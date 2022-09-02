Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner: 'Assassination attempt' on ex-Argentina president

Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner was president of Argentina from 2007 to 2015.

A man has been arrested after appearing to point a gun at Argentina's former president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner outside her home.

Footage shared by local media appears to show a man in a crowd point a gun at the face of the vice president - but the weapon does not fire.

Ms de Kirchner was not hurt in the incident outside her Buenos Aires home.

The politician is in the midst of a corruption trial and was returning from court. She denies the charges.

In recent days, hundreds of protesters have gathered in support outside the 69-year-old's home in the capital.

Argentina's economy minister, Sergio Massa, called the attempted shooting an "attempted assassination".

"When hate and violence prevail over debate, societies are destroyed and situations like these arise: attempted assassination," he said in a tweet.

A police spokesperson told Reuters news agency that an "armed" man had been arrested near Ms De Kirchner's home and "a weapon was found a few meters from the scene." They said the man could be of Brazilian origin.

