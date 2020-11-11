Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News Latest Update: PSG Not Ruling Out Possible Move for Juventus Star Next Summer

Paris Saint-Germain have not ruled out a possible future signing of Cristiano Ronaldo with the Portuguese star unsettled at Juventus and reportedly looking for a new club to move in next summer. Ronaldo has been linked with PSG throughout the last summer window and was reportedly in close contact with the French champions before the COVID-19 pandemic killed off all aspirations of joining them in the summer transfer window. But with Juventus taking a hit on their finances due to the pandemic, the Serie A club are reportedly looking to sell Ronaldo to lower their high wage bill next summer. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News Update: Juventus to Put Portuguese Star on Sale.

PSG, who have been constantly linked with Ronaldo through last season and also prior to his move to Italy from Real Madrid in 2018, want to sign Ronaldo and form a dream front three of Neymar, Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe. But with the club currently focused on negotiating new contracts for both Neymar and Mbappe, the prospect of signing Ronaldo was thought to be out of their heads. But PSG sporting director Leonardo has not ruled out any chances of a possible move if and when Ronaldo is available.

Ronaldo is currently contracted with Juventus until June 2022 and still has two years remaining on his contract. But both the club and the player is considering an exit. Ronaldo feels he might have better chances of winning the UEFA Champions League elsewhere while Juventus are keen on getting the 35-year-old off their exorbitant wage list.

Juventus are looking to cash in Ronaldo next summer as he turns 36 and before his deal with the club expires in the summer of 2022. But only a few clubs can afford to pay the huge transfer fee Ronaldo will command and also pay his big salary. PSG are among those elite few and their sporting director Leonardo is not ruling out a move.

“Today in football we do not know what will happen. Maybe tomorrow Cristiano Ronaldo wakes up and says I want to go play elsewhere,” said the Brazilian while talking to PSG fans. “Who can buy him? It's a closed circle. PSG enters this circle. Usually, it is about opportunities, situations. The transfer window, we have to prepare for it and that's what we do. We have our priorities, our lists, but something unforeseen can happen.”

Reports have also emerged that PSG and Juventus are reportedly in talks for a swap deal involving Ronaldo and Neymar. Although such a deal will seem outrageous given Ronaldo is approaching the twilight of his career and Neymar is just hitting peak, both the players are currently on similar contracts at their respective clubs.

Neymar and Ronaldo, meanwhile, will first hope to lead their respective clubs to some silverware this season. Neymar and PSG are on top of Ligue 1 and already five points clear of Lille after 10 rounds. But their Champions League hopes hang by a thread with the club currently placed third in Group H with only one win from three matches. Juventus, on the other, have struggled on both fronts. They are currently fifth in Serie A at least four points behind league leaders AC Milan after seven matches while Juventus are behind Barcelona in Group G of the Champions League.