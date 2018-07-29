What Cristiano Ronaldo told Max Allegri in their first chat after Juventus deal was sealed

Cristiano Ronaldo is ready for a new chapter in his career at Juventus.

Juventus manager Max Allegri has added one of the game’s greatest ever players to his squad in Cristiano Ronaldo – but incredibly the pair’s first chat had nothing to do with football.

Ronaldo left Real Madrid as a hero this summer after nearly a decade at the Santiago Bernabeu and a plethora of trophies and individual awards.

The Portugal captain has moved to Turin in a £105million deal that will see him swap LaLiga for Serie A in the hope of conquering Italy in the same way he did in England and Spain.

He is yet to feature for his new club after being given an extended break following his participation in the World Cup with his country out in Russia.

Instead, Ronaldo has been enjoying his time off and also fulfilling some promotional activities in China as part of his now annual CR7 tour with sponsor Nike.

READ MORE: Chelsea hold secret transfer meeting

READ MORE: Where Mendy keeps World Cup medal

Cristiano Ronaldo is moving to Turin

However, the megastar footballer took time out from his busy schedule for a brief conversation with his new boss, Allegri, as he prepares for the next chapter in his career.

The Juventus coach has this week revealed some details about his first words with the serial winner.

Allegri said: “We spoke about the happiness in which he was welcomed and of his decision, but it was in the middle of his vacation and we didn’t speak of football.

“Ronaldo will play where he has always played, in the front third. And he will score goals as he always has.”

Ronaldo’s move sent shockwaves through world football as the Real Madrid record-breaker decided to call time on his spell in Spain.

He had been linked with a return to Manchester United and current Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho thinks his move to Italy will spark new life into Serie A.





He said: “La Liga no longer has the two best players in the world. Now one is in Spain and the other is in Italy.

Story Continues

READ MORE: Jose admits Man Utd are in trouble

READ MORE: Gossip – Man Utd target two big names

“England have the Premier League, the most competitive championship, with top quality players, one of the most important leagues in the world. So now there are three dimensions.

“Now everyone looks at Italy for Ronaldo, the Premier League because it’s the best league and Spain for Messi.





“Serie A has become one of the most important championships in the world. In football, everything can change.

“If it changes the perspectives of teams like Inter, AC Milan and Roma, if they don’t passively accept Juve with Cristiano becoming stronger.

“It [this deal] can change Serie A in terms of quality, emotions and exposure.”