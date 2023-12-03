Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) shareholders have earned a 9.1% CAGR over the last three years

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 16% in the last quarter. But over three years, the returns would have left most investors smiling In the last three years the share price is up, 30%: better than the market.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over the last three years, Criteo failed to grow earnings per share, which fell 50% (annualized).

This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

The revenue drop of 3.2% is as underwhelming as some politicians. The only thing that's clear is there is low correlation between Criteo's share price and its historic fundamental data. Further research may be required!

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

Criteo is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Criteo will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 14% in the last year, Criteo shareholders lost 8.2%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 1.6%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Criteo you should be aware of.

