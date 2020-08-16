Critérium du Dauphiné stage 5 - Live coverage

Primoz Roglic abandons the Dauphine due to crash injuries

Egan Bernal abandons Critérium du Dauphiné

Kruijswijk and Buchmann crash out of Criterium du Dauphiné

How to watch the Critérium du Dauphiné – live stream, TV, results

Critérium du Dauphiné: Kämna wins stage 4 from breakaway amid GC chaos



View photos

The final stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné usually promises drama and on this occasion, a plot twist has arrived before the race has even started. Overall leader Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) has abandoned the race due to the injuries he sustained in his crash on stage 4. His absence means that Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) is the de facto race leader today, but the wording of the Jumbo-Visma statement casts some doubt on Roglic's Tour de France prospects to boot: “As a result of his crash yesterday, Primoz Roglic - leader in the GC and points classification - won’t start in the ultimate stage today. The evolution of his injuries will determine the plans for the upcoming races.” Read more here.