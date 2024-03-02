The Critical First Step You're Skipping When Making Sheet Pan Eggs

Fried egg on toast - Oksana Mizina/Shutterstock

Making eggs is a fantastic way to start your day with a nutritious, protein-packed meal. But instead of frying the eggs one by one in a skillet, you can simply cook them in the oven on a sheet pan. These sheet pan eggs are especially convenient when you're cooking for a group or trying to meal prep for the week ahead. Whether you're a busy parent juggling morning routines or just looking for a quick breakfast solution, any sheet pan eggs recipe can be a real lifesaver. However, one critical step you shouldn't overlook is preheating the pan first.

So, why is this approach crucial? Well, there are two key reasons. First off, you want your food to cook evenly and efficiently. Beginning with a preheated pan quickens the heating process, which often prevents overcooking, especially when preparing delicate dishes like eggs. Preheating your pan also sets the stage for achieving a slight crispiness around the edges of the eggs adding an extra layer of texture that many find appealing and improving the overall flavor of your sheet pan eggs.

Read more: Hacks That Will Make Boiling Your Eggs So Much Easier

More Tips On Making Sheet Pan Eggs

Chef cracking eggs - ANNVIPS/Shutterstock

Beyond preheating your sheet pan, there are a few more tips that can elevate your sheet pan eggs from basic to brilliant. First, consider adding a generous layer of oil or a non-stick spray to your sheet pan before preheating. This helps ensure that the eggs don't stick, making clean-up a breeze and serving much easier. When it comes to flavor, don't be shy. Adding a dash of salt and pepper is a good start, but why stop there? Sprinkle in some herbs like chives, parsley, or dill for a fresh kick. Cheese can add a delicious richness and depth, while diced vegetables can turn your eggs into a more well-rounded, nutritious meal.

Another tip is to be mindful of your oven's hot spots. Ovens can have uneven temperatures, which means part of your sheet pan might cook faster than another. Halfway through cooking, you can rotate your pan to ensure an even cook throughout. Lastly, keep an eye on your eggs as they cook. Since oven temperatures can vary, start checking a few minutes before the recipe suggests. If you're going for sunny-side-up eggs, you want the whites to be set but the yolks still jiggly. For more doneness, wait for the yolks to set as well. By preheating your pan and incorporating these additional tips, you're well on your way to making sheet pan eggs that are not just good, but exceptional.

Read the original article on Tasting Table.