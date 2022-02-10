Clarification: Indiana Legislature-Schools story
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — In stories Feb. 8 and Feb. 9 about proposed legislation in Indiana to ban transgender athletes competing in school sports, The Associated Press quoted Indiana Democrat Sen. J.D. Ford of Indianapolis and representatives of the Human Rights Campaign calling the conservative Alliance Defending Freedom, which supports the legislation, a “national hate group.” The story omitted any response from ADF, which strongly rejects the characterization. The ADF is not a hate group but “is among the largest and most effective legal advocacy organizations dedicated to protecting the religious freedom and free speech rights of all Americans,” Jeremy Tedesco, ADF’s senior counsel, said in a letter to The AP.
The Associated Press