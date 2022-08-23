Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United. But nobody wants Cristiano Ronaldo

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Henry Bushnell
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Manchester United
    Manchester United
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Cristiano Ronaldo
    Cristiano Ronaldo
    Portuguese footballer (born 1985)
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Erik ten Hag
    Dutch association football manager and former player

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United. He wanted to leave before manager Erik ten Hag benched him for Monday's massive game against Liverpool; and before the two humiliating defeats that preceded it. He wants to leave because, according to widespread reports, he wants to play in the Champions League, at a club that can match his ambition.

There is, though, a particularly inhibitive problem for soccer's biggest celebrity: No such club seems to want him.

Ronaldo informed Man United of his wish on or before July 2. Seven-and-a-half weeks later, the most legitimate interest in his services has apparently come from his teenage team, Sporting Clube de Portugal. There was also reportedly a lucrative offer from an unnamed club in Saudi Arabia, which Ronaldo, of course, turned down. There have been none from anything remotely resembling a Champions League contender.

Because Ronaldo, at 37, is no longer the serial winner he once was. He remains a ruthless goalscorer, but has been either unwilling or unable to spearhead the type of defensive press that increasingly defines modern soccer. He is a depreciating asset on an astronomical salary whose stature and corresponding ego now outweigh his abilities, to the detriment of his club.

United now seems to understand all of this. It was better without Ronaldo on Monday, and might be going forward. Ten Hag has publicly backed him, but privately, according to reports, the club is willing to let him leave.

United, though, has merely realized what most of its superclub peers did long ago.

[It's fantasy football season: Create or join a league now!]

When reports of Ronaldo's transfer request emerged in early July, they came accompanied by lists of potential suitors. Chelsea and Bayern Munich were initially mentioned. PSG, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan and AC Milan have since appeared in headlines. Borussia Dortmund supposedly joined the fray last week.

But almost invariably, and uncharacteristically, those clubs have actively distanced themselves from Ronaldo — in some cases publicly. Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn told German outlet Kicker that, "as highly as I rate Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the greatest, a transfer wouldn't be a fit with our philosophy."

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 22: Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United looks on during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford on August 22, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Cristiano Ronaldo played just five minutes off the bench in Manchester United's 2-1 win over Liverpool on Monday. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke called a move for Ronaldo "a charming idea," but said there'd been "no contact whatsoever between the parties involved."

At Atletico Madrid, fans unveiled a blunt banner — "CR7 NOT WELCOME" — as club president Enrique Cerezo confirmed that they had nothing to worry about. "I don't know who invented the Cristiano story," Cerezo said, "but I'll tell you that it's practically impossible that he comes to Atletico de Madrid."

Reports out of other countries, meanwhile, hinted at who the inventor might be. PSG and the two Milan giants "rejected" Ronaldo after he was offered to them — not by Manchester United, but by his agent.

That agent, Jorge Mendes, is the most powerful in global soccer, and a master generator of interest via media. Over the years, countless agents have leaked fabricated or embellished news to instigate or accelerate bidding wars for their players. It's unclear whether that is happening here, or where the noise around Ronaldo has originated, but the dots are connectable.

The noise, though, cannot drown out several immutable truths. Ronaldo is 37, going on 38 by season's end. He is reportedly the highest-paid player in England. In his past two seasons, he has scored goals but hasn't done much else without the ball, and therefore hasn't contributed to winning. In 2021, he was part of the first Juventus team to surrender the Serie A title in 10 years. In 2022, United slumped to a sixth-place finish.

At his age and on his eight-figure salary, he is almost surely not worth a transfer fee. According to Transfermarkt data, no team has paid one for a player over 35 this summer, and no team had ever paid more than $2.5 million for a non-goalkeeper of that age until United shelled out $16.5 million for Ronaldo last summer — a move the Red Devils are surely now regretting.

He is also not worth his salary, and so, unless he is willing to take a massive pay cut, or United is willing to eat a chunk of that salary to push him away, or Mendes can wield his power, Ronaldo and the club are stuck in a strained marriage devoid of its old magic.

