans
Bella Ramsey, Catherine Called Birdy
Banks Repeta, Armageddon Time
Sadie Sink, The Whale

Best Acting Ensemble

The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
WINNER: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
The Woman King
Women Talking

Best Director

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Damien Chazelle, Babylon
Todd Field, Tár
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King
S. S. Rajamouli, RRR
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Original Screenplay

Todd Field, Tár
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans
Charlotte Wells, Aftersun

Best Adapted Screenplay

Samuel D. Hunter, The Whale
Kazuo Ishiguro, Living
Rian Johnson, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Rebecca Lenkiewicz, She Said
Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Best Cinematography

Russell Carpenter, Avatar: The Way of Water
Roger Deakins, Empire of Light
Florian Hoffmeister, Tár
Janusz Kaminski, The Fabelmans
Claudio Miranda, Top Gun: Maverick
Linus Sandgren, Babylon

Best Production Design

Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Rick Carter, Karen O'Hara, The Fabelmans
Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole, Avatar: The Way of Water
Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn, Elvis
Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino, Babylon

Best Editing

Tom Cross, Babylon
Eddie Hamilton, Top Gun: Maverick
Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond, Elvis
Monika Willi, Tár

Best Costume Design

Ruth E. Carter, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Jenny Eagan, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Shirley Kurata, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Catherine Martin, Elvis
Gersha Phillips, The Woman King
Mary Zophres, Babylon

Best Hair and Makeup

Babylon
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Whale

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Everything Everywhere All at Once
RRR
Top Gun: Maverick

Best Comedy

The Banshees of Inisherin
Bros
Everything Everywhere All at Once
WINNER: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Best Animated Film

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Wendell & Wild

Best Foreign Language Film

All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Close
Decision to Leave
WINNER: RRR

Best Song

"Carolina," Where the Crawdads Sing
"Ciao Papa," Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
"Hold My Hand," Top Gun: Maverick
"Lift Me Up," Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
"Naatu Naatu," RRR
"New Body Rhumba," White Noise

Best Score

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Michael Giacchino, The Batman
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Tár
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
John Williams, The Fabelmans

A Critics' Choice Television Award trophy is displayed at the 5th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on May 31, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images

TV

Best Drama Series

Andor (Disney+)
Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Crown (Netflix)
Euphoria (HBO)
The Good Fight (Paramount+)
House of the Dragon (HBO)
Severance (Apple TV+)
Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man (FX)
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)
Diego Luna – Andor (Disney+)
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)
Adam Scott – Severance (Apple TV+)
Antony Starr – The Boys (Prime Video)

Best Actress In A Drama Series

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
Laura Linney – Ozark (Netflix)
Mandy Moore – This Is Us (NBC)
Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone (Paramount Network)
Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)

Best Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Andre Braugher – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
Ismael Cruz Córdova – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video)
Michael Emerson – Evil (Paramount+)
WINNER: Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul (AMC)
John Lithgow – The Old Man (FX)
Matt Smith – House of the Dragon (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Milly Alcock – House of the Dragon (HBO)
Carol Burnett – Better Call Saul (AMC)
WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO)
Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix)
Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Barry (HBO)
The Bear (FX)
Better Things (FX)
Ghosts (CBS)
Hacks (HBO Max)
Reboot (Hulu)
Reservation Dogs (FX)

Best Actor In A Comedy Series

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)
Keegan-Michael Key – Reboot (Hulu)
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)
D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Best Actress In A Comedy Series

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me (Netflix)
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva (Peacock)
Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (FX)
Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)

Best Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts (CBS)
Leslie Jordan – Call Me Kat (Fox)
James Marsden – Dead to Me (Netflix)
Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (FX)
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)
Marcia Gay Harden – Uncoupled (Netflix)
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Best Limited Series

The Dropout (Hulu)
Gaslit (Starz)
The Girl from Plainville (Hulu)
The Offer (Paramount+)
Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
Station Eleven (HBO Max)
This Is Going to Hurt (AMC+)
Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)

Best Movie Made For Television

Fresh (Hulu)
Prey (Hulu)
Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)
The Survivor (HBO)
Three Months (Paramount+)
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

Best Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television

Ben Foster – The Survivor (HBO)
Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)
Samuel L. Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)
Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
Ben Whishaw – This is Going to Hurt (AMC+)

Best Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna (Netflix)
Lily James – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
Amber Midthunder – Prey (Hulu)
Julia Roberts – Gaslit (Starz)
Michelle Pfeiffer – The First Lady (Showtime)
WINNER: Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout (Hulu)

Best Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television

Murray Bartlett – Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)
Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient (FX)
Matthew Goode – The Offer (Paramount+)
Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird (Apple TV+)
Ray Liotta – Black Bird (Apple TV+)
Shea Whigham – Gaslit (Starz)

Best Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television

Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)
Dominique Fishback – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)
Betty Gilpin – Gaslit (Starz)
Melanie Lynskey – Candy (Hulu)
Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
Juno Temple – The Offer (Paramount+)

Best Foreign Language Series

1899 (Netflix)
Borgen (Netflix)
Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Netflix)
Garcia! (HBO Max)
The Kingdom Exodus (MUBI)
Kleo (Netflix)
My Brilliant Friend (HBO)
Pachinko (Apple TV+)
Tehran (Apple TV+)

Best Animated Series

Bluey (Disney+)
Bob's Burgers (Fox)
Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal (Adult Swim)
Harley Quinn (HBO Max)
Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)
Undone (Prime Video)

Best Talk Show

The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

Best Comedy Special

Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune (Netflix)
Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel (HBO)
Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual (Netflix)
Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth (HBO)
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)
Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early (Peacock)

