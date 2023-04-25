Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (CVE:CRE): Are Analysts Optimistic?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Critical Elements Lithium Corporation's (CVE:CRE) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The CA$512m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a CA$6.4m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of CA$5.9m, as it approaches breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Critical Elements Lithium's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 4 industry analysts covering Critical Elements Lithium, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of CA$3.4m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 128% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Critical Elements Lithium's upcoming projects, but, take into account that typically metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Critical Elements Lithium currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making metals and mining company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

