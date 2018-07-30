Cristiano Ronaldo trains with Juventus for first time

Cristiano Ronaldo attended Juventus training for the first time Monday following his post-World Cup break.

Ronaldo, 33, completed a shocking move from Real Madrid in a reported €112million (approx. $131 million) deal on July 10, ending his nine-year association with the Spanish giants.

He followed Zinedine Zidane out the door in Madrid in search of a new challenge after winning three successive Champions League titles at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ronaldo's arrival is considered a major coup for not only Juve but also for Serie A in general, with many suggesting the Portugal star's signing will galvanize a league that arguably has fallen behind the likes of the Premier League, LaLiga and the Bundesliga in terms of quality in recent times.

After exiting the World Cup in the last 16 with Portugal, Ronaldo was given the best part of a month off and welcomed to Turin on Monday by a big group of fans.

Juve will face his former side Madrid in the International Champions Cup on Saturday, after Thursday's friendly with an MLS All-Star side, but it remains to be seen whether Ronaldo will be fit enough to feature.

He is expected to be ready for his Serie A debut on the opening day of the season on Aug. 18, when Juve will face Chievo away from home.

Also returning to training Monday were Gonzalo Higuain, Rodrigo Bentancur, Paulo Dybala, Douglas Costa and Juan Cuadrado following their exploits in Russia.