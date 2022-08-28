Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner: Protesters and police clash near Argentina vice-president's home

Demonstrators and police outside the home of Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner in Buenos Aires on Saturday
Demonstrators and police outside the home of Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner in Buenos Aires on Saturday

Thousands of protesters have rallied in Argentina in support of Vice-President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, who denies corruption charges.

They gathered outside her home in the capital Buenos Aires, tearing down barriers and clashing with police.

At least five police officers were injured, and four protesters were arrested, local media report.

Prosecutors want the former president to be given 12 years in prison and to be banned from public office.

The 69-year-old is accused of defrauding the state and being involved in a scheme to divert public funds while she was president between 2007 and 2015.

That sparked outrage among her supporters, some of whom spent days gathered outside her residence in a show of support, according to local media. Ms Kirchner says she is being persecuted.

Demonstrators outside the home of the vice president in Buenos Aires on Saturday
Thousands lined the streets near the vice-president's home
Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner addresses supporters holding a demonstration close to her home in Buenos Aires on Saturday
Vice President Kirchner thanked demonstrators for their support
Demonstrators and police outside the home of Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner in Buenos Aires on Saturday
Demonstrators clashed with police when they tried to take down barriers around the vice president's home
Demonstrators outside the home of the vice president in Buenos Aires on Saturday
Police used water cannon to try and disperse crowds

The protests on Saturday turned violent when demonstrators started pulling down barriers erected by police around Ms Kirchner's home.

Ms Kirchner has faced numerous other corruption trials following her time as president. The verdict of this trial is expected to take some months.

