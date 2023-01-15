Critics Choice Awards 2023 Arrivals: See Hollywood’s Biggest Stars Hit the Red Carpet
Another weekend, another star studded award show.
With the Golden Globes behind us and the Oscar nominations only a week away, award season is officially in full swing. This weekend’s biggest attraction is the Critics Choice Awards, which are taking place tonight at the Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. Some of the biggest films of 2022 are competing for the night’s top honors, with “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “The Fabelmans” leading the nomination count.
The high profile nominee list ensured that the Critics Choice Awards red carpet would be full of A-listers. While Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, and Jamie Lee Curtis are unable to attend after catching COVID at the Golden Globes, many of Hollywood’s biggest stars turned out for the ceremony.
Keep reading for our constantly updating gallery of the best looks from this year’s red carpet.
