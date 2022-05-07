Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Georgina Reveals Name of Newborn Daughter Following Twin Brother's Death

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Garner
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Cristiano Ronaldo
    Cristiano Ronaldo
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Cristiano Ronaldo&#39;s Partner Reveals Name of Newborn Daughter Following Twin Brother&#39;s Death. https://www.instagram.com/p/CdQcTPHMz1k/ ; TURIN, ITALY - DECEMBER 05: Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus poses for a picture with his November 2020 MVP trophy prior to the Serie A match between Juventus and Torino FC at Allianz Stadium on December 05, 2020 in Turin, Italy. Football Stadiums around Italy remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)
Cristiano Ronaldo's Partner Reveals Name of Newborn Daughter Following Twin Brother's Death. https://www.instagram.com/p/CdQcTPHMz1k/ ; TURIN, ITALY - DECEMBER 05: Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus poses for a picture with his November 2020 MVP trophy prior to the Serie A match between Juventus and Torino FC at Allianz Stadium on December 05, 2020 in Turin, Italy. Football Stadiums around Italy remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Georgina Rodríguez/Instagram; Valerio Pennicino/Getty

Cristiano Ronaldo and his family are celebrating new life.

As the Portuguese soccer star, 37, and partner Georgina Rodríguez continue to mourn the death of their newborn son, they revealed the name and birthdate of the baby boy's surviving twin sister on Saturday.

"Bella Esmeralda 💚 180422," Rodríguez, 28, captioned a series of adorable photos on Instagram of the baby girl sleeping.

RELATED: Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Photo of His Newborn Daughter After Losing Twin Boy: 'Forever Love'

They previously announced their loss, as well as the birth of Bella, in a joint statement shared last month.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel," they wrote. "Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

"Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you," the parents added.

Ronaldo and Rodríguez have since been met with an outpouring of love and support from his fans and fellow players. Manchester United fans led a minute of applause last month during the seventh minute of a match, in honor of the mourning dad's jersey number.

The couple previously announced they were expecting a second set of twins in October, sharing a photo of the two of them in bed, holding up their sonogram photos.

RELATED VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo Announces Death of Newborn Son, Says Birth of His Twin Sister 'Gives Us Strength'

"Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love - we can't wait to meet you," he captioned the post.

Ronaldo and Rodríguez have been together since 2017 and they welcomed daughter Alana Martina, 4, later that year. He is also father to son Cristiano Jr., 11, and 4½-year-old twins, daughter Eva and son Mateo.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Kentucky Derby fans find fashion inspiration from Prince, ‘The Mask’ and online

    Take a look at some of the fashionable frocks seen on Derby Day at Churchill Downs.

  • Royal Balcony Lineup Settled For Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Appearance In June

    The June 2 reenactment of royal tradition “The Balcony Wave” will have some prominent cast members missing. “After careful consideration, the Queen has decided this year’s traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday, 2 June, will be limited to Her Majesty, and those members of the royal family who are currently undertaking official public […]

  • Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children will attend Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations

    Duke and Duchess of Sussex made surprise visit to the Queen in April

  • Janet Jackson Fascinates Ahead of the Kentucky Derby, Plus, Laverne Cox, Serena Williams, and More

    From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

  • Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Coordinate in Cozy Neutral Looks

    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have one of the greatest celebrity love stories of the 21st century. Here are their best photos together over the decades.

  • Dannielynn Birkhead Pays Tribute to Janet Jackson by Wearing Her 2003 Outfit to 2022 Barnstable Brown Gala

    Janet Jackson previously wore the exact outfit that Dannielynn Birkhead wore to the Barnstable Brown Gala on Friday evening while attending the same event almost two decades ago

  • What they wore: Clothes spotlight sex abuse in Amish, others

    Clotheslines with billowing linens and long dresses are a common sight on the off-grid farms of Pennsylvania's Lancaster County, home to the nation's largest Amish settlement. Hanging from it were 13 outfits representing the trauma of sexual assault suffered by members of the Amish, Mennonite and similar groups, a reminder that the modest attire they require, particularly of women and girls, is no protection.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan to join Queen's Jubilee celebrations with both their children

    Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will attend next month's Platinum Jubilee celebrations with both their children. It will be the first time the Queen will meet her 11-month-old great-granddaughter Lilibet, who is named after her. A spokesperson for the couple said: "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are excited and honoured to attend The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children."

  • Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez reveals name of their newborn daughter is Bella Esmeralda

    Cristiano Ronaldo's partner has revealed the name of their newborn daughter is Bella Esmeralda. Georgina Rodriguez posted a picture of the baby in her cot - and apparently smiling - on Instagram on Saturday afternoon. Ronaldo last week posted a photo of himself and his daughter, entitled "Forever Love", but her name was not disclosed until today.

  • Nurse, Subban headline nominees for NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy

    NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year's King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is handed out annually to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” One player is nominated from each of the league's 32 teams. The winner will get a US$25,000 donation to the charity of his choice and two runners-up w

  • 'They don't watch us': Chris Boucher on Barkley, O'Neal's Raptors comments

    Chris Boucher wasn't a fan of Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal's take that the Toronto Raptors are in 'no man's land' after losing their playoff series to the Philadelphia 76ers. Listen to the full episode on the 'Hustle Play' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Meet Pyotr Kochetkov, the Hurricanes' new goalie who loves to fight

    We have our first breakout star of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • Married coaches Priestman, Humphries balance hectic work-life schedule in pursuit of World Cup

    Coaching is a family affair for Emma Humphries and Bev Priestman, who are both trying to guide their respective Canadian women's teams to World Cups. After winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics, Priestman's senior team will compete in this summer's CONCACAF championship in Mexico, which serves as the qualifiers for next year's FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Not to be outdone is her wife, Humphries, who coaches Canada's under-17 side, which is a victory away from qualifying for the 202

  • Toronto's Pan Am Sports Centre to host FINA Swimming World Cup in October

    Toronto will host the FINA Swimming World Cup for the first time in more than 20 years. The Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre will welcome the world's top swimmer in the second of the three-stop short-course swimming series Oct. 28-30. "After the challenges of the past two years, to bring some of the best swimmers from around the world to Canada will no doubt be a fantastic opportunity for our community, and for new fans to experience the excitement of world-class racing as well," said Swimming Canad

  • Auger-Aliassime through to Madrid quarterfinals with victory over Sinner

    MADRID — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime is through to the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open tennis tournament following a lopsided 6-1, 6-2 win over Italy's Jannik Sinner on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime's serve was effective throughout the third-round match at the clay-court Masters-level event. He fired five aces and won 80 per cent of service points, including 90 per cent on first serve. Auger-Aliassime, the eighth seed in Madrid, did not face break point, and converted four of the eight break c

  • North Carolina tops Kansas City, will play Washington in NWSL Challenge Cup final

    The North Carolina Courage downed hosts Kansas City Current 2-1 on Saturday to advance to the 2022 National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup final. Brazilian striker Debinha coverted a penalty kick to open the scoring in the 19th minute and grab her fifth goal of the tournament. Diana Ordonez doubled North Carolina's lead in the 36th minute before Kristen Hamilton got one back for Kansas City in the 79th minute. The Washington Spirit edged hosts OL Reign 9-8 in penalty shootout action in the

  • New Jersey Devils have another rough season under Ruff

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — All the talk about the New Jersey Devils being young, talented and on the verge of restoring the organization to its past glory is starting to get old. While there were glimpses of potenial this season, the Devils did not play with the consistency needed to be an NHL playoff team. New Jersey posted a 27-46-9 record and missed the playoffs for the fourth straight year and ninth time in the last 10. A major part of the problem was playing the majority of the season without its

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 2 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Spo

  • Maple Leafs need John Tavares, depth forwards to make an impact

    Matthews and Marner have been terrific but the Leafs will need other players to step up, beginning with their captain.

  • Campbell makes 32 saves, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 5-2 to take 2-1 series lead

    TAMPA, Fla. — Nikita Kucherov put the puck on a tee for Steven Stamkos in a spot where the Lightning captain has made a living throughout his banner 14-year career. Nearly everyone inside Amalie Arena thought the one-timer off the slick cross-ice pass would find the back of the net — including Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe — and tie the score with under seven minutes left in regulation. "There was a bit of a sense on the bench that it was going in," he said. "Stamkos doesn't miss those ve