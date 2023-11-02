Critically ill baby Indi Gregory cannot travel to Italy for treatment, rules judge

Indi, who is eight months old, has mitochondrial disease, a genetic condition that saps energy - Family Handout/GoFundMe/PA

The parents of a critically ill baby have said they plan to appeal after losing another round of a life-support treatment battle.

A High Court judge on Thursday refused to allow Indi Gregory’s parents to move her to a hospital in Rome.

In a written ruling, Mr Justice Peel concluded that a transfer to Italy would not be in the eight-month-old’s best interests.

He had earlier ruled that doctors treating Indi at the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham could lawfully limit treatment.

Indi’s parents, Dean Gregory and Claire Staniforth, failed to persuade Court of Appeal judges in London, and judges at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg, France, to overturn that decision.

But the couple, who are both in their 30s, say an Italian hospital has now offered to treat Indi.

Lawyers representing Indi’s parents, who are from Ilkeston in Derbyshire, asked Mr Justice Peel earlier this week to allow her to be moved to Italy, but on Thursday the judge dismissed their application.

“I am satisfied that the proposal for a transfer to Rome would not be in [Indi’s] best interests,” he said in his ruling.

“In my judgment, there is no material change of circumstances, or other compelling reason, to justify reconsideration of my original order. The application is dismissed.”

Bosses at the Queen’s Medical Centre had argued that Indi’s parents’ application should be dismissed.

Judges have heard that Indi, who was born on February 24, has mitochondrial disease, a genetic condition that saps energy.

Indi’s parents are being supported by campaign group the Christian Legal Centre. In a statement issued through the centre, Mr Gregory said he was “horrified” by the ruling.

A spokesman for the centre said the couple aim to appeal.