Critically endangered gorilla born at National Zoo: Video shows zoo's first newborn in 5 years

The stork stopped by the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute recently and this time, the baby it dropped off is a critically endangered western lowland gorilla – a first in five years at the zoo.

The baby was born between midnight and 6:15 a.m. Saturday to 20-year-old Calaya and 31-year-old Baraka. Because the baby is bonding with its mother, it’ll take time for staff to figure out if the new addition is a boy or a girl, the zoo said.

This is the second child for both parents. So far, the baby has clinged closely to its mother while nursing.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Calaya and Baraka bred in September 2022, then in October, zookeepers used a human pregnancy test to confirm Calaya’s pregnancy. She had already been trained to do ultrasounds, so the team was able to monitor her baby’s growth and development throughout the pregnancy.

“We are overjoyed to welcome a new infant to our western lowland gorilla troop,” said Becky Malinsky, curator of primates, in a news release about the baby. “Calaya is an experienced mother, and I have every confidence she will take excellent care of this baby, as she did with her first offspring, Moke. Since his birth in 2018, it’s been wonderful seeing her nurturing and playful side come out.”

Zoo staff said they are excited to see how Moke responds to his younger sibling.

Smithsonian National Zoo welcomes baby gorilla

New addition is part of species survival plan

Calaya and Baraka bred based on recommendations from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan, which helps manage off-site conservation programs. Scientists figure out which animals to breed using factors such as genetic makeup, health and temperament.

Keepers say Calaya, the baby’s mother, is protective and cautious. The baby’s father, Baraka, is chill and playful.

“Over the past few years, he has been very tolerant of his 5-year-old son’s antics,” the zoo said.

Gorillas live in groups called troops that are usually made up of a silverback male, one or more blackback males, multiple adult females, as well as infants and juveniles.

The zoo’s troop includes Calaya, Baraka, Moke, the newborn baby, as well as a 41-year-old female named Mandara and her 14-year-old daughter, Kibibi.

🥳 Happy birthday, Moke! Today, our boisterous, intelligent and loving western lowland gorilla turns 3 years old. In her latest #GorillaStory update, primate keeper Emily Bricker shares her favorite memories in celebration of Moke's big day. ✏️ STORY: https://t.co/kqDopoKUWU. pic.twitter.com/nQLl41MInt — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) April 15, 2021

Over the past few years, the zoo has updated community members about Calaya’s pregnancies using the hashtag #GorillaStory.

Her journey will continue to be shared online for those who want to follow along.

Lowland gorillas critically endangered

Lowland gorillas are native to Africa and typically live in forests in Gabon, Central Africa Republic, Cameroon, Angola, Equatorial Guinea and Congo, the zoo said.

Story continues

The species has been listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature due to habitat loss, logging and wood harvesting, disease and poaching, the zoo says. Scientists estimate the population of wild western lowland gorillas has decreased by 60% in the past 20 to 25 years.

More animal coverage from USA TODAY

Extinction: The sixth extinction is underway, study finds. But here's why all hope is not lost.

Giant snapping turtle: This giant snapping turtle in the Chicago River is an internet sensation

Endangered: Critically endangered orangutan born at California zoo: 'Every birth is a monumental success'

Galápagos National Park: Researchers discover first-ever endangered pink iguana hatchlings, why their numbers are dwindling

Baby eagles: Now's your chance to name 3 baby eagles that hatched in Northern Virginia in March

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Endangered gorilla born at Smithsonian National Zoo: First in 5 years