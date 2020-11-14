Critics Applaud Adarsh Gourav's Acting In 'The White Tiger'

Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao are all set to co-star in upcoming Netflix film The White Tiger. It is an adaptation Arvind Adiga's book of the same name. The film will also mark the debut of Adarsh Gourav. On Friday, many international critics took to social media to review the film. Here's what they said:

"There is a fantastic 100 minute movie to be carved out of Bahrani’s THE WHITE TIGER. At 131 min, it’s on and off the gas pedal too frequently. Stays compelling with newcomer Adarsh Gourav at the forefront. A great acting debut," tweeted Zack Sharf, the News Editor of IndieWire.

Clayton Davis of Variety called Priyanka Chopra Jonas' performance "fearless."

He also said, "I believe Ramin Bahrani is a film or two away from "the one" that gets him to the Dolby! Not there yet but almost."

Entertainment Weekly's David Canfield compared The White Tiger to Oscar-winning film Parasite.