Which is not to say that Ronaldo can't or won't help United over the remaining lifetime of his contract — it expires next summer, though there's an option for a further year. Ten Hag made this point after a stirring 2-1 win over Liverpool, to which Ronaldo hardly contributed. "We have a squad and we have a way of playing, a style and a game plan," the Dutch coach said, and on Monday Ronaldo didn't fit either. But, Ten Hag continued, "Saturday [at Southampton] it could be different."

There will be games, in other words, in which United needs a goal, or perhaps a savior, and Ronaldo answers the call.

But of course, Cristiano Ronaldo, of all people, does not see himself as a role player.

He wants something more, something and someone better.

Nobody better than United, however, wants him — nor should they.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Priyanka Chopra Just Shared Rare (and Very Cute) Photos of Her Daughter

    Malti Marie was born back in January.

  • Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shared a Rare Photo of Baby Malti

    Chopra and husband Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter in January.

  • Europe facing its worst drought in 500 years - study

    Europe is facing its worst drought in at least 500 years, with two-thirds of the continent in a state of alert or warning, reducing inland shipping, electricity production and the yields of certain crops, a European Union agency said on Tuesday. The August report of the European Drought Observatory (EDO), overseen by the European Commission, said 47% of Europe is under warning conditions, with clear deficit of soil moisture, and 17% in a state of alert, in which vegetation is affected. "The severe drought affecting many regions of Europe since the beginning of the year has been further expanding and worsening as of early August," the report said, adding that the western Europe-Mediterranean region was likely to experience warmer and drier than normal conditions until November.

  • Germany: Topless protesters interrupt Olaf Scholz speech as fuel crisis deepens

    Topless demonstrators interrupted German chancellor Olaf Scholz as he prepared to speak at his government's open-door day in Berlin. The protesters made it on to the stage with a slogan on their skin reading "GAS EMBARGO NOW" before his security team stepped in. Mr Scholz was speaking at the Federal Government's Open Day event at the Chancellery on Sunday.

  • Meghan Markle Wears a White Tank Top for Her New Podcast Cover: Shop Similar Styles

    Sticking to her signature low-key style, the Duchess of Sussex looked relaxed in the simple shirt while posing for the photo.

  • Canada not counting out underdog Czechs in world juniors semifinals

    EDMONTON — Nathan Gaucher has been having a pretty special summer. In early July, the 18-year-old from Chambly, Que., heard his name called 22nd overall by the Anaheim Ducks at the NHL entry draft. Now, he's working on making another dream come true as he and Team Canada battle for gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. "It's been a lot of focus on hockey," he said. "Sometimes in the summer you want to take your mind off. But I can't complain one bit about this summer. It was

  • Islanders sign defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov

    EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Islanders have signed defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov to three-year contracts. The Islanders also announced Monday the signing of forward Kieffer Bellows to a one-year deal. All three were restricted free agents. Contract terms were not immediately available. Dobson led Islanders' defencemen in goals (13), assists (38) and points (51) last season during his third NHL campaign. The 22-year-old, who was a first-round pick in 2018, also led the tea

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • World juniors: Canada coasts into gold medal game with another dominant win

    Czechia showed glimpses but ran out of gas a day after upsetting the heavily favoured United States in the quarterfinals.

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • Lassiter scores decisive goal, Inter Miami beats Toronto 2-1

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Ariel Lassiter scored a crucial goal in Inter Miami’s 2-1 victory over Toronto on Saturday. Lassiter’s goal came in the 44th minute to put Miami (10-10-6) on top 2-1. Damion Onandi Lowe assisted the goal. Miami also got one goal from Jean Mota. Toronto’s (8-13-6) goal was scored by Lorenzo Insigne. Toronto outshot Miami 16-8. Both teams had four shots on goal. Drake Callender saved three of the four shots he faced for Miami. Alex Bono saved two of the four shots he f

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.