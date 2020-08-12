What it’s like to be a critical care nurse working on the front lines of COVID-19

From Netdoctor

Dawn Bilbrough, 51, from York, captured the nation’s hearts at the onset of lockdown, when her emotional plea to shoppers to stop stockpiling went viral. As a critical care nurse, she’s worked with COVID-19 patients throughout the pandemic, and has had to manage the associated stress and emotional trauma that has entailed, as well as the physical difficulties of working while in full PPE.

We caught up with Dawn before her next 12-hour shift, to find out just how tough the past few months have been in an intensive care unit.

How long have you been a critical care nurse?

‘I became a critical care nurse in 2003, so 17 years. It was something I always wanted to do. I just have this natural ability to sit with people when they’re at their lowest and when they’re in pain, whether it’s physical, mental or emotional. I can just sit with them – I don’t shy away from it. I suppose you might say I just hold space.’

What are the rewards and challenges of your role?

‘The biggest reward for an intensive care nurse is seeing a patient come back through the doors a couple of months later, maybe a little weaker, but actually walking back through the doors and saying hi to us.

‘The hardest thing can be being constrained by protocol. Obviously every job has to have some structure, some protocol, so that can be a little bit frustrating sometimes. But we all work with it, don’t we, and accept these things? What else is challenging? The usual – lack of time, lack of resources – but we all pull together. We’re a really good team within the health profession, we just help each other out – everyone mucks in together.’

What’s been your experience of working in critical care throughout the pandemic?

‘During the peak, we had such a vast number of patients coming through with COVID, patients who were incredibly unwell. We’re used to dealing with very sick patients, but this was a case of every single patient was sick. As critical care nurses, we were spread quite thinly. We were very fortunate to have people come in from other departments, and even though those nurses weren’t trained in critical care, they got on with it and helped us as much as they could. Without them, I don’t know how it would have been.

‘We’d also have more than one patient, which goes against what normally happens. This was quite stressful, because everyone’s medication was ongoing, and even though you do have someone to come and support you, you’re the one actually managing the situation. It’s a huge stress on an individual.

‘Of course, we’ve all had shifts where we’re totally exhausted, feeling vulnerable because we’re going to work each day not knowing what we’re going to be seeing. And we’ve also got our own family lives back at home, along with the difficulties of the restrictions. It’s definitely been challenging, but everyone has pulled together – doctors, nurses, cleaners. And then of course we got additional support from Clap For Carers and all the fundraising that’s been going on – that’s been a real morale boost and has lifted spirits a bit.’

View photos Photo credit: Amy Jordison More

Do you have a lot of anxiety around bringing the virus out of the wards and back home?

‘Absolutely, yes. My daughter and I don’t live together, but when we first heard we were going to go into lockdown, we considered moving in together for support. But then I just thought, no, I can’t do that, because I was concerned about bringing it home. I’ve had colleagues who’ve actually lived away from their families during most of the lockdown, because they were so concerned about taking it back to their family.’

Story continues