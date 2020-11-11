A critic cooks: Fay Maschler’s recipe for glossy, golden apple tarts, inspired by Pierre Martin

It was 1975. One way you discovered new restaurants to review was thanks to letters from readers — yes, handwritten on notepaper! Sent in an envelope! With a stamp! One with a description of a new and different kind of fish restaurant directed me on a wintry evening to La Croisette in Ifield Road.

When reviewing, I compared my visit to this Kensington restaurant to a short holiday in the south of France: plateau de fruits de mer astounded, Provencal prints delighted, the leaping freshness of simply prepared sea bream seduced. Generosity with extras all contributed to place it happily midway between a chippie and the sort of turbot-for-toffs establishments that existed then in the London fish restaurant pond.

I only met co-owner Pierre Martin, from Cannes, when he opened his second establishment, Le Suquet in Draycott Avenue. “Your Croisette review meant that we didn’t anymore sit there all evening, playing cards,” he said. We became friends. He was a gifted restaurateur, with the ability to gauge a room that working 12 years as head barman at Le Fouquet in the Champs-Élysées had bestowed. And he had prodigious energy. After service he would drive to France to buy fish from Boulogne and Rungis market to ensure best product at best price.

It was at Lou Pescadou, another of his five restaurants, that I tried this dessert, a delicate apple tart. When he explained the method, Pierre observed contentedly that three-star Michelin restaurants do the same sort of thing, call it tarte fine and charge a great deal of money.

It occurred to me that it was possible they might spread apple puree beneath the slices or substitute apricot compote but I like the speed, the clarity and the crunch of this direct approach. You could even envisage making it, as it were, to order. When Simon Hopkinson offered it at Bibendum when he was chef-patron there, the menu requested that you wait 20 minutes and plenty of people did. It is a quick, hot, ticklish assembly that would follow on well from, say, a salad main course or a gathering of leftovers, and contribute a bit of French glam. Ready-rolled sheets of puff pastry are a great asset here. When serving, a splash of Calvados and maybe also a spoon of crème fraîche offers enhancement.

Lightning apple tarts

Serves: Each saucer-sized tart feeds one, two at a pinch

Preparation time: 15 mins

Cooking time: 25-30 mins

You will need:

1 packet puff pastry, block or ready-rolled sheet

2 dessert apples e.g. Cox’s Orange Pippin or Braeburn

75-100g butter

Caster or icing sugar

Dash of Calvados (optional but desirable)

Crème fraîche (ditto)

Method: