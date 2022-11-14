Cristiano Ronaldo slams Glazers as he claims it is ‘hard’ for Manchester United to compete

Cristiano Ronaldo has slammed the Glazer family in the latest clip of his explosive interview.

The 37-year-old stole all the headlines on Sunday when he declared he had been “betrayed” by Manchester United and hit out at what he perceived to be a lack of respect shown to him by Erik ten Hag since the Dutchman’s arrival in the summer.

The interview with Piers Morgan has come out following United’s final match before the World Cup, with Ronaldo now with Portugal ahead of the action getting underway in Qatar. It looks almost certain that his time as a United player is over.

Ronaldo has now taken aim at United’s owners, the Glazer family who are already extremely unpopular with the fans, as he claimed they have no interest in football and are part of a problem that will stop the club competing with the best clubs for the next few years.

“The Glazers, they don’t care about the club, professional sport,” Ronaldo told Morgan.

“As you know Manchester is a marketing club, they will get money from the marketing. The sport - they don’t really care in my opinion.

“They give all the power to the president and sporting director.”

He added: “The fans should know the truth. The players want the best for the club, I want this best. This is I came to Manchester United, this is why I love the club.

“But you have some things inside the club which don’t help Manchester to reach the top level as City, Liverpool and even now Arsenal for example. It’s complicated, difficult.

“In my opinion it will be hard for Manchester to be in the top of the game in the next two, three years.”

Ronaldo also addressed the criticism from some of his former team-mates, including Gary Neville and Wayne Rooney.

Neville criticised Ronaldo’s conduct after he refused to come on against Tottenham and insisted United needing to move on from the 37-year-old, resulting in the forward blanking the pundit on the Old Trafford pitch ahead of the match against West Ham, and he has now claimed Neville is among those using him for fame.

“People can have his own opinion, but they don’t really know what’s going on, for example inside the training ground,” Ronaldo said.

“They should listen to not only one point of view, they have to listen to my point of view as well. It’s easy to criticise if you don’t know the whole story.

“They’re not my friends. I don’t know if they have a job in television where they must criticise to be more famous, I really don’t understand. They take advantage [of my name].”