Critics Choice Award Winner Jean Smart Misses Ceremony After Testing Positive For Covid

Nellie Andreeva
·1 min read

Jean Smart tonight won her second straight Critics Choice Award for her starring role in HBO Max’s Hacks. She was not on hand to accept the trophy for Best Actress in a Comedy Series because the five-time Emmy winner had tested positive for Covid, a rep for Smart confirmed to Deadline.

As Deadline reported earlier today, Critics Choice was the first major awards event of 2023 to require a Covid test. The move sidelined a number of nominees and presenters who had planned to attend, including Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Michelle Pfeiffer.

More from Deadline

In Hacks, which has been renewed for a third season, Smart plays Deborah Vance, a legendary — and caustic — comedian who is fighting to stay relevant as she ages. In Season 2, Vance left Las Vegas to take her stand-up act on the road, along with her young writer Ava, played by Hannah Einbinder.

Jean, who attended the Golden Globes on Tuesday, has also won two Emmys and a Golden Globe for Hacks.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Latest Stories

  • Critics Choice Awards Will Require Covid Test Of All Attendees As List Of Dropouts From Virus Grows

    UPDATE: All attendees of tonight’s Critics Choice awards have to submit a Covid test taken within 72 hours of the event. The unusual step is one of the first major awards in 2023 to require this added measure. Michelle Pfeiffer also posted on Instagram that she will not be attending tonight’s awards after testing positive […]

  • Critics Choice Awards 2023 Arrivals: See Hollywood’s Biggest Stars Hit the Red Carpet

    Virtually every A-lister who didn't catch COVID at the Golden Globes is making an appearance on the red carpet tonight.

  • ‘Inisherin’ Actors, Jamie Lee Curtis to Miss Critics Choice Awards After Testing Positive for Covid

    It appears the Golden Globes potentially handed out more than just awards this week

  • Farrell and Butler go head to head for first time at 28th Critics Choice Awards

    The pair have already been recognised separately for their performances in The Banshees Of Inisherin and Elvis, respectively.

  • All the Red-Carpet Looks from the 2023 Critics Choice Awards

    See your favorite stars in their luxurious ensembles.

  • Amanda Seyfried Takes Home Critics Choice Win for 'The Dropout' Dressed Like a Golden Statue

    Amanda Seyfried won best actress (limited series or movie made for television) for her performance of Elizabeth Holmes in the hit Hulu series

  • Janelle Monáe Commands Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet in See-Through Gown with Bold Cutouts

    The Glass Onion star accepted the honorary SeeHer Award at this year's ceremony in a head-turning Vera Wang dress

  • 90 Day : Kim Is Open to Being 'Friends with Benefits' with Ex Usman as Her Son Slams His 'Narcissistic' Motives

    Despite their broken engagement, Kim revealed she still talks to Usman "every single day" and considers him her "best friend"

  • Is Dry January a sign of a healthier approach to alcohol?

    Avoiding booze to start the year may bring some real benefits, but sobriety trends are no solution to the deadliest effects of drinking.

  • Embiid's jumper gives 76ers 118-117 win over Jazz

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Joel Embiid made a jumper with 5.7 seconds to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-117 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. James Harden had 31 points and 11 assists to lead Philadelphia. Embiid chipped in 30 points and seven rebounds. Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and Shake Milton added 17. Jordan Clarkson scored 38 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker chipped in a season-high 20 points off the bench. Mike Conley added 14 points and eight

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • Caufield's goal lifts Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Laine has 10th hat trick, Blue Jackets end road skid

    DETROIT (AP) — Patrik Laine had his 10th NHL hat trick and the Columbus Blue Jackets snapped a 10-game road losing streak, holding off the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Saturday night. Laine, whose previous hat trick came Feb. 17 last season against Chicago, had gone scoreless in his last nine games. Vladislav Gavrikov also scored for the Blue Jackets, and Johnny Gaudreau and Jack Roslovic had two assists apiece. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves for his first victory since Dec. 11. Olli Maatta, Jake Wa

  • Cowboys focus on reboot with defense in playoff trip to Bucs

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Safety Jayron Kearse was more than happy to reflect on a late-season blip from the Dallas defense when the regular season was still going on. Now that the playoffs have arrived, it's a hard turn to 2023 for the Cowboys in Kearse's mind. “That leaves 2022 behind us, and let's start this new season that we have ahead of us the way that we need to start it,” Kearse said Wednesday. “What we did in the regular season means nothing.” In keeping with the idea of a reboot, the Cowbo

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This week, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Boston Bruins at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the lin

  • Edwards, bench lift Wolves to 110-102 victory over Cavs

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a huge boost from their bench in a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Naz Reid scored 17 of Minnesota’s 56 bench points, while Jalen Nowell had 16. Luka Garza added nine for the short-handed Wolves. Minnesota was without Rudy Gobert for the second half due to right groin soreness, and Jaden McDaniels picked up his fifth foul just 2:37 into the second half. Evan Mobley and Jarrett A

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Leafs star centre Matthews ruled out for game against visiting Predators

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews was ruled out of Toronto's game against the Nashville Predators hours before Wednesday night's opening faceoff. Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed Matthews' status at the Leafs' skate on Wednesday morning, saying the centre's ailment is something that has "been bothering him for a while." The Leafs say Matthews is listed as "day to day" and he will be re-evaluated on Thursday. Matthews did not practise on Tuesday but he did participate in To

  • Flames' Duehr 1st player from South Dakota to score in NHL

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Walker Duehr made history with his first career NHL goal. Duehr’s first goal for Calgary on Thursday night broke a scoreless tie in the second period, and the 23-year-old winger who was born in Sioux Falls became the first South Dakota-born player to score in the NHL. “This shows that anybody who puts their head down and goes to work can achieve pretty great things,” Duehr said. Dillon Dube scored twice in the third period and Dan Vladar made 25 saves, helping the Flames to a 4-