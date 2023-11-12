Critically ill baby Indi Gregory has life support withdrawn after legal battle

A judge has ruled that limiting treatment would be lawful, and that doing so would be in the little girl’s best interests - PA

Indi Gregory, the critically ill eight-month old baby, has had her life support withdrawn after judges ruled that she should be allowed to die, a campaign group has said.

Indi, the daughter of Dean Gregory and Claire Staniforth from Ilkeston, Derbyshire, has an incurable genetic mitochondrial condition.

Specialists treating her say there is more that can be done but that further treatment would prolong her suffering.

Indi, who was born on Feb 24, has to receive round-the-clock treatment for her condition, which prevents cells in the body producing energy.

Her parents, who are being supported by Christian Concern, a campaign group, have lost legal battles in the High Court and the Court of Appeal in London.

Mr Justice Peel ruled that limiting treatment would be lawful, and that doing so would be in Indi’s best interests.

One of the doctors involved in Indi’s treatment told Mr Justice Peel last month: “She is a little girl we have tried to treat to the best of our abilities. The terrible reality is that she is dying.”

The court was also told that Indi was once resuscitated nine times in one day.

Indi with her parents Claire Staniforth and Dean Gregory in the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham - AFP via Getty Images

Last week, the Italian government had granted the infant citizenship to allow her to be flown to Rome for emergency treatment.

However, Mr Justice Peel concluded that a transfer to Italy would not be in the baby’s best interests.

He had earlier ruled that doctors treating Indi at the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham could lawfully limit treatment.

A spokesman for Christian Concern said on Sunday that specialists have withdrawn life support.

He said Indi has been moved from the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham, where she was being treated, to a hospice.

In a statement issued through the group, Indi’s father said she is “fighting hard”.

Mr Justice Peel had earlier ruled that specialists involved in Indi’s care could not be named - nor could the hospice where she has been moved to.

Andrea Williams, chief executive of Christian Concern’s sister organisation, the Christian Legal Centre, said the parents were “by the side of their precious daughter” on Sunday.

On Saturday Pope Francis said he was praying for Indi.

In a statement released by the Holy See, he said: “Pope Francis embraces the family of little Indi Gregory, her father, and her mother; prays for them and for her, and turns his thoughts to all the children around the world who, at this very hour, are living in pain or whose lives are at risk because of illness or war.”

