Cristiano Ronaldo Wants his Confidence to do the Talking, Posts Another Picture After Finishing His Quarantine

Cristiano Ronaldo has posted a new picture of himself on social media with quite an interesting caption where he wants his confidence to do the talking. In the picture, he is seen donning a green shirt as he posed for the camera. Ronaldo has finished his quarantine after being tested positive with COVID-19 and has now been asked to rest by the doctors. He will undergo yet another COVID-19 test on Tuesday to determine if he will be a part of the much-awaited tie between Juventus and Barcelona for the Champions League 2020-21. The game will be held on October 29, 2020, at the Allianz Training Center. Cristiano Ronaldo Completes Quarantine, Will Undergo Yet Another COVID-19 Test on Tuesday to Determine His Ability for Juventus vs Barcelona, Champions League 2020-21.

Ever since the fixtures of the Champions League 2020-21 have been announced Group G is the most-talked-about since it has Barcelona and Juventus in one group. After CR7 left for Serie A, this is the only way which could once again bring out the epic battle between Ronaldo and Messi once more. Not just the fans but even Lionel Messi wants CR7 to recover soon from COVID-19 as he wants to play with his arch-rivals once again.

During the interview, Messi had said, "Wednesday there could be this challenge. We hope that Cristiano can be there and will soon recover from Covid." During the interview, he also hailed the rivalry between him and Ronaldo and said that the battles between the two have always been epic.