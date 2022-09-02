Cristina Kirchner: man detained after pointing gun at Argentina vice-president

A man has been arrested after pointing a gun inches from the face of Cristina Kirchner, Argentina’s vice-president and former president, as she was greeting supporters outside her home in the Buenos Aires neighbourhood of Recoleta.



The Argentinian newspaper Clarín reported that a 35-year-old Brazilian man had been arrested at the scene.

The dramatic events on Thursday night were captured by television cameras standing vigil outside Kirchner’s home, where supporters had been gathered for days protesting against corruption charges filed against her at court.



The footage shows the man pushing through supporters, raising a gun to Kirchner’s face and apparently attempting a shot, which seems to misfire. Some reports said the man pointed the gun at Kirchner but did not fire. The two-time former president, Argentina’s leading political figure, can be seen reacting, covering her face and hunching down.

“A person who was identified by those who were close to him who had a gun was detained by [the vice-president’s] security personnel. They set him aside, found the weapon, and now it must be analysed,” security minister Aníbal Fernández told local cable news channel C5N.

The minister said he wanted to be careful in providing details until the investigation learns more.

The level of verbal violence has been growing alarmingly among opposition politicians in Argentina this year, mainly centred around corruption charges filed against Kirchner in court. Some extreme opposition politicians have called for the death sentence to be reintroduced for the vice-president.

After the incident, a statement from Kirchner’s Frente de Todos party said: “The incitement to hatred emanating from different spheres of political, media and judicial power against the former president, only led to a climate of extreme violence.”

The economy minister, Sergio Massa, called the incident an “attempted assassination”.

“When hate and violence prevail over debate, societies are destroyed and situations like these arise: attempted assassination,” he said in a tweet.

The former president Mauricio Macri demanded an immediate investigation into this “extremely serious” attack, “which fortunately caused no harm to the vice-president”.

“They wanted to kill [Kirchner],” tweeted Argentina’s foreign minister, Santiago Cafiero. “This is the most serious act of political violence since the return of democracy.”

Reports that the alleged culprit was Brazilian sent shock waves through Brazil where fears have been growing that the extremist rhetoric of its far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro, might inspire some kind of violent incident.



Brazil is a month away from a presidential election in which Bolsonaro will face off against his bitter rival, the leftist former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Lula has reportedly taken to wearing a bullet-proof vest at rallies for fear of a similar attack from right-wing extremists.



Last week, the Guardian saw federal police agents checking dustbins for explosive devices before Lula, who is an ally of Kirchner, gave a press conference for the foreign media in São Paulo.



In 2018 Bolsonaro notoriously called for supporters to “machine gun” their leftist opponents.

News of the events prompted outrage across the region.

The Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez said his country was “appalled” and called the incident “attempted murder”.

“Hate will not prevail,” tweeted Sacha Llorenti, Bolivia’s former ambassador to the United Nations.

Gleisi Hoffman, the president of Brazil’s Workers’ party, said the attack was “the result of political violence and hate speech”.

“Thank God she emerged unscathed,” wrote Lula, who blamed the attack on “a criminal fascist”.



