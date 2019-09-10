Cristiano Ronaldo named Serie A top earner on a staggering £28m at Juventus

Portugal's and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo. (Photo by Pedro FiÃºza/NurPhoto)

Cristiano Ronaldo earns an astonishing three times more than any other player in Serie A, it has been revealed.

While it comes as no surprise that the Juventus star is the highest paid player in the Italian league, the scale of how much more he takes home than his peers has been laid bare.

According to figures reported in Gazzetta dello Sport, the 34-old pockets an astonishing £28m-a-year for the Turin club, with new teammate Matthijs de Ligt a distant second on around £7m.

The five time ballon d’Or winner joined the club from Real Madrid for £99m in 2018 after nine years in the Spanish capital.

With 28 goals in his debut season, Ronaldo helped Juve clinch the Serie A title ahead of second placed Napoli.

In addition to his staggering pay packet with the Italian giants, German publication Der Spiegal also report that leaked documents show the former Manchester United forward earns an additional £14.5m a year from Nike.

Following his arrival at Inter this summer, former Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is joint third alongside another Juve star in Gonzalo Higuian with both players on around £6.7m.

Cristiano Ronaldo earns significantly more than the rest of the players in Italy. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - Juventus/Juventus FC via Getty Images)

In fact, Juventus players make up most of the top earners in the league with Paulo Dybala (£6.5m), new signings Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey (both £6.3m) and Miralem Pjanic (£5.8m) next on the list.

Only Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly and AC Milan keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma are in joint 9th place (£5.4m) alongside yet more bianconeri stars Douglas Costa, Mario Manzukic and Sami Khedira.

Unsurprisingly, Juventus, winners of the last eight Serie A titles, lead the way in terms of total squad salaries, forking out around £263m a year.

Inter are next on £124m with Roma (£112m), Milan (£103m) and Napoli (£92m) making up the top five spenders.

Ronaldo’s salary alone is more than the total spend of four clubs in the division with the Portuguese superstar earning more than SPAL, Udinese (£27m), Brescia (£25m) and Verona (£22m) pay their entire squads.

Spending in Italy is on the rise overall with the total amount paid to players in the division hitting £1.2bn up from just over £1bn last season.

